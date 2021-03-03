Bitcoin Rebounds After Being Ruffled by SEC Confirmation Hearing

1 / 2

Bitcoin Rebounds After Being Ruffled by SEC Confirmation Hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Lam and Joanna Ossinger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin shook off a bout of weakness sparked by the risk of tougher regulatory oversight than some crypto enthusiasts had expected.

The token climbed as much as 4% on Wednesday and was holding at about $49,100 as of 1 p.m. in Hong Kong, putting gains this year at about 70%.

Bitcoin fell Tuesday after Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said in his Senate confirmation hearing that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.

Gensler, who served as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.

“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Biden's SEC chair nominee signals more regulation for cryptocurrencies

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears likely to work on its first guidelines for cryptocurrencies after President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the agency promised to provide "guidance and clarity" to the rapidly evolving market. Speaking during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Gary Gensler offered the first thoughts on handling cryptocurrencies if he is confirmed to lead the top U.S. markets regulator. "Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brought new thinking to payments but raised new issues of investor protection we still need to attend to," Gensler told lawmakers, describing them as "catalysts for change."

  • Is Bitcoin Useless?

    Bitcoin passed its tenth anniversary of the release of its whitepaper, first introducing it to the world, in 2018. But assessments of the cryptocurrency's impact in the last decade or so have mostly been negative. Is bitcoin useless?

  • Wasabi Wallet and Bull Bitcoin Donate $40K in Crypto to Bitcoin Knots Development

    The donation will encourage developing and pursuing open-source tech.

  • Starbucks Adds Oatly Oat Milk Nationwide, Launches New Iced Shaken Espressos

    Oat milk is now the fourth non-dairy milk Starbucks offers in all of its shops.

  • Starbucks Is Launching A New Drink Made With Oat Milk, Espresso, And Brown Sugar

    Oat milk is here, babies!!!

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Faces Long Odds in Bid for Sixth Straight Monthly Gain

    Bitcoin started March nicely but whether it can match its previous winning streak is yet to be seen.

  • Bitfarms Plans Massive Bitcoin Mining Expansion With Purchase of 48,000 MicroBT Devices

    The company expects the miners to increase its hashing capacity to 8.0 exahashes from its present 1.0 EH once all are operational.

  • Hyzon Motors Plans Fuel Cell Material Production Facility Near Chicago

    Hyzon Motors plans to make a key component of fuel cell powertrains for commercial vehicles at a new facility near Chicago. It expects to break a bottleneck to producing hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles in the U.S. Hyzon is a spinoff of Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies. It is rapidly expanding after agreeing to merge with shell company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DCRB) in February. The business combination is expected to close in the second quarter. through which Hyzon will get $570 million in capital raised by DCRB Last July, Hyzon purchased the General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) former fuel cell headquarters and laboratories near Rochester, New York. It is expanding to a second area facility and adding 100 jobs. Breaking a bottleneck The new facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is planned as a high-volume maker of membrane electrode assembly (MEA). MEAs account for about 70% of the cost of a fuel cell stack. Hyzon's energy-dense models provide up to 150 kilowatts (kW). It is preparing to make 370kW systems, equivalent to 500 horsepower for heavy-duty trucks and buses. "The new Hyzon Innovation Center is essential to our strategy to expand the U.S. hydrogen supply chain, reduce fuel cell costs for commercialization and create local jobs," Hyzon co-founder and Chairman George Gu said. Subscribe to Truck Talk and get it in your mailbox on Fridays. Hyzon chose the Chicago area because its many universities provide a pool of high-tech talent to fill 50 jobs Hyzon expects to create. Chicago is also home to Argonne National Laboratory, a federal facility working toward decarbonization. "We have in-house, world-leading, mature MEA technologies developed over 17 years," Gu told FreightWaves. "No partners are needed for that part. However, we are exploring partnerships for electrolyzer and solid-state battery development. And we are looking for partners to start hydrogen vehicle commercialization in the Midwest." Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV), which recently announced a fuel cell collaboration with GM and has a separate fuel cell project with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), is based in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. The new facility will make about 12,000 MEAs a year. Some will be used in Hyzon zero-emission fuel cell trucks. The rest will be sold to other fuel cell makers, breaking a bottleneck in MEA availability and reducing costs through mass production, Gu said. Advanced research MEAs are produced in Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea and China at commercial scale. Producing 12,000 MEAs a year would outstrip commercial trucking demand. All major truck makers are exploring fuel cells for long-haul trucking. But production is not expected until the mid-to-late decade — and then in limited numbers. "We see a substantial uptake in Europe already and anticipate North America will soon follow suit on this decarbonization journey for heavy transport," Hyzon co-founder and CEO Craig Knight said. In addition to MEA production, the Hyzon Innovation Center will conduct research and development on materials for fuel cells, electrolyzers, solid-state batteries, advanced e-drive systems, autonomous driving technologies and green hydrogen production technologies. Hyzon has an autonomous fuel cell vehicle project in testing in the United Kingdom. Related articles: Hyzon Motors to get $570M from SPAC backing fuel cell technology Singapore spinoff Hyzon Motors makes US fuel cell trucking play Is heavy-duty fuel cell trucking almost ready for prime time? Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTarget Posts Stellar Fourth-quarter ResultsHertz, In Chapter 11 Due To Pandemic, Will Emerge With New Owners, Financing© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gensler Says Trading Apps Would Be Focus at SEC

    Mar.02 -- Gary Gensler, President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s&nbsp;pick for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said ensuring retail investors are protected when using trading apps that have exploded in popularity would be a focus if the Senate confirms him to lead Wall Street’s top regulator. He spoke to Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, during his confirmation hearing.

  • Oil Halts Run of Losses Before OPEC+ Meeting With Output to Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebouded after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s underlying resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.5% following the worst losing run since December as Brent also rose. The widespread view among the group is the market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. That strength has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that the economic outlook and oil market continue to improve. The grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudis will return their additional cuts fully.”There are two parts to the production rise that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it made voluntarily?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingBulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. In the U.S., the daily case count fell to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. In Asia, Indian fuel demand will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry.In an additional positive indicator that economies are on the mend, data Wednesday showed Australia powered into 2021. Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% in the final three months of last year, pointing to a V-shaped recovery.The gathering pace of recovery presents “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note, predicting that the group will agree to add 750,000 barrels per day.Still, U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. The API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 52 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, down from 86 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rise in assaults, robberies rattle Asian Americans

    Asian Americans are on edge after a recent wave of racist assaults and robberies targeting their communities. More than 3,000 incidents have been reported to a California-based reporting center, since the pandemic began in March 2020. (March 2)

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

    When private corporations offer shares of their company to the general public in order to obtain capital on the primary market, this process is known as an Initial Public Offering (IPO). There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week. 1. Innovage Holding Innovage Holding (NYSE: INNV) is planning to raise $300 million through the sale of common stock to pay off long-term debt. Innovage Holding is a healthcare company that offers affordable personalized healthcare to elderly patients through Medicare and Medicaid. Their stock is poised to start trading with an IPO on the Nasdaq with a target price between $17-$19 on March 1st. Innovage Holding intends to issue 16,666,667 shares of common stock to the public. 2. Oscar Health Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is a digital health insurance company that offers medical plans to families in the United States. They utilize technology to improve and humanize different healthcare techniques. Oscar Health intends to offer 31,000,000 shares of stock at a target price between $32-$34 on March 1st. 3. Roth CH Acquisition III Co Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NYSE: ROCRU) is a blank check company formed by Roth Capital that is seeking to raise $100 million in public offerings. The company intends to offer $10 million shares at a target price of $10 on March 1st. Roth CH Acquisition III Co operates in the financial industry and is aiming to acquire other businesses through IPO offerings. 4. DHB Capital Corp DHB Capital Corp (NYSE: DHBCU) is a blank check company that is headquartered in Delaware. The company is seeking to raise $250 million from public offerings. DHB Capital is poised to offer $25 million shares at a price of $10 on March 2nd. They plan to target the financial and business industries. DHB Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is led by Co-Executive Chairmen Richard DeMartini and Robert Hurst. 5. Roblox Corporation Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is a video game company that is powered by a community of over two million developers. Roblox Corporation is well known for creating an online 3D environment for gamers to play and interact with their friends. Their stock is poised to start trading with a target price of $45 on the week of March 8th. Roblox intends to issue 198,917,280 shares of common stock and has already received over $585 million from investors. (function (w, d, s, o, f, js, fjs) { w[o] = w[o] || function () { (w[o].q = w[o].q || []).push(arguments) }; js = d.createElement(s), fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; js.id = o; js.src = f; js.async = 1; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(window, document, 'script', 'mw', 'https://match.investmentfirms.com/widget.js')); mw('init', { disableDarkMode: true, element: document.getElementById('ELEMENT_ID'), mediapartner: "benzinga" }); See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectorsHere Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Brainard Says Recent Bond Market Moves Have ‘Caught’ Her Eye

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said it will take “some time” to meet the conditions for economic progress laid out by the U.S. central bank for reducing the pace of its massive asset purchases, while noting recent bond market volatility could cause further delay.“I am paying close attention to market developments,” she said Tuesday in response to a question after giving a speech. “Some of those moves last week, and the speed of the moves, caught my eye,” she said, adding that she would be concerned if she saw disorderly conditions, or persistent tightening in financial conditions, that could stall out the economy’s gains toward maximum employment and sustained 2% inflation.The sharp rise in 10-year Treasury yields has provoked speculation that the central bank might take steps to prevent this from undermining the recovery, including by shifting its bond purchases to longer-maturity securities.“This is the first Fed official who has acknowledged” that the rise in bonds yields “isn’t all for good reasons,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities, noting that it contrasted with Chair Jerome Powell’s view that bond markets were signalling confidence in the recovery. “If there is a quick tightening in financial conditions, the Fed is telling you they are willing to act and prevent it from getting worse,” Misra added.Powell is scheduled to discuss the economic outlook Thursday and can expect to be asked if the spike in 10-year Treasury yields last week to the highest level in a year warrants a Fed response.In her virtual speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, Brainard acknowledged the economic outlook has perked up but repeatedly stressed that risks remained.‘Strong’ Outlook“Increasing vaccinations, along with enacted and expected fiscal measures and accommodative monetary policy, point to a strong modal outlook for 2021,” Brainard said, while noting that “considerable” uncertainty remains around any forecast.“Today the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” she said, referring to the criteria that policy makers have set for adjusting asset purchases.U.S. central bankers are buying $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month in an effort to keep longer-run interest rates low. They have also signaled they expect to hold interest rates near zero at least through 2023 to help the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic.“Even after the conditions for liftoff have been met, changes in that policy rate are likely to be only gradual,” Brainard said during the question and answer session.Economists have marked up their GDP forecasts to around 5% for this year, on the expectation that some form of additional fiscal stimulus gets signed into law, while firms such as Deutsche Bank said the unemployment rate could fall to the 4% range by year end. The robust forecasts depend on wide-spread vaccination and consumers dropping their caution and immediately going back to old spending habits.‘Significant Boost’Brainard didn’t rule out that scenario. “Additional fiscal support is likely to provide a significant boost to spending when vaccinations are sufficiently widespread to support a full reopening of in-person services,” she said.A surge in spending as people resume activities, combined with fiscal support, could lift prices temporarily.“A burst of transitory inflation seems more probable than a durable shift above target in the inflation trend and an unmooring of inflation expectations to the upside,” Brainard said.The Fed governor noted that the fraction of working-age women who left the labor force for care-giving had increased by 2.4 percentage points.“If not soon reversed, the decline in the participation rate for prime‑age women could have scarring effects, with longer-term implications for household incomes and potential growth,” she said.(Updates with comment from analyst in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Former moderators of Reddit's WallStreetBets want to start their own 'decentralized' community

    Former moderators of the WallStreetBets subreddit have spoken up about what they feel is "censorship" on the reddit and a need to "decentralize."

  • Canada’s CoinSmart Crypto Exchange Raises $3.5M for European Expansion

    The exchange's owner is also planning a reverse takeover with the aim of listing on TSX Ventures.

  • Bitcoin Risks ‘Spiraling Price’ on Environment, Regulatory Concerns: BCA Research

    ESG funds will seek to avoid bitcoin investment, the research firm noted.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show a Neutral Candlestick

    Gold markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as all important $1700 level has shown itself to be supportive.

  • Prepare for another spin fest, Rahane tells England

    India look to spin out England in the fourth Test on a similar pitch to the one that hosted last week's two-day match, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said Tuesday.