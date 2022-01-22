Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'

DIANE JEANTET
·6 min read

CABO FRIO, Brazil (AP) — In April, Brazil’s federal police stormed the helipad of a seaside hotel in Rio de Janeiro state, where they busted two men and a woman loading a chopper with 7 million reais ($1.3 million) in neatly packed bills.

The detainees told police they worked for G.A.S. Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by a former waiter-turned-multimillionaire who is the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil’s biggest-ever pyramid schemes.

Police say the company owned by 38-year-old Glaidson Acácio dos Santos had total transactions worth at least $7 billion ($38 billion reais) from 2015 through mid-2021 as part of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme that promised investors 10% monthly returns.

In hundreds of pages of documents obtained by The Associated Press, federal and state police and prosecutors accuse dos Santos of running a sophisticated racket defrauding thousands of small-scale investors who believed they were getting rich off Bitcoin’s steep appreciation. He is now in a Rio jail awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, financial crimes and ordering the murder and attempted murder of two business competitors. He remains under investigation in the attempted murder of a third competitor.

Dos Santos has repeatedly asserted his innocence. His lawyers didn’t reply to AP requests for comment.

Despite the charges, dos Santos represents an unlikely hero to supporters. Many view him as a modest Black man whose unorthodox Bitcoin business made them wealthy by gaming a financial system they believe is rigged by wealthy white elites.

The case also underscores the fast-growing appetite for cryptocurrencies in Brazil, where years of economic and political crises have made digital currencies an attractive shield against depreciation of the Brazilian real and double-digit inflation.

Bitcoin fervor was high in Cabo Frio, the resort town where G.A.S. was based. As G.A.S. revenues rose, enriching early adopters, copycat firms sprang up, seeking to cash in. A wave of cryptocurrency-related violence followed.

With so many alleged pyramid schemes, Cabo Frio came to be known as the “New Egypt.” And as the town’s top dog, dos Santos was dubbed the “Bitcoin Pharaoh.”

Police say dos Santos began trading in Bitcoin in 2014 after leaving his job as a waiter. He enlisted clients from the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, where he had once trained as a preacher, promising referral fees to those who brought in fresh recruits, authorities say.

In a statement, the Universal Church accused dos Santos of “harassing and recruiting” pastors and their flocks to join his company.

By 2017, dos Santos was making serious money — and attracting authorities’ attention. That year his company’s transactions totaled 10 million reais ($1.8 million), 15 times more than the previous year. The country’s financial intelligence unit also noticed the company — registered as a restaurant — was regularly trading cryptocurrency on online exchange platforms.

Prosecutors say the alleged scheme worked like this: Clients deposited their money into bank accounts run by managing partners. The money was then transferred to dos Santos or his Venezuelan wife, Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, who would either pocket it, buy bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as well as traditional financial assets, or pay off other members of the scheme.

Clients were promised a 10% monthly return on their investments over 12- to 48-month contracts, but did not own the bitcoins they were told G.A.S. bought with their money. And, they were assured, it was risk-free: They would get their entire initial investment back at the end of the contract.

As Bitcoin fever grew, dos Santos was fast becoming a celebrity in Cabo Frio.

“If he wanted to run for mayor, governor even, he’d win,” said Gilson Silva do Carmo, 52, one of dos Santos’ alleged victims.

The chubby young man in thick-rimmed glasses was also gaining a taste for the high life, buying expensive jewelry and a swanky apartment as contracts poured in from elsewhere in Latin America, the U.S., Europe and the Gulf.

Brazil’s lenient laws regulating cryptocurrency helped fuel dos Santos’ rise, experts say.

At the same time, Brazil’s securities regulator was making cryptocurrency more attractive: It authorized the country’s investment funds to invest in digital currencies in 2018, giving them greater credibility. Last year, Brazil approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, only the second country in the world to do so.

In and around Cabo Frio, where residents saw neighbors reap rewards by investing their life savings in G.A.S., many began to fear missing out.

Do Carmo was among them.

After his therapist told him he sold his house to invest in G.A.S. and had been receiving 10% monthly returns for a year, do Carmo invested just over half his retirement fund.

In Cabo Frio, dos Santos’ success inspired others: Some competitors promised even higher returns — 20% or more a month.

Dos Santos wasn’t happy.

In mid-April, he discussed with associates how rivals were encroaching on his turf, according to WhatsApp messages intercepted by federal police.

Four months later Wesley Pessano, a cryptocurrency trader, was shot dead in his Porsche. Police accuse dos Santos of ordering the hit.

Rio state police also linked two attempted killings to dos Santos. On March 20, a trader was shot while driving his BMW through Cabo Frio. Three months later another firm’s operator was targeted, his car hit by 40 bullets. Both survived.

Things came to a head on April 28 when Rio police seized the 7 million reais at the helipad of the Insolito Boutique Hotel outside Cabo Frio. A monthslong investigation into dos Santos’ business followed.

On Aug. 25, federal police raided more than a dozen locations linked to G.A.S., including dos Santos’ home where he was found with 13.8 million reais ($2.5 million) and arrested. Agents also found hard drives containing 10 times that amount in Bitcoin, gold bars, jewelry and several sports cars.

Sixteen associates were also charged, including Diaz Zerpa, dos Santos’ wife, who left the country weeks before the raid and is believed to be in Florida, according to authorities. They say she withdrew more than 4,300 bitcoins worth $185 million (1 billion reais).

Do Carmo watched in horror; he had invested the rest of his savings in the company just weeks earlier.

“I thought, ‘My God, what have I done?’” he said. “You watch everything you fought for, your entire life wash away from one moment to the next.”

Brazilian law enforcement is still trying to uncover the true size of dos Santos’ empire.

Prosecutors have identified at least 27,000 victims in at least 13 Brazilian states and seven other countries, including the U.S., United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and Portugal.

However, the true tally is likely much higher, said Luciano Regis, a lawyer representing dozens of victims.

“It’s hard to have a conversation with anyone in Cabo Frio who doesn’t know someone who invested,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polygon Loses 11% Despite Launching on FTX, Bitfinex Thanks To Bitcoin

    Although the altcoin has taken a severe hit, it is performing considerably better, compared to other top 15 coins in the market.

  • Here's Why Bitcoin Is Not Risky

    Understanding the true definition of risk should make us feel much better about this top digital asset.

  • The super-rich live on a different planet. Their thoughts on US salaries prove it

    A tweet from a professor at Wharton School reveals students in one class believed the average American makes over six figures The average family income of a University of Pennsylvania student is $195,500. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It’s an average American salary. What could it be? $800,000? It costs over $100,000 a year to attend the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. I don’t know w

  • Bitcoin news – live: Dramatic price crash hits BTC amid growing fears of ‘crypto winter’

    Follow all the latest BTC developments, as well as updates from other leading cryptocurrencies, right here

  • Bitcoin price crash becomes even more drastic as crypto owners lose hundreds of billions

    An already dramatic crash in the crypto markets has become yet more drastic, with bitcoin and other digital currencies losing hundreds of billions of dollars from their value. Bitcoin has now fallen 16.8 per cent over the last week. Other coins have seen even more dramatic losses: ethereum is now down 25 per cent.

  • Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc in Brazil

    Cabo Frio, a seaside city of 230,000 people in Rio de Janeiro state, has been dubbed "New Egypt", due to a high number of alleged pyramid schemes defrauding thousands of small-scale investors who believed they were getting rich off Bitcoin’s steep appreciation. (Jan. 22)

  • New Yorkers step up to help victims of Bronx fire

    A fire earlier this month in New York City that was traced to a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children. Many residents of the Bronx apartment building fled with just the clothes on their backs. Over the last two weeks, New Yorkers of all backgrounds have stepped in to help, their diversity reflecting that of the city itself. Nancy Chen has the story.

  • 3 Cryptos That Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2022 -- for Good or Bad

    The cryptocurrency market has had a tough start to the year. The total market cap dropped below the $2 trillion mark for the first time since September, and many major cryptocurrencies have lost around 15% or more. Others say this is normal for cryptocurrency and volatility is part of crypto investing.

  • Taste Test: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon Is Strong—but Not Too Strong

    The latest batch lowers the proof but doesn't sacrifice flavor.

  • Terra Turns Bearish but Price Still Looking Better than Solana and Cardano

    The best performing smart contract token of Q4 2021, Terra, still holds well amid larger market sell-off triggered by sudden BTC losses.

  • Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

    As the U.S. experiences yet another phase of the COVID pandemic, we could see another wave of stocking up on groceries. Ideally, we would all just order every single one of our grocery items online...

  • 2 Unstoppable Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

    One thing investors learned in 2021 is that cryptocurrency is far more than a passing fad. Bitcoin, the king of the cryptocurrencies, is down 10% over the past month, and social media crowd-pleaser Shiba Inu, which gained 40,000% in 2021, is down over 10% over the past month. My top two picks for 2022 are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

  • Thousands of heavily armed Russian troops mass near Ukraine border

    Russia is still demanding the U.S. guarantees Ukraine will not join NATO.

  • Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

    The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania plans to send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, a move that the United States fully endorsed Saturday amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine.” “I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment @NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken said in another tweet.

  • Biogen After the Alzheimer’s Drug Debacle: Time to Sell the Parts?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid may ensure the commercial death of Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug. And that leads at least one analyst to wonder if more radical steps need to be taken.

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore With Prices Crashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away fr

  • One of the world's largest crypto exchanges foresees bitcoin entering a bear market this year

    A new report from cryptocurrency exchange operator Huobi predicts that bitcoin could depreciate as markets react to the Fed dialing back on asset purchases.

  • El Salvador Purchases 410 More Bitcoins Amid Market Drop, President Bukele Says

    The country continues to add to its bitcoin holdings and plans to issue a $1 billion, 10-year bitcoin bond this year.

  • Nebraska’s got the hardest drinking college football fans, according to this very official survey

    If you’re a Nebraska football fan, depending on your relationship to alcohol, I have good or bad news for you: According to a survey by sports betting website Vegas Insider, University of Nebraska-Lincoln topped the list of hardest drinking college football fans, averaging 4.5 drinks per game and spending an average of $26.18 each on booze. Go Cornhuskers?

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Suddenly Crashed Friday Afternoon

    A massive sell-off on Friday in the cryptocurrency market accelerated after the stock market closed on Wall Street. Altcoins are down big today with some trading more than 30% lower, but the drops in giants like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are staggering. As of 5:45 p.m. ET, Bitcoin is down 10.8% in the last 24 hours and 5.4% in just the last hour and a half to $35,724.