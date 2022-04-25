Bitcoin Recovers Above $40K After Dipping Earlier to 6-Week Low

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC), after a big price swing over the past week, traded earlier Monday at its lowest point in almost six weeks.

As of press time the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up 1.3% in the past 24 hours, trading at $40,127. Earlier, the bitcoin price fell as low as $38,202, the lowest since March 15.