Bitcoin Risk-Reward Calculation is Being Upended by Rising Rates

Vildana Hajric
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A funny thing happened to Bitcoin as interest rates started to rise: trading volumes went way down. Now market-watchers are grappling with the implications and what a world of less-loose monetary policy means for digital assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The aggregate 30-day moving-average volume for Bitcoin across Coinbase, Bitfinex, Kraken and Bitstamp is at its lowest level since August 2021, according to data compiled by Strahinja Savic at FRNT Financial. Over the last month, the aggregate daily volume on those venues has averaged just over $1 billion. That reading stood at $2.57 billion in May 2021, a nearly 60% decline.

That’s happened as the Federal Reserve and other central banks accelerate their fight against inflation, which has remained hotter for longer than many had expected it would. With rates rising and the cost of money no longer hovering around zero, crypto prices have flagged, prompting investors to recalculate their desires to be invested in the cutting-edge market.

For one, the withdrawal of liquidity impacts volumes in crypto -- and elsewhere -- by reducing the funds available to invest, says Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading. Second, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin. And those buying the coin using leverage could feel an extra pinch: higher borrowing costs alter the risk-reward scenario of such trades, meaning that your potential return drops as your costs go up.

“Volumes are down because of the uncertainty,” she said. “Investors seem to be worried that things could get worse before they get better.”

Acheson notes that the percentage of Bitcoin that has not moved for over a year is at an all-time high, with roughly 76% of the coin held in addresses considered illiquid, meaning they exhibit little movement.

While that could show conviction in the idea Bitcoin could be used as a store of wealth in an environment of “intensifying macroeconomic uncertainty and unrest,” for now, “price movements are determined by the risk preferences of macro investors who are concerned about the global rates and economic outlook.”

Data from Glassnode suggests that interest in Bitcoin has remained muted -- on-chain measures indicate little growth in the coin’s user-base and minimal flows of new demand. Plus, Bitcoin has been stuck in a tight trading range as it’s largely dominated by HODLers, a term that refers to investors who’ve got the gumption to stick around during major bouts of volatility.

Strategists at the research firm say “it is hard to find many observations that suggest the network user-base is recovering or growing strongly.” They cite the number of active entities, something akin to daily active users -- that measure is stuck in the same bear-market channel it’s been mired in for six years.

David Shafrir, CEO of SDM, an institutional OTC trading desk, says he’s seeing new clients coming in but that average volumes from pre-existing clients have dropped anywhere from 8% to 15%. A slowdown in consumer power is one factor behind that, as is uncertainty around the Fed’s reaction to persistently high inflation.

That’s “caused some significant insecurity within the entire market as a whole,” Shafrir said by phone. “Now we’re starting to see the effects of that.”

As is the case with other asset classes, Bitcoin needs new backers for prices to stabilize. The emergence of new crypto fans -- institutional as well as retail -- over the past two years coincided with a skyrocketing in prices. Bitcoin rose more than 300% in 2020 and another 60% in 2021. That desire to be in on the asset class may have changed -- so far this year, it’s lost more than 10% amid a similar slump in other riskier assets, with analysts saying it will take a whole new catalyst to jolt prices higher once again.

“We’re not getting follow-through from new investors. Despite the relentless advertising, most of those who were inclined to buy Bitcoin have already done so,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. Ultimately, Bitcoin is a risk asset and will behave the way other risk assets do, he said.

An oft-cited measure is that of Bitcoin’s correlation to other areas of the traditional market that might be hurt in a rising-rate environment. The 90-day correlation coefficient of the coin and a basket of non-profitable tech stocks now stands above 0.60, the highest such reading on record. (A coefficient of 1 means the assets are moving in lockstep, while minus-1 would show they’re moving in opposite directions.)

Meanwhile, Bank of America’s Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss in an April 12 note said that Bitcoin exchange outflows in the prior week totaled $1.2 billion and were the largest of the year. The week prior to that one saw investors pulling out $532 million. Overall, exchange outflows in recent weeks were many times larger than average outflows seen during weeks at the start of February and the beginning of March. The strategists say the trends “indicate that investors are HODLing.”

Still, Russell Starr, CEO and executive chairman of DeFi Technologies, says Bitcoin is more an inflation hedge than a risk asset. Inflation is likely worse than current readings are reflecting, he says, citing a common refrain in the crypto community. The U.S. could fall into a recession and that would spur the Fed to loosen monetary policy again, he said.

“Yes, you may see some near-term weakness,” he said by phone. But ultimately, Bitcoin, under this scenario, will “test $60,000, $70,000, $80,000, $100,000.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Taxpayers Get Crypto Jolt in Otherwise Shockingly Normal Season

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2022 tax season, predicted by some to be a perfect storm, is coming to a close with barely a stiff wind.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItFor the first time in three years, the schedule

  • Is Bitcoin a Risk-On or a Risk-Off Asset? Maybe It’s Neither

    So, we have high inflation and everyone piled into bitcoin and its price shot up, right? Not quite…

  • Biden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium Extension

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will take action to extend the moratorium on student loan payments or decide whether he plans to cancel student debt through executive action in the coming months, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at

  • Utility Stocks Are Hot Right Now. Here’s Why.

    The Fed’s moves have helped send the S&P 500 down 7.8% this year. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF is up 6.3%.

  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase...

  • The total return for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Do traditional work clothes really make you more productive?

    As Americans return to the office, they are sad to say goodbye to their sweatpants.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

    On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that hadn't yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday — two weeks after the soldiers disappeared.

  • This Is the Average Auto Loan Payment. Here's How You Can Pay Less

    Between auto insurance, maintenance, and gas, you might spend a lot of money in the course of owning a vehicle. If you need a car and can't pay for one outright, you may have no choice but to take out an auto loan. Your credit score says a lot about you as a borrower.

  • Amazon CEO Has Some Thoughts About Bitcoin, NFTs

    Amazon's top executive can see a non-fungible future. CEO Andy Jassy shared recently his thoughts about NFTs and cryptocurrency and it came down to a split decision. "So, you know, I think I expected NFT's will continue to grow very significantly."

  • DiDi Plans Shareholder Meeting in May to Vote on U.S. Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- DiDi Global Inc. will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, a sign the ride-hailing giant is heeding Beijing’s call to address concerns about how its data is handled abroad. Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks W

  • Ukraine War Deepens Debt Woes Across Developing World

    Several heavily indebted governments are struggling to service loans amid climbing inflation and interest rates.

  • Bond Rout Promises More Pain for Investors

    Rising yields are largely a good sign for the economy, but bondholders are paying for robust growth and some investors suspect the Fed’s rate message hasn’t sunk in.

  • Easter travelers hit with high airfare and staffing shortages

    Domestic air ticket costs have increased 40% since January and are expected to rise another 10% by June.

  • Wyckoff Upthrust And The Volume Pattern Signal More Weakness Ahead In S&P 500

    Wyckoff upthrust pattern and increasing supply as reflected in the volume suggest weakness ahead in S&P 500.

  • Simulation predicts Celtics vs. Nets series to be an instant classic

    If Strat-O-Matic's simulation of the Celtics' first-round playoff matchup vs. the Nets is any indication, we're in for a wild series.

  • Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

    A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndElon Musk Also Threatened to B