Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K, Ether Soars Above $1,100

Tracy Wang
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin surged past $20,000 Sunday afternoon to $20,580 a coin, a 16.9% gain off its Saturday lows.

The rally comes just one day after bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell below $20,000, its lowest price since November 2020. As of press time, bitcoin was trading at about $20,383 a coin.

Bitcoin’s price surge reflects traders’ renewed appetite for risk, even as the market continues to digest the fallout surrounding crypto lending giant Celsius and crypto investment firm Three Arrows Capital.

“Willing buyers have been in cash waiting to buy cheap coins,” Jordi Alexander, CIO of Selini Capital, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message. “They have to determine if they will get to buy another 20% lower, or if this is their chance. If they wait too long, they will have to chase higher.”

“The key question is whether the forced selling we have seen is wrapping up, or if there are still distressed sellers,” added Alexander.

Bitcoin price data (CoinDesk).
Bitcoin price data (CoinDesk).

Early Saturday, the price of bitcoin plummeted below $20,000 and dipped as low as $17,601 later in the trading day. The drop also put bitcoin below the $19,783 all-time high it notched in December 2017, a level many crypto traders believed bitcoin would not fall below.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, enjoyed an even bigger rebound after falling as low as $880 on Saturday. As of press time, ETH was trading at $1,133, a 20% gain over the past 24 hours and a 29% gain off of its Saturday low.

On a year-to-date basis, bitcoin is still down 56%, while Ether has lost 69% of its value.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin slides below $20,000 to lowest level in 18 months

    The digital currency sector has been pummeled this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, while crypto companies started laying off employees. The accelerated pace and depth of bitcoin losses in conjunction with the stocks rout could challenge support for the cryptocurrency from a range of investor groups. While some institutions purchased bitcoin hoping it would offset declines in stocks and bonds, "it hasn't demonstrated that it is an uncorrelated asset," said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer of Tallbacken Capital.

  • Bitcoin falls below $20,000 and Ethereum sinks past $1,000 as crypto market free fall continues

    The crypto market suffered one of its most dramatic selloffs in years this week as the prices of top cryptocurrencies declined as much as 35% week-over-week as fears of a broad economic recession intensified. On Saturday, the total global market cap of cryptocurrencies sank below $850 billion as top tokens tumbled. Ethereum is trading at half of where it was one month ago, falling below the $1,000 price barrier which it has traded above since January of 2021.

  • Trillion-dollar crypto collapse sparks flurry of US lawsuits – who’s to blame?

    Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather among those being sued, but prosecuting fraud in the crypto arena is notoriously difficult

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400

    Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now up 16.7% from this year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18, when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in the crypto industry and amid a general pull-back from riskier assets. Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, on Sunday said the rise in Bitcoin was likely the result of retail investors buying up the digital currency over the weekend, when few professional traders are working.

  • Solana DeFi Platform Votes to Control Whale Account in Bid to Avoid Liquidation 'Chaos'

    Solend users voted to "grant emergency power to Solend Labs to temporarily take over the whale's account."

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Clover Corporation Limited's (ASX:CLV) Share Registry?

    A look at the shareholders of Clover Corporation Limited ( ASX:CLV ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • German Wage Round for 3.8 Million May Fuel Inflation, Lobby Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowGermany’s upcoming collective-bargaining round for 3.8 million w

  • We Think Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • UK institute pushes ethical code after corporate scandals

    Britain's company directors should sign up to a code of conduct to improve behaviour in boardrooms after high-profile corporate collapses, such as builder Carillion and retailer BHS, an industry body proposed on Sunday. The Institute of Directors, which has about 20,000 members, proposed a voluntary nine-point code covering ethics, diversity, competence and lawfulness. The plan would supplement the existing corporate governance code administered by regulator, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), and general legal duties under UK company law.

  • Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal unlikely

    Senators in both parties briefed recently by senior Biden administration officials on negotiations with Iran say they doubt Tehran will agree to any new deal to limit its development of nuclear weapons. Lawmakers say the administration has an offer on the table, but that Iran is showing little willingness to reestablish the Joint Comprehensive…

  • Thinking About Bargain-Hunting Stocks? Here’s Why You May Want to Hold Off.

    Investors should prune assets that are sensitive to the economy. Better positioned for gains: staples, utilities, and healthcare, strategists say.

  • Apple Store Workers at Maryland Mall Vote to Unionize

    The 65-33 vote means retail workers at an Apple store outside Baltimore will form the company's first union.

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • Christie’s Web3 Expert Leaves Auction House to Run CryptoPunks for Yuga Labs

    Noah Davis, a key factor in the storied auction house’s crypto embrace, was involved in Beeple’s $69 million NFT sale in March 2021.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Bitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution Advised

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin snapped a 12-day slide, clawing its way back above $20,000 and leading the cryptocurrency market in a swift turnaround after a record-breaking string of declines. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Co

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • WATCH: Garrett Wilson has no idea what ‘rookie dinner’ means. Get ready to pay up.

    This is quite funny and Wilson is in for a rude awakening. #GoBucks