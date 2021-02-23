Bitcoin Tumbles as Caution Over Cryptocurrency Rally Takes Hold

1 / 2

Bitcoin Tumbles as Caution Over Cryptocurrency Rally Takes Hold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joanna Ossinger
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slid Tuesday after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s mesmerizing rally.

The cryptocurrency fell as much as 9.7% to below $50,000. At one point Monday the digital currency plunged 17% before paring the worst of the slide. It’s still up some 400% in the past year, a rise that dwarfs other assets.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates were the latest to weigh into a debate over the digital coin. Gates cautioned about how investors can be swept up in manias, while Yellen said Bitcoin is an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”

In the background are jitters that the global economic recovery from the pandemic will eventually prompt central banks to dial back easy-money policies that helped propel Bitcoin higher. At a technical level the digital currency looks stretched, according to Miller Tabak + Co.

A monthly relative-strength index for Bitcoin is “extremely overbought,” the company’s chief market strategist Matt Maley wrote in a weekend note.

Gates and Yellen muscled in on a Bitcoin discussion that of late had been dominated by Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. In recent tweets, Musk said Bitcoin prices “seem high,” having earlier called it a “less dumb” version of cash.

Tesla this month disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, while MicroStrategy Inc. boosted a sale of convertible bonds to $900 million to buy even more of the token.

Bitcoin faithful argue the digital currency emerging as a hedge for risks such as faster inflation and set to win more attention from corporate treasurers and institutional investors. Others see speculators playing a bigger role and some echoes of the digital coin’s 2017 boom and bust.

“It’s a pure speculative asset,” said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

A pullback in Bitcoin shouldn’t be surprising “given the current overleveraged long positions on mainstream coins,” said Annabelle Huang, a partner at Amber Group, a crypto financial-services firm.

Bitcoin was trading at about $50,580 as of 12:58 p.m. in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Market Update: CAKE, COST, ECL

    Stocks fell on Monday morning on valuation concerns, led by a 2% decline in the Tech sector, though Energy stocks rose amid rising oil prices. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she would judge the success of the government's planned $1.9 trillion stimulus program on its ability to restore pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, and noted that the resulting increase in debt would be manageable given current low interest rates. The Dow was flat, the S&P fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.7%. Crude oil traded near $61 per barrel, while gold rose $32 to $1810 per ounce.

  • Tesla, Square Make $5B On Bitcoin Investment While Small Cap Crypto Stocks Surge

    What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) are already up over $5 billion on their Bitcoin investments. According to the data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the two companies have spent over $3 billion to acquire 151,919 BTC, which is now valued at over $8 billion. Why It Matters: Tesla bought 48,000 BTC for $1.5 billion and has recorded a gain of over 70% on its Bitcoin investment which now amounts to $2.5 billion. This return somewhat pales compared to MicroStrategy’s (NASDAQ: MSTR) investment of $1.15 billion that is now worth $3.9 billion. The company's share price surged by over 500% since the announcement of its initial Bitcoin purchase, after it had remained relatively flat for five years. At this point is MicroStrategy just going to file as a bitcoin ETF — John Todaro (@JohnTodaro1) February 17, 2021 The fact that the business intelligence company’s market value is so contingent on BTC price movements has led many analysts to say that MicroStrategy’s stock effectively functions as a Bitcoin ETF. Conversely, companies like Square and Tesla haven't seen their stock price overly influenced by the underlying price of Bitcoin. What Else: Somewhat confirming the hypothesis that smaller market cap stocks are more dependent on their Bitcoin purchase to add value to their price are Voyager Digital Ltd (CNSX: VYGR), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), and Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA). Marathon has rallied over 4000%, while Riot and Voyager have surged over 5000% over the past year. Image: Austin Distel via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarclays Investment Chief Compares Bitcoin To 'Flightless Bird'Why Another March Crash Is Not Likely For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Clinches Biggest SPAC Deal

    Churchill Capital Corp IV confirmed a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Barclays Investment Chief Compares Bitcoin To 'Flightless Bird'

    What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) price corrected sharply from $57,000 to just under $50,000 earlier today, before recovering to $54,178 at the time of writing. Over the course of its rally, the market-leading cryptocurrency has come under scrutiny from those skeptical of its success – most recently from Barclays (NYSE: BCS) investment chief Will Hobbs. Hobbs, who is the Chief Investment Officer at Barclays’ Wealth and Investments, went on to compare Bitcoin to a “flightless bird.” Why It Matters: Most analysts have suggested a key driver of Bitcoin’s successful rally has been the popular “store of value” narrative that surrounds the asset. Many investors, including Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, have cited Bitcoin’s inflation hedging properties during periods of excessive money printing as its most appealing quality. Hobbs suggests that a change in government policies might lead to the cryptocurrency losing some value. "My hunch is that if real interest rates turned positive, then bitcoin [will] suddenly look like quite a flightless bird. Because if I can get a positive yield from lending to the US or UK government, why am I going to own bitcoin?" he said to Business Insider. What Else: Hobbs also stated that Barclays is not interested in Bitcoin at the moment, calling the zeal Bitcoin inspires ‘cultish.’ According to him, Bitcoin’s price movement is an example of the “narrative power of markets...similar to the Reddit story”, he said, referring to the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) incident. Image: Matt Brown via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Another March Crash Is Not Likely For BitcoinAnthony Scaramucci Believes Bitcoin Price Will Reach 0K 'Before The End 2021'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue: NTSB

    U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday that damage to a fan blade in a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed in a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 is consistent with metal fatigue, according to a preliminary assessment. At a news briefing, Sumwalt said it was not clear whether Saturday's failure of the PW4000 engine with a "loud bang" four minutes after takeoff is consistent with another engine failure on another Hawaii-bound United flight in February 2018 that was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • Boeing grounds 777 planes after engine failure

    The FAA ordered inspections for most of Boeing’s 777-model aircrafts after one of the planes suffered engine failure on a United flight. Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan weighs in.

  • Square Reports Tuesday, Be Ready to Take Profits

    Square, Inc. will report its latest earnings numbers Tuesday after the market close. Traders looking to go long SQ could buy at current levels and also risk below $165. In this daily bar chart of SQ, below, we can see that prices have been in a steady uptrend since March.

  • Bitcoin Buzz Attracting RIOT Options Traders

    Bitcoin's big rally last week had Riot Blockchain in the spotlight

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Stocks Sell Off As Tesla Dives; ZoomInfo Leads Earnings Movers

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday after the tech stock sell-off. Tesla stock broke down through a critical support level.

  • Facebook to restore Australian news pages after tweaks to news legislation

    Facebook will restore Australian news pages after Canberra offered amendments to legislation that would force the tech giant to pay for media content, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday. Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market. Facebook last week blocked all news content and several state government and emergency department accounts.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • The only one way to provide relief to the American people is to end the lockdowns: Rep. Tom McClintock

    Rep. Tom McClintock joins Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest on stimulus.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla scores about $1 billion in profits from Bitcoin: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Tesla's (TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has garnered the electric vehicle company about $1 billion in profits - at least on paper, according to Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives.

  • Apex Clearing To List On NYSE Through Merger With SPAC Northern Star Investment Corp. II: What You Need To Know

    A SPAC run by former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles announced a planned merger with Apex Clearing Holdings on Monday. The SPAC Deal: Apex Clearing Holdings will go public via a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE: NSTB) in a deal valuing the company at $4.7 billion. Apex will list on the NYSE under the ticker "APX." The SPAC deal is expected to provide up to $850 million in gross cash proceeds, including a $450-million fully committed private investment in public equity (PIPE) backed by investors such as Fidelity Management & Research and Baron Capital. Related Link: Market Experts React To GameStop Hearing: 'Congress Needed To Dig Deeper' About Apex: Apex is a fintech leader that provides fast, secure and reliable digital custody and clearing solutions for more than 200 clients representing 13 million customers. The company also provides real-time cryptocurrency solutions and serves more than 1 million crypto accounts. Apex’s diverse client base includes online brokerages, traditional wealth managers, professional traders and consumer brands. The company has about $100 billion in assets under custody. That number has increased by more than $14 billion year-to-date in 2021. In a press release, Apex said 3.2 million of its 13 million customer accounts were opened in the first two months of 2021. Apex CEO William Capuzzi and Apex President Tricia Rothschild will continue to serve in their roles at the new public company. Coles will serve on the combined company’s board of directors. Financials: Apex generated unaudited operating revenue of about $236 million and unaudited adjusted EBITDA of about $86 million in fiscal 2020. Apex reported fiscal 2020 profit before tax of $74.8 million. The $450-million private placement of common stock led by Fidelity Management is priced at $10 per share. All current Apex shareholders and management will be rolling over 100% of their equity into the new company. NSTB Price Action: Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp II were trading 0.27% higher at $10.98 at last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Reasons Cannabis Stocks May Be Headed LowerMarket Experts React To GameStop Hearing: 'Congress Needed To Dig Deeper'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is India currently witnessing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic?

    A spike in the number of new Covid-19 infections threatens to overturn the progress India has made in containing the pandemic. On Feb. 21, the country recorded over 14,000 new infections of the novel coronavirus. As of Feb. 22, the total reported cases of Covid-19 in India were over 11 million.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Sanofi to help second rival produce COVID-19 vaccines

    French drug maker Sanofi, battling development delays with its own vaccine candidates against COVID-19, is turning over more of its vaccine production facilities to industrial competitors, teaming up with Johnson & Johnson to produce millions of doses of its rival coronavirus vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is the second rival to have struck a deal with Sanofi to use its facilities, an unusual collaboration for the competitive industry now facing intense pressure from governments to speed up the production of vaccines against the devastating global pandemic. Sanofi's CEO, Paul Hudson, said the agreement announced by the company on Monday demonstrates its “commitment to the collective effort to ending this crisis as quickly as possible.”

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry.The grower has also deployed street lamp-like devices that monitor air temperature, humidity and the level of toxic ammonia gas generated from bird waste, all displayed in real-time on a computer screen at his office. That has enabled Lei to expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with more details from farmer in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.