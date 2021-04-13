Bitcoin Rallies to All-Time High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

Bitcoin Rallies to All-Time High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing
Eric Lam and Yakob Peterseil
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.

The token rose as much as 5.5% to $63,246, exceeding the previous peak in March. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. also advanced.

Crypto bulls are out in force as growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.

Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.

Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.

Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.

Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.

Many analyst expect the rally to continue.

“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Is Going Public Wednesday: Is This IPO Stock a Buy?

    This digital currency trading platform now valued around $100 billion has become a key player in the crypto economy.

  • Riot Blockchain Stock Surges After Mining Almost 500 Bitcoins in the First Quarter

    The company has increased its hash rate enough to steal mining share and compensate for the lower Bitcoin mining rewards.

  • Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

    Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency, with growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $60K as Coinbase Listing Stirs Fresh Crypto Hype

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

  • Should you buy Coinbase? The valuation is ridiculous, based on this math

    The crypto markets are very young, and we expect many more companies to compete for the profits Coinbase (COIN) enjoys today. As the cryptocurrency market matures, we expect Coinbase’s transaction margins to drop precipitously. The race-to-zero phenomenon that took place in late 2019 with stock trading fees will likely make its way to the crypto trading space.

  • Dow Jones Lags, Nasdaq Rallies As J&J Vaccine Paused; Bitcoin Spikes To New High, Nvidia Breaks Out

    Dow Jones stock J&J dived, Moderna rallied as stocks opened mixed after the FDA suggested a pause to study vaccine-related risks.

  • Binance Coin Surge Elevates Token to Ranks of Crypto Titans

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Coin has strengthened its position as one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies after a 53% rally in the past seven days to the third spot behind Bitcoin and Ether.Issued by the world’s largest crypto exchange, the digital coin commonly known as BNB now has a market capitalization of $87 billion, according to CoinGecko.com. That makes it the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin at $1.1 trillion and Ether at $252 billion. The token has traded places with Tether and other coins for weeks, underscoring BNB’s increasing importance in the crypto ecosystem.Coinbase Global Inc.’s public debut this week is one reason for the recent jump. Digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges have been on a tear as well, with the coin of exchange Uniswap up 14% in the past 24 hours, and the token of FTX exchange rising in the past couple of days as well. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, will be the first major cryptocurrency company go to public with an estimated valuation of about $100 billion.“BNB had yet to replicate Bitcoin’s and Ether’s price appreciations of last year, so it is an alignment of quite a few positive setups for it to outperform,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo, who is long BNB. He added that some forecasts for the coin point to a price of almost $1,000.BNB was trading at $562.42 as of 2:51 p.m. in Hong Kong Tuesday, little changed in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.com.BNB has a lot going for it aside from the broader crypto enthusiasm. The token is used widely for trading on Binance, where it’s a sort of a loyalty system to reduce prices of trades, and the exchange’s trading volumes have exploded as Bitcoin vaults to new highs. What’s more, back in August of 2020 Binance started what it calls Smart Chain -- a competitor to Ethereum that can be used for applications like decentralized finance (peer-to-peer lending, borrowing and trading) -- but with lower transaction fees. A number of DeFi apps that used to run only on Ethereum, such as the 1inch exchange aggregator, have begun supporting Binance Smart Chain.The Binance Smart Chain uses BNBs for transaction fees and other functions, and it has been on a tear. Its all-time-high transaction volume of 5 million transactions was higher than Ethereum’s 1.3 million. Binance has set up a $100 million accelerator fund to rev up projects on the blockchain, and more than 300 projects are already built on top of the Binance Smart Chain, including a distributed exchange called PancakeSwap. Users have locked about $31 billion in the Binance Smart Chain. Funds locked in DeFi on Ethereum reach $52 billion, according to DeFi Pulse.“BSC is getting a ton of traction,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of rival FTX exchange, where Binance holds a minority stake. “Worth noting that ETH’s traction was only ever ~50k users or so, though billions of dollars of capital. I don’t think it’ll replace ETH -- it’s too centralized -- but I do think it put a really serious dent in ETH’s narrative of dominance.”Binance said the Smart Chain is not centralized, and does not belong to the exchange, but is governed by the community. Questions about Binance’s influence are giving some crypto insiders pause. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating Binance over concerns it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.“In a time of relative peace, effectively centralized chains like BSC can win favor and usage, especially as Ethereum fees become a rake that price out all but the wealthiest users,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics. “But I suspect that the more centralized chains which are effectively administered by corporate entities will prove fragile in the long term. I don’t believe BSC can survive even moderate state-level scrutiny should it materialize.”Binance says it complies with all regulations, and is constantly working to improve its compliance.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami is now home to the world’s first mega club to accept Bitcoin

    E11EVEN MIAMI nightclub is known for many things. It will soon be known for one more: the first corporate nightclub in the U.S. to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • FDA And CDC Recommend Pausing Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine During Investigation Of Reports Of “Extremely Rare” Blood Clots

    The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending a pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine after reports of what the agencies characterize as an “extremely rare” blood clot. The FDA and the CDC will review “six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot […]

  • Bitcoin Price Hits Record Ahead Of Coinbase IPO While Investors See Bubble

    The Bitcoin price touched yet another a record high, a day before cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was set to begin trading.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Bought Roblox, Microsoft Stock

    Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought Roblox stock the day the videogame firm went public. He also acquired Microsoft shares through options.

  • Apifiny Exchange Network Will Mine Bitcoin to Improve Liquidity Channels

    The trading firm said that mining bitcoin itself would help improve liquidity options for its client exchanges.

  • BMO to sell EMEA asset management unit for $870 million to focus on North America

    (Reuters) -Canada's Bank of Montreal said on Monday it has agreed to sell its EMEA asset management business to Ameriprise Financial Inc for C$1.1 billion ($870 million) in an all-cash transaction to increase its focus on North America. Canada's fourth-largest lender will take a C$745 million write-down of goodwill after tax in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as a result of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, BMO said. It joins a clutch of banks globally that are looking to either sell or merge their asset management units to gain scale.

  • GameStop board on the hunt for a new CEO: report

    GameStop Corp. is looking for a new chief executive, just two years after hiring its current leader, Reuters reported Monday.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • “You’re not a one-person show": Pelosi unloads on "The Squad" in new biography

    Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," that's out April 20. Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A taste for Axios readers:Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”"Mitch McConnell," the speaker said, "is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own."Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — "Why are we having a problem with Illinois?" — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress. The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro: "What I learned from my father was everything ... I breathed it in ... Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you."Read an excerpt.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coinbase's IPO will be the ‘biggest event of the year’ in public markets

    Meltem Demirors, CoinShares chief strategy officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth in crypto market investing as Bitcoin hits new all-tine high.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy As Blood-Clot Question Clouds Its European Future?

    Is JNJ stock a buy now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized its one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use? Shares are now forming a new chart pattern.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Czech foreign minister sacked after losing challenge to party leader

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who frequently warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked on Monday after losing a bid to lead his own centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week. His replacement may take a less resolute stance on China and possibly on other issues such as Russia and its "vaccine diplomacy" or its bid in a Czech nuclear power plant tender. President Milos Zeman, who favours close ties with Russia and China and often clashed with Petricek, dismissed him after receiving a proposal to do so from Prime Minister Andrej Babis.