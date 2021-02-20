Bitcoin’s Rise Should Make Regulators Ask if the Fed’s Policies Have a Hand in It: WaPo

The U.S. Federal Reserve and regulators should examine the consequences of their fiscal and monetary policies, including the resulting shortage of suitable investments that has led some to put their money into “speculative” ventures such as bitcoin, the Washington Post said in an editorial Saturday.

  • While dismissing the possibility of bitcoin displacing the U.S. dollar’s reserve status, at least for now, for policy makers, “the best reason to focus on bitcoin’s rise is what it tells us about the risks that may be bubbling up amid the Federal Reserve’s commitment to zero interest rates,” the Post’s editorial board said.

  • While calling the Fed justified for trying to boost the pandemic-afflicted economy by encouraging investors to put their funds in job-creating activities instead of parking it in banks or government bonds, the lack of suitable investment opportunities has driven many to chase yield via “speculative vehicles – bitcoin very much included,” the newspaper said.

  • The Post quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Tweet from Friday: “When fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere.” Musk was talking about why his company had invested $1.5 billion of its treasury funds into bitcoin. (Notably, the Post didn’t address the second half of Musk’s Tweet. “Bitcoin is almost as BS as fiat money. The key word is “almost.”)

  • The Post concluded by appealing to new U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to look at the markets for how those policies are playing out: “We urge her and other regulators to heed what these markets reveal about the real-world consequences of current monetary and fiscal policy — positive and negative, intended and unintended.”

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Morocco Considers Launching a Central Bank Digital Currency

    Although bitcoin was banned for use in Morocco four years ago, the cryptocurrency continues to thrive there.

  • Canada’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $421.8M AUM in Two Days

    One analyst said the ETF could reach $1 billion in assets under management by the end of next week.

  • Bitcoin Crosses $57K, Setting Another All-Time High and Igniting a Crypto Rally

    Less than two months into 2021, the price of bitcoin has risen 95.4%.

  • Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients

    The chairman of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Saturday he expects his company and its clients will face only "limited impact" from a chip shortage that has rattled the global automotive and semiconductor industries. "Therefore, the impact on these large customers is there, but limited," he told reporters. Liu said he expected the company to do well in the first half of 2021, "especially as the pandemic is easing and demand is still being sustained."

  • Crypto price surge invites a torrent of crypto crime

    Bitcoin soared past $50,000 per coin for the first time on Tuesday, and three days later its market cap surpassed $1 trillion. And as the prices of these digital assets increase, so does the temptation to heist cryptocurrency.

  • Canadians Take On Mortgage Debt at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadians binged on mortgage debt last year, increasing borrowing at the fastest pace in a decade to buy homes.Residential mortgage credit rose 7.7% in 2020 to C$1.7 trillion ($1.4 trillion), representing an annual increase of C$118 billion, according to data released Friday by Statistics Canada. That’s the fastest yearly growth of such loans since 2010, far above the 5.4% yearly growth average over the past decade. It also represents the first time ever that outstanding mortgage debt has increased by more than C$100 billion in one year.The acceleration in borrowing has been driven by historically low interest rates, adding pressure to Canada’s red-hot real estate market that has fueled sharp price gains across the country.Excluding mortgages, however, credit actually fell in 2020 for the first time on record dating back to the early 1990s, declining by 1.5%. That was due in part to generous government support programs rolled out during the pandemic, as well as restrictions that limited shopping and travel.Overall credit to households -- mortgage and non-mortgage -- rose at a 4.5% pace, about average over the past decade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Went Wrong In Walmart's Success Story?

    On Thursday, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) posted a record $152 billion in fourth quarter sales, but U.K. tax charges trimmed its bottom line and planned investments resulted in weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Along with tepid fiscal-year outlook, shares went down. Figures Group revenues rose 7.3% from last year as they amounted to $152.08 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $148.3 billion. U.S. same-store sales rose 8.6% compared to last year, strongly topping Refinitiv’s 5.8% forecast.Although e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew by 69%, this is the slowest growth rate since the global health crisisstarted. If we look at 2020 as a whole year, they rose 79%. The world’s biggest retailer said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in January came in at $1.39 per share, missing the consensus forecast of $1.50 per share. U.S. shoppers continued to favor big-box retailers over smaller rivals but it wasn’t enough to offset the planned surge in investment costs. Although the pandemic trends were beneficial for the big-box retailer that also benefited from many customers spending their stimulus checks, the pandemic also brought Covid-related expenses of $1.1 billion during the quarter. Walmart’s success was also the result of investments in its online business long before COVID-19 started its relentless march across the US. Thanks to these efforts, it could provide curbside pickup and speedy delivery in a crucial time.The company’s goal is to turn the e-commerce strength achieved during the health crisis into lasting momentum that will result in higher profits. But in order to do that, Walmart needs to invest in these efforts. 2022 2022 financial year sales are expected to rise by only low single digits, with operating income and earnings to be flat to up slightly as Walmart pledged to lift average employee wages to $15 per hour and boost total capital expenditures to $14 billion, up from a rate of $10 billion to $11 billion, as it invests in supply chain, automation and improvements to the customer experience. Although the bottom-line delivery is disappointing, the company believes the underlying health of the business remains intact and top-line guidance suggests continued momentum. Novelties ahead Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed the company is retooling its business to better serve customers, tap new revenue streams and create a diverse ecosystem of services. It will not only deliver groceries to people’s fridges, but also include annual health checkups and new financial services. The retailer also plans to step up its advertising and overall game to adjust to the new retail normal the pandemic has created, such as spending on automation to gain in speed and increase the number of orders it can fill. Outlook Last month, Walmart lost one of its most important executives as Marc Lore, who is credited for turning it into the nation’s second-largest online retailer behind Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by reviving the e-commerce strategy, announced his retirement. Perhaps it wouldn’t look that scary if this wasn’t the second major departure of an e-commerce executive within a year, as Jamie Iannone left to take on the CEO role at EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). There’s no arguing that Walmart benefited from the pandemic and that its efforts paid off, but it remains to be seen if the big box retailer can keep up the momentum without two of its leading men. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you’re interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPinterest Is Unique Among The Social Media GiantsSquare And Etsy Have What It Takes To Thrive Even More In The New Normal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your 2 Best Profit Opportunities in 2021

    Infinity Pharmaceuticals is my pick for Stock of the Year. And Shopify is my selection for Stock of the Decade.

  • 7 most likely landing spots if Ravens trade Orlando Brown Jr.

    If the Baltimore Ravens trade tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason, it's likely going to be one of these seven teams pulling the trigger.

  • Tilray Will Be the Largest Cannabis Company Once It Merges With Aphria

    Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) just reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 earnings on Feb. 17. The most important news was that the company finally was able to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,and amortization) profitability. This news, along with the upcoming merger with Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA), could push TLRY stock up over the next year. Source: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com Tilray reported that it achieved its stated goal of becoming breakeven or positive EBITDA. It made $2.2 million in adjusted EBITDA during Q2. This is compared to negative $35.3 million in adjusted EBITDA last year. The company did this by both raising revenue by 26% over last year and by cutting costs by $57 million over that period. Tilray said it now operates with a “more focused, efficient and competitive cost structure.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips It did not produce a cash flow statement in its press release. That will come out with the 10-Q in several days. However, I suspect that it shows that the company still is burning cash. This is because EBITDA does not include things like capex spending, working capital changes, debt and tax payments. Merger With Aphria Tilray’s merger with Aphria, announced in December and set to close in Q2, will create the largest cannabis company. The company says that the “new Tilray” will have synergies of over 100 million CAD in cost savings from both companies. This will bring significant value to the combined company. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of If those synergies work out within the next year, that could potentially mean roughly $80 million in adjusted EBITDA. Assuming half of that leads to free cash flow (FCF), along with 20% growth, the FCF of the combined company could be as high as $50 million. Therefore, assuming the merger results in a new market capitalization of approximately $13 billion, the FCF yield of the new company would be 0.38%. That is a fairly high valuation. But the market will likely realize that once the company is FCF positive then it is likely to grow over time. In several years, if the combined company’s FCF were to triple to, say, $150 million, the market value of the two would have a 1.15% FCF yield. This means that at today’s price the company is probably fairly valued. However, the market is going to want to see more of this. For TLRY stock to move higher after the merger, the combined companies would have to be much more profitable than today. What to Do With TLRY Stock Short interest in TLRY stock is now at 20% of the public float, according to Yahoo! Finance. That is a very high level, although it is down from 36.6% over a week ago. This is because short-sellers think the combined merger will likely lead to further losses. Or, even worse, that the merger may not even occur at all. Although I doubt the latter, it is true that Tilray and Aphria are going to have to show how profitable they can become after the merger. Others think the merger will benefit from President Joe Biden’s administration loosening up restrictions on the purchase and sale of cannabis. So far nothing has happened along these lines, but it is still early. Cantor Fitzgerald has a $30.25 price target on Tilray but said in their note that the volatility in the sector may keep investors away from TLRY stock. Other analysts are not as sanguine on the stock. For example, Yahoo! Finance, which uses data from Refinitiv, has a much lower average price target. Their data from 11 analysts show that the average price target is just $18.25, or 36% below today’s price of $28.61. TipRanks.com says that the average price target of 10 analysts is $19.39, or 32% below today’s price. MarketBeat reports that 15 analysts have an average target price of $18.40, implying a 36% drop in TLRY stock. In essence, no one is positive on the stock. The company has a lot to prove to analysts and investors. Most investors will probably wait until they can see evidence of sustained profitability, not just on an EBITDA basis, but also with cash burn. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake does not hold a long or short position in any stock or security mentioned in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Tilray Will Be the Largest Cannabis Company Once It Merges With Aphria appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Hong Kong Tycoon Richard Li Considers Third Bridgetown SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li is considering setting up a third special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Li and tech mogul Peter Thiel have raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs under the Bridgetown brand. Thiel will not be involved in the third deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The new SPAC could raise a few hundred million dollars, one of the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no final decision on the size of the deal, the people said. A representative for Li declined to comment.A SPAC or blank-check company is a shell company that raises money from public investors with the goal of acquiring a business within two years. These deals have raised more than $48 billion in the U.S. alone just this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsBridgetown’s first vehicle was in early talks to take Indonesia’s e-commerce giant PT Tokopedia public in a deal that could value the combined company at $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported in December. The SPAC raised almost $600 million in October.Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. began trading last month after raising nearly $300 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7232, Weakens Under .7206

    The early price action suggests the direction of the NZD/USD on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7206.

  • Renault Warns of Rough Year Ahead After Record Annual Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA braced investors for another challenging year as lingering coronavirus restrictions and supply-chain challenges threaten the French carmaker coming off a record annual deficit.The manufacturer reported a net loss of 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) for 2020, worse than the 7.85 billion euro-deficit projected by analysts. Much of the damage was done during the first half, when lockdowns crippled auto shipments. A scarcity of semiconductors now poses risk to this year’s results.“2021 is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis as well as electronic components supply shortages,” Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said Friday in a statement. “The priority is profitability and cash generation.”Renault said business improved significantly during the final six months of last year, when it generated an operating margin of 3.5% and positive automotive operational free cash flow.De Meo took over in July after his predecessor was ousted as part of the fallout from the 2018 arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn. The CEO is now pushing through plans to shore up profits, repair the troubled partnership with Nissan Motor Co. and cut costs by closing sites and eliminating 14,600 jobs.Renault fell as much as 8.5% in Paris trading, paring this year’s gain to around 7%.The results for last year were weighed down by Nissan, which accounted for almost 5 billion euros of the loss, mostly accumulated during the first half. The car-making alliance that also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been shaken to the core, with the three trying to find ways to work together and in some respects turning inward to stem losses.Cost CuttingNissan has embarked on an aggressive turnaround plan that involves slashing production capacity and earlier this month trimmed its loss outlook for the year through March. A surprise operating profit for the most recent quarter was a sign it’s on the path toward a tentative recovery. The company’s decision to make commercial vehicles at a Renault plant in France is an example of how the alliance is working, de Meo said on a call with analysts.The CEO faces the difficult task of rationalizing a bloated cost structure and excess production capacity while pacifying the French state -- Renault’s most powerful shareholder -- on local jobs. Last month, he unveiled a turnaround plan targeting an operating margin of more than 3% by 2023 and at least 5% by mid-decade. Analysts have said the push lacks ambition considering Renault’s 4.8% return in 2019, before the pandemic hit.Renault has already achieved 60% of its planned 2 billion euros of cost-cutting. While the company didn’t give a detailed outlook for 2021, it warned that a global bottleneck in auto chips could cut its car production by 100,000 vehicles this year, with the shortage reaching its peak in the second quarter.“Our visibility for the time being is pretty limited,” de Meo said.Diverging FortunesRenault’s fortunes diverged during the last few years from its French peer PSA Group, which in January completed a merger with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis NV. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Peugeot and Citroen maker, pulled off the combination after the French state foiled Renault’s attempt to do a deal with Fiat in 2019.The company will continue expanding its offerings of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models and plans to start selling the mass-market Dacia Spring this quarter.Renault’s finance unit is planning to pay a 1 billion-euro dividend to the parent as soon as European rules permit, Deputy CEO Clotilde Delbos said on an analyst call. It’s aiming to make the payout later this year as central bank restrictions start to ease.The Renault board will propose during the annual shareholders’ meeting in April that the parent not pay a dividend to investors with respect to last year.Sales dropped by more than a fifth last year to 2.95 million vehicles -- a far cry from Ghosn’s goal for more than 5 million cars annually by the end of next year. Renault executives have since pledged to chase profitability over sales volumes.Global auto shipments are expected to recover this year, but challenges remain. While Volkswagen AG and BMW AG posted better-than-expected preliminary earnings driven largely by China’s recovery, sales in Europe -- the key market for Renault -- slumped to a record low for January as lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets.(Updates with board proposing no dividend in the 15th paragraph. Earlier versions of the story were corrected to remove wording from the 10th paragraph and fix the characterization of the dividend plan in the 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do Institutions Own Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Provention Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRVB ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Argentina’s Top Bank Says Inflation Will Keep Battering Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine banks took a beating last year, and the nation’s biggest lender says the industry is at risk of a repeat performance.While bad loans and government regulations were the main culprits in 2020, rising inflation will be added to the list this year, according to Fabian Kon, chief executive officer of Banco Galicia, Argentina’s biggest bank by market capitalization.“If inflation is high, there is a risk that bank results will fall to very low or negative levels in real terms,” ​​Kon said in an interview from his home in Buenos Aires.Expectations are for exactly that: Argentina’s inflation rate was 36% in 2020, and Galicia predicts it will intensify to around 40% this year. That will compound problems for an economy that’s been devastated by a recession now in its third year, rising bad debt and shrinking demand for new loans. At the same time, extensive banking regulations have cut into profit margins.Banco Galicia’s loan portfolio is concentrated in the consumer sector, with an emphasis on credit cards and personal loans. Kon’s challenge will be to sustain profitability even as government regulations undermine those businesses.The central bank requires banks to pay minimum interest rates of 37% on retail deposits, while allowing them to charge just 24% on loans to small and midsize companies. Inflation, currency controls and restrictions on dividend distributions add to the headache for bank executives such as Kon.Private banks on average posted a return on assets of 2.2% in November, the lowest level in eight months and one of the two worst months in the past 10 years, according to the latest report from the central bank. Return on equity dropped to 14.6%, the lowest since 2007.Kon, who joined the bank 20 years ago and has been general manager since 2016, said his strategy is threefold: boost the number of clients by 5% in 2021, deepen its relationships with customers and aggressively expand digitization.The 62-year-old CEO said he’s also open to acquiring smaller banks in the local market, where results have also taken a beating.“Galicia today has historically high capitalization levels, and it’s going to be a player in the opportunities that arise in that consolidating market,” he said. Kon declined to name possible targets, but said the country’s fintech landscape has become crowded. Digital firms with fewer than 2 million users will struggle to be profitable, according to Kon.Grupo Financiero Galicia, the bank’s parent company, is the most liquid stock in Argentina, and is typically a top beneficiary of inflows when investor optimism improves. Shares of the company tumbled 46% in 2020, while competitors Banco Macro SA and Banco BBVA Argentina SA fell 57% and 42%, respectively.Argentine markets were hit hard by the nation’s $65 billion debt restructuring in September, Kon said.Galicia expects its non-performing loan ratio, which was 2.5% in the third quarter of last year, to fall in 2021 as the pandemic subsides. Loan growth will be “much higher” than in 2020, when peso-denominated loans increased 50% in the third quarter from a year earlier.Kon said the central bank should remove measures that allow individuals to postpone payments on their loans, which make it hard for banks to assess whether the loans will be paid or not; discourage the use of the cash economy, which is often associated with tax evasion; and allow banks to compete on loan interest rates. Current central bank regulations mean banks must charge very similar rates.A key driver for Argentine assets this year -- including shares of Galicia -- will be the government’s talks to delay $44 billion in payments to the International Monetary Fund. Kon said he expects the negotiations will be slow, and that the IMF will call for limits on government spending and for changes to capital controls that have been put in place.The controls are a “transitory solution” that should be ended as the country fixes its macro imbalances, he said. Since September 2019, the country has increasingly limited access to hard currency, leading to the growth of parallel black-market rates.“We don’t expect the conditions will be there to unify the exchange rates in 2021,” Kon said. “This may be possible in 2022, after a reduction in the fiscal deficit and a period in which the central bank accumulates reserves.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.