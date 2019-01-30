Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, EOS, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tron, Stellar, Bitcoin SV, Cardano: Price Analysis, Jan. 30

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

Crypto investors lost about $1.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies to hackers in 2018. Though prices are down, it has not deterred the criminals. The volume of stolen coins in 2018 was 3.6 times larger than in 2017, according to the report from research company CipherTrace.

Hacks are a major problem in crypto that needs to be solved before the asset class can be seen positively by the regulators and adopted by the mainstream economy.

However, the entry of investment firm Fidelity into the cryptocurrency custody space instills confidence. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, its custody services are likely to be offered starting in March. Initially, the services will be open only to select institutional clients, but the firm plans to expand operations to a larger audience in the future.

The Middle East seems to be warming up to cryptocurrencies. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have officially announced the joint development of an interbank digital currency called “Aber.” At first, it will be used only by a limited number of banks.

While the fundamental factors continue to improve, the crypto prices are not showing any signs of a recovery. Let’s look at the critical levels to watch out for.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to turn around from $3,355. The bulls are attempting to defend the support at $3,236.09. They will encounter resistance at the 20-day EMA and above that at the 50-day SMA. Upon crossing the moving averages, the next resistance will be at the downtrend line, and above it at $4,255.

Conversely, if the price turns down from either one of the overhead resistances, the BTC/USD pair will again drop to the support at $3,236.09. A break of this level will resume the downtrend and trigger a number of stop losses on the long positions that can result in a quick drop to $3,000, and below that to $2,600.

At present, both moving averages are sloping down, and the RSI is in the negative zone. This suggests that the bears have the upper hand. Therefore, we shall wait for the price to sustain above the downtrend line before turning positive.

XRP/USD

Ripple (XRP) has bounced sharply from the critical support of $0.27795, which shows buying at lower levels. It has broken out of the downtrend line and is currently at the 20-day EMA.