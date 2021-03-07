Bitcoin Retakes $50K on US Stimulus Progress; Uniswap’s UNI Cracks the Top 10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Omkar Godbole
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin, a perceived store of value asset, trades higher on Sunday, with U.S. President Joe Biden on the verge of passing an historic $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan aimed at accelerating economic recovery. 

The top cryptocurrency is changing hands near $50,500 at press time, representing a 4% gain on the day, having clocked a high of $51,320 early today, according to CoinDesk 20 data. 

The Senate approved Biden’s stimulus plan on Saturday, paving the way for $1,400 checks and jobless aid. The bill heads back to the House where it will be voted on Tuesday, according to media reports. 

Related: IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income

Improved prospects of fiscal spending look to have put a bid under bitcoin (BTC), waking it up from the two-day slumber in the range of $49,500 to $46,200. Fiscal spending is inflationary and often bodes well for the store of value assets such as bitcoin and gold. 

Also adding wind to the cryptocurrency’s sails was news that Hong Kong-listed Meitu, which makes image and video processing software, said it had purchased $22 million in either (ETH) and $17.9 million of BTC for its treasury.

Bitcoin’s rise portends dollar weakness in the foreign exchange markets and improved risk sentiment in the stock markets on Monday. The cryptocurrency has largely moved in the opposite direction to the dollar and behaved more or less like stocks/risk assets since the March 2020 crash. 

It remains to be seen if bitcoin can extend gains during the week ahead, as the stimulus approval could lift the U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield has been on a tear of late, pricing a strong rebound in the economic activity and high inflation and putting downward pressure on both bitcoin and stocks. 

Related: Ripple Investor's Request to Reclaim Its $175M Investment Rejected by Court

Aside from bitcoin’s rise, the other important story of the weekend is the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap’s UNI token’s entry into the list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It’s the first DeFi coin to achieve that feat. 

UNI is currently trading near $32 – up nearly 14% on a 24-hour basis. With a market cap of $16.79 billion, the DeFi token is now the eighth largest cryptocurrency and ranks higher than litecoin and chainlink, as per data source Messari

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Burnt Banksy NFT Sells for $380K in ETH

    An original Banksy artwork bought by a group of crypto-savvy artists, burned in a park and memorialized as an NFT has sold for 228.69 ETH.

  • Goldman Digital Asset Lead Sees Mergers Ahead for Crypto Infrastructure Providers

    As institutional appetite for bitcoin grows, "incumbent banks" will look for ways to satisfy that demand, a Goldman Sachs industry lead says.

  • How NFTs Became Art, and Everything Became an NFT

    Jeff Wilser meets the artists, collectors and influencers powering a boom in NFT art, collectibles and more. But can he sell his own NFT?

  • Biden takes 'giant step forward' on COVID-19 relief, but challenges lie ahead

    After the Senate passed the American Rescue Plan Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden took a victory lap celebrating being one step closer to signing into law his massive, $1.9 trillion COVID relief package -- his first legislative push as president. The bill will now move back to the House, which is slated to vote on the Senate’s amended legislation Tuesday. The Senate passed the bill with only Democratic support, despite the president's hope the bill would earn bipartisan votes, as previous COVID-19 packages have, allowing him to follow through on a well-worn campaign pledge to work across the aisle.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Below $50K, and Blockchain Data May Show Why

    Investors are speculating how a faster-than-expected economic rebound might benefit bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Acting Like an Inflation Hedge. Gold Isn’t Either.

    The debate over whether Bitcoin is a speculative asset or an inflation hedge has been put to the test.

  • Bidding Reaches $2.5M as Twitter’s Dorsey Highlights NFT Version of First-Ever Tweet

    TRON founder Justin Sun is in a bidding war for the historic tweet.

  • Why This Gold Stock Fell 15.2% in February but Is Luring Investors in March

    Extending their southward-bound journey from January, shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) fell 13.9% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gold stock has, however, kicked off March on a relatively encouraging note, gaining nearly 7.2% so far, of the time of this writing. After hitting a high of around $1,950 per ounce in early January, gold prices started to fall steadily and lost nearly 11% by the end of February.

  • Wall Street Weekahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Stock Market Falls Into Correction As Treasury Yields Jump On Fed Chief Powell; Oil Soars, Target, Tesla, Zoom Tumble

    The stock market fell into a correction this week as the major indexes and leaders broke key support, as Treasury yields jumped on Fed chief Jerome Powell.

  • Biden officials visited U.S.-Mexico border Saturday amid migrant influx

    Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas led a visit by Biden administration officials to the U.S. border with Mexico on Saturday amid a growing number of border crossings and criticism by Republicans that an immigration crisis is brewing. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has sought to reverse rigid immigration polices set up by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whose 2016 election and four-year presidency were dominated in part by his efforts to build a border wall and reduce the number of legal and illegal migrants coming into the United States. Biden has faced criticism from immigration activists, too, who say unaccompanied migrant children and families are being held too long in detention centers instead of being released while their asylum applications are considered.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 6th, 2021

    It’s a relatively bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of early lows should bring resistance levels into play.

  • China’s Plan for Digital Yuan Imperils Bitcoin’s Biggest Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Trouble may be brewing in China for Bitcoin’s raucous and divisive rally as the nation pushes ahead with a world-leading effort to create a digital version of its currency.That’s because the eventual rollout of the virtual yuan could roil cryptocurrency markets if Chinese officials tighten regulations at the same time, according to Phillip Gillespie, chief executive of crypto market maker and liquidity provider B2C2 Japan, which mainly works with institutional investors.“Once a digital yuan is introduced, that’s going to be one of the biggest risks in crypto,” Gillespie, who previously worked in currency markets for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview. “Panic selling” is possible if the new rules end up sucking liquidity from trading platforms for digital coins, he said.Central banks’ power to issue virtual money and proscribe rivals is one of the key risks for the crypto sector. Chinese citizens are already banned from converting yuan to tokens but the practice continues under the table using Tether, a digital coin that claims a stable value pegged to the dollar. The money parked in Tether then gets routed to Bitcoin and other tokens.Tokyo-based Gillespie sees potential for an outright ban on Tether, which could raise the stakes for anyone minded to continue using it.A draft People’s Bank of China law setting the stage for a virtual yuan includes a provision prohibiting individuals and entities from making and selling tokens. In recent days, China’s Inner Mongolia banned the power-hungry practice of cryptocurrency mining.Representatives of the People’s Bank of China didn’t reply to a fax seeking comment on the prospect of regulatory changes. While there’s no launch date yet, the PBOC is likely to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency after years of work on the project.Tether officials have downplayed the concern, saying that central bank digital currencies won’t mean the end of stablecoins.“Tether’s success has provided a blueprint for how a CBDC could work,” said Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer for Tether and Bitfinex, an affiliated exchange. “Furthermore, CBDC’s are unlikely to be available on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Bitcoin. This last mile may be left to privately-issued stablecoins.”Still, Gillespie points out that Tether is “this massive amount of fuel for Bitcoin purchases” and few people realize the potential for disruption. A “tremendous amount of liquidity” is coming from exchanges tapping Chinese demand, he added.Tether QuestionsBitcoin surged fivefold in the past year and hit a record above $58,000 last month before dropping back about $10,000. The rally has split opinion, with some arguing a new asset class is emerging and others seeing pure gambling by retail investors and speculative pros in the Wild West of finance.Tether is an equally controversial token deep in the plumbing of the nascent cryptocurrency market. Traders use it to park money as they shift from virtual to fiat cash.More than $18 billion of Tether moved overseas from East Asian addresses over a one-year period, including spikes suggesting Chinese origin, according to an August report from Chainalysis, which analyzes the blockchain network technology underlying tokens. The report indicated citizens may be using Tether to dodge rules that limit capital transfers abroad.Questions about Tether continue to swirl. The companies behind it were banned from doing business in New York last month as part of a settlement with state officials who found that they hid losses and lied about reserves.‘Liquidity Shock’A recent report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. said there’d likely be “a severe liquidity shock to the broader cryptocurrency market” if issues arose that affected the “willingness or ability of both domestic and foreign investors to use Tether.”“All the volume goes through Tether,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “As regulators become more and more restrictive on stablecoins, that could be very negative for the market because that could mean less liquidity.”B2C2 Japan’s Gillespie said Tether is “such a risky asset” and a “massive liquidity shock” is possible if China does ban it. “What would happen is there’s going to be massive panic selling,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • XPeng Reports Earnings Monday. Here’s What to Expect.

    Bullish investors hope results will stop the stock’s recent slide. Investors are worried about inflation, and as bond yields rise richly valued, high-growth stocks are hurt more than older, slower growing companies. High growth firms generate most of their cash flow, and potential dividends, far into the future.

  • Cuomo says "there is no way I resign" amid harassment allegations

    Shortly after his press conference. New York State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said he "must resign."

  • How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

    President Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million. Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." His salary as vice president was $230,700. With decades of political experience behind...

  • Saweetie Offers the Perfect Wardrobe Pick-Me-Up in Disney-Themed Hoodie & Air Jordan x Off-White Sneakers

    The singer can't stop wearing these sneakerhead & celeb-beloved shoes.

  • Plug Power Is an Appealing ‘Story Stock,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    The investing community has been given a reminder that stocks can move in both directions; Growth names such as Plug Power (PLUG) have borne the brunt, pulling back over the past few weeks. But according to one analyst, the selloff is creating a great opportunity to get into PLUG on the long side. Taking advantage of the recent market conditions, J.P. Morgan's Paul Coster upgraded his PLUG rating from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Overweight (i.e. Buy). Coster’s price target remains $65 a share, implying upside of 55% over the next 12 months. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here) “In the context of the firm's many long-term growth opportunities,” Coster said, “We believe the stock is attractively priced at present, ahead of potential positive catalysts, which include additional 'pedestal' customer wins, partnerships and JVs that enable the company to enter new geographies and end-market applications quickly and with modest capital commitment.” Investors have been enamored with PLUG stock over the past year, as it comes with a narrative attached – the promise of the renewable energy sector, and specifically, the part the company stands to play in what is known as the hydrogen economy. As such, Coster calls PLUG a “story stock, appealing to thematic investors as well as generalists seeking exposure to Renewable Energy growth.” Any newsworthy headlines could act as potential catalysts, which Coster expects the company to provide in the near-term. In addition to the catalysts mentioned above, Coster believes that in Q2, the company will announce a “large stationary storage deployment with a data center owner.” Coster says he also might have been underestimating the amount of investment opportunities the company will seek out over the next couple of years. That said, the analyst remains vigilant of overexuberance and his revised projections for 2021 and 2022 remain below the company’s guidance, due to the “risk of executing on so many initiatives simultaneously.” As far as the danger of growth stocks further retreating amidst a rotation “from momentum into value,” Coster believes investors appear aware of such risks, but most see the company as a “leading contender,” well-positioned to capture market share, as the Hydrogen economy develops over the next decade. What’s more, as the total addressable market is expected to be in the billions, Coster says the lack of profitability in the near term appears a non-issue to most. Overall, amongst the cadre of Street analysts, there’s widespread agreement on PLUG’s potential. One each Hold and Sell are outgunned by 11 Buys, resulting in a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $62.85 average price target, the forecast is for 60% gains in the year ahead. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Trump sends cease-and-desist letters to GOP campaign committees

    The former president has asked the committees, including the RNC, to stop using his name and likeness in fundraising appeals, a Trump adviser said.

  • Bitcoin's Most Profitable Use: the $600 Billion Overseas Remittance Business?

    Instead of being used as a currency, bitcoin is increasingly being used as a medium for global money transfers. It allows the user to do away with the high costs charged by traditional banks and money transfer services. The latest report by the World Bank projects that global remittances topped $596 billion in 2017, of which $450 billion was sent to developing nations.