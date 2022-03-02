Bitcoin, proof-of-work ban removed from European Union’s MiCA

The European parliament has scrapped wording from proposed legislation that would have banned cryptocurrencies that rely on the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, like Bitcoin.

Fast facts

The European Parliament member in charge of spearheading the bill known as the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation, Stefan Berger, confirmed the removal of the language on Tuesday.



The bill seeks to establish broad oversight of the crypto industry, such as introducing a licensing scheme for service providers and laying out rules for stablecoins.



EU lawmakers had sought to ban the networks starting in January 2025 due to the heavy energy requirements, but had indefinitely postponed the Feb. 28 vote following backlash.



Bitcoin’s high energy usage is a growing point of contention amid a global push towards decarbonization.



The University of Cambridge ranks Bitcoin’s total energy consumption as the 27th-highest energy guzzler when measured alongside countries, followed by 28th-ranked Ukraine.



The EU has not set a new date to vote on the pending MiCA legislation.

