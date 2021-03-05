Bitcoin Rebounds From Lows; MicroStrategy Purchases More Tokens

Bitcoin Rebounds From Lows; MicroStrategy Purchases More Tokens
Olivia Raimonde
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from earlier losses amid a broader recovery in risk assets after a report showed the U.S. added more jobs than forecast last month. MicroStrategy Inc. bought more of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The digital asset shed as much as 3.4% on Friday before trading little changed at about $48,150 as of 9:02 a.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes Bitcoin and four other tokens, slipped more than 4.7% before turning little changed.

MicroStrategy snapped up an additional 205 Bitcoins at an average price of $48,888, according to a filing. That brings the company’s holdings of Bitcoin to about 91,064 tokens, worth over $4 billion.

Bitcoin is now some $10,000 below February’s record above $58,000, stoking the debate over whether the token’s investment base will widen or peter out as happened in the 2017 boom and bust.

Payrolls increased 379,000 after an upwardly revised 166,000 January increase, according to a Labor Department report Friday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey projected a 200,000 February gain. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.2%.

Overall risk appetite in markets took a knock Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against the recent climb in long-term borrowing costs.

Long-time proponent Michael Novogratz at Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. remains bullish, reiterating a prediction Thursday that Bitcoin will probably hit $100,000 before the end of the year. He argued in a Bloomberg TV interview that it and other digital currencies have become “an institutional asset class” and banks are “frantically” trying to get in on the action.

Bitcoin slid 21% last week but is still up more than fivefold in the past year. On one narrative, the token can hedge inflation risk and the debasement of fiat currencies -- akin to gold -- and is set become a bigger part of institutional portfolios. A rival view depicts a stimulus-fueled bubble set to pop.

“We’re still at an early stage in the institutional adoption of crypto in asset allocation,” a team led by Inigo Fraser-Jenkins, head of global quantitative strategy at Sanford C. Bernstein in London, wrote in a note Friday. But the team added that a fundamental valuation of Bitcoin is “simply impossible.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq perilously close to 10% correction as Powell fails to mollify Wall Street

    The Nasdaq Composite Index on Thursday trades down nearly 10% from its recent peak, a move which is usually defined as market correction, reflecting a retreat from all-time highs for technology stocks as bond yields rise.

  • Stock Futures Rally After Jobs Data; Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures rallied as traders shrugged off anxiety about inflation and shifted their focus to prospects for economic growth after a solid jobs report. Treasuries fell.S&P 500 contracts climbed, indicating the equity benchmark will rebound from Thursday’s selloff. U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February and the unemployment rate declined, suggesting the labor market is clawing its way forward again following several disappointing months. Benchmark 10-year bond yields pared an earlier surge after hitting 1.6%. The dollar rose.Treasury yields have spiked in recent weeks on mounting expectations of stronger economic growth and faster inflation, unsettling the stock market, particularly shares of high-flying technology companies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell left investors underwhelmed by his comments on the bond market Thursday. While he did reaffirm the central bank’s commitment to remaining accommodative, he did not try to rein in the selloff.For equity markets, “evidence of a strengthening economy may help steady the nerves,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “Does the Fed have the credibility to keep a rein on bond yields? With real yields steadily making their way up to zero, the Fed is slowly running out of time to prove its resolve and commitment to its average inflation target. Until it does, each piece of positive economic news may only serve to disrupt both bond and equity markets.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 climbed 1% as of 9:08 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.8%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3%.The euro dipped 0.4% to $1.1921.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4% to 108.40 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.59%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.29%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.776%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.4% to $65.39 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,698.85 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Will Happen To Bitcoin In The Next Decade?

    Bitcoin's first decade of existence was marked by scandals and wild price swings. Will the next decade be similar or is the cryptocurrency poised for bigger things?

  • How Bank of America (BAC) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

    Bank of America (BAC) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Crypto Exchanges Discussed XRP’s Status With SEC Ahead of Listings, Ripple Says

    The SEC did not tell crypto trading platforms it viewed XRP as a security, Ripple claimed in a new filing.

  • Analysis: Wealth managers frustrated over bitcoin, anxious for piece of the action

    The rollercoster ride in bitcoin since the start of the year has not dampened wealth manager Jim Paulsen's enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency. Yet Paulsen, chief investment officer for Leuthold Group, which manages $1 billion, cannot own bitcoin in client portfolios due to regulatory constraints. The promise of an asset class that behaves differently than stocks or bonds is leaving portfolio and wealth managers scrambling own cryptocurrencies if they can.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

  • Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet during her interview with Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex wore three sparkly bangles while filming her Oprah interview, one of which belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Wanda just got a badass new Scarlet Witch costume in 'WandaVision' and fans are 'obsessed'

    Scarlet Witch's costume is her coolest yet, but fans may have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022 to see it again.

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Devin Booker says he's learned from having WNBA 'Greatest of All Time' Diana Taurasi, Mercury stars 'right in your backyard'

    "Having the greatest of all time in Diana right in your backyard, I obviously took advantage of that opportunity and went to many games," Booker said.

  • Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide, was picked up Thursday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 takeover of Congress.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.