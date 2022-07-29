Bitcoin rig maker Canaan to deploy self-mining soon in US, executive says

Timmy Shen
1 min read
Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan is ramping up its mining business and will soon start self- or joint-mining operations in the U.S., Edward Lu, a senior vice president of Canaan, told Forkast in an interview on Thursday.

See related article: Bitcoin rig maker Canaan reports over US$200 mln in Q1 revenue

Fast facts

  • “Today the real output, or revenue, coming from self-mining or joint-mining, are coming from Kazakhstan at the moment, and soon you’ll see other markets as well,” Lu said, adding that the U.S. is in the pipeline for both sales and mining.

  • In January, Canaan said it had deployed over 10,000 mining machines in Kazakhstan.

  • “Mining in Kazakhstan is doing well and moving faster, and we expect big growth as well,” Lu said.

  • Despite logistical issues and supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, Canaan booked 236.7% year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter of this year, and its net income expanded to 441.6 million yuan (US$65.5 million) from 1.2 million yuan (US$177,875) in the same period last year, according to its earnings report.

  • In May, t​he Securities and Exchange Commission put Nasdaq-listed Canaan on a pre-delisting list amid the U.S.-China dispute over audit working papers, and the company said it would “continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the U.S.”

See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.