Bitcoin Recovers Above $40K After Dipping Earlier to 6-Week Low

Angelique Chen
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC), after a big price swing over the past week, traded earlier Monday at its lowest point in almost six weeks.

As of press time the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up 1.3% in the past 24 hours, trading at $40,127. Earlier, the bitcoin price fell as low as $38,202, the lowest since March 15.

  • “Recent volatility has been driven by factors such as inflation, the Ukraine crisis [caused by Russia’s invasion] as well as contractionary monetary policies,” said Daniel Khoo, research analyst at Nansen. “This has affected not only the stock market but also the crypto market, which seems to follow in tandem recently.”

  • Khoo said this fall in prices could be driven by the short-term negative sentiment as people go risk-off on volatile assets.

  • “Many investors are also shifting towards [stablecoins] given the uncertainty and short-term bearish outlook as the market has become too hot and periods of extreme euphoria were followed by market corrections historically,” Khoo said.

  • “The crypto markets tumbled this morning, as bitcoin failed to hold the $40K level,” wrote Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at the U.K.-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. “Fears about a 50-basis point rate hike have strengthened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last Thursday.”

  • Powell said Thursday that “it is appropriate, in my view, to be moving a little more quickly.” He said raising the benchmark U.S. interest rate by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage point) “will be on the table” for the next Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting in May, in remarks at the International Monetary Fund debate.

  • “Even though we have a more hawkish Federal Reserve which could lead to more pain for global markets in the short term,” said Sotiriou, “I am still cautiously bullish.”

  • “Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics are contrastingly bullish,” wrote Sotiriou. “Data from Glassnode shows that the percentage of bitcoin’s supply that has not moved in one year is at an all-time high. I think this data tells us that whilst these macro headwinds are ongoing, bitcoin is being distributed from those who see it as a risk-on asset, to long-term holders who have strong conviction in bitcoin’s long-term potential.”

  • Ether (ETH) was up 0.87% in the past 24 hours, trading at $2,972.

  • U.S. stocks were mixed as China’s COVID-19 restrictions stiffened, with the S&P 500 down 0.7% and the Nasdaq up 0.2%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • Why Bear Markets Can Help You Create Life-Changing Wealth

    Bear markets are periods of time when the stock market is down 20% or more from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite was briefly in a bear market earlier this year, while the S&P 500 entered a correction, which is a drawdown of 10% or more from the high. Bear markets can be stressful and nerve-racking.

  • Scaramucci’s Crypto Pivot Comes With an Eye on Tripling Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci, whose curiosity about cryptocurrencies began during his short stint in Washington, now plans to pivot his SkyBridge Capital toward digital assets after years of focusing on high-profile hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMa

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced companies have the tools and intangibles needed to make patient investors a lot richer.