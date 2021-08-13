Bitcoin Reaches $3B Annualized Revenue Run Rate: ETC Group Report

BeInCrypto –

According to a recent study done by ETC Group, data shows that cryptocurrency miners enjoyed a very strong spring.

According to a press release tied to the report, “The quarterly research, released for the first time by ETC Group, analyses the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as providing commentary and analysis on market and technical developments. The annualized revenue run rates are calculated from the total transaction fees, also known as network revenue, paid to crypto miners in any period.”

The research showed that in the month of April, the calculated ARR for fees paid to Bitcoin miners reached $2.986 billion. A tweet from ETC Group stated that the number eclipsed the money made by Shopify ($2.922B) and Square ($2.982B).

