Is Bitcoin a Risk-On or a Risk-Off Asset? Maybe It’s Neither

George Kaloudis
·4 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Google (or DDG) “inflation” and you’ll find articles with headlines from basically every media outlet saying something like: “US Inflation Jumps to Fresh 4-Decade High of 8.5% in March.” That’s a big number. When inflation fear enters the conversation, investors go “risk-off,” and they pile into inflation hedges and store-of-value assets like gold and … like bitcoin?

Well then, why didn’t bitcoin’s price rocket up after the inflation print came out last week? Is bitcoin a bad inflation hedge? Is it ever going to be a store of value? For all its promise, Bitcoin’s sound money properties should predispose it toward being a useful inflation hedge and store of value. That has fallen flat. So what gives? How aspirational is the “bitcoin as a store-of-value” narrative? Are bitcoin investors screwed? Why is bitcoin acting like a tech stock?

That (and maybe more) below…

– George Kaloudis

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prevailing economic theory is built upon three pillars: output, money and expectations. The people and groups that run economies want to increase economic output and strengthen their sovereign money against other currencies while managing expectations for the future to avoid economic downturns. There’s not enough room in a column to dive into the gory details of all of these concepts, but let’s zoom in on money, expectations and the entity responsible for those two in the U.S., the Federal Reserve, and tie it into recent inflation woes (and Bitcoin!).

The Fed has been given responsibility for monetary policy in the U.S. and aims to ensure “maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.” The Fed has three levers it can pull to achieve its goal: 1) open market operations (i.e. “print money”), 2) the discount rate (i.e. “interest rates”) and 3) reserve requirements (i.e. “vault deposit rules”). Printing money (by buying bonds and “stuff”) and changing interest rates (by changing the rate it charges banks to lend money overnight) are the main mechanisms we’ve seen the Fed employ in recent memory.

And, wow, does the Fed have its hands full right now.

“Stable prices'' is a goal for the Fed, and that has historically meant an arbitrary 2% target for inflation each year, meaning the Fed wants things to cost 2% more each year. Well, last week the consumer price index, a means to measure inflation, jumped to a four-decade high of 8.5% year-over-year in March. Basically, last year’s $10 burrito is now $10.85. That is not a good thing. On top of that, year-over-year CPI metrics have exceeded 2% every month since March 2021. Inflation is clearly not transitory.

I’m not going to talk about how unprecedented money printing and near-zero interest rates might have led us here. Instead, I’m going to talk about what investors are doing to protect their portfolios.

In times of high inflation and economic uncertainty, investors go risk-off, and there’s a “flight to quality.” In practice, when sentiment flips risk-off, investors sell their risky tech stocks and buy something like bonds, or if they really fear inflation, something sound like gold.

And you know what’s better than gold? Gold 2.0 of course. Bitcoin (or the Reserve Asset 3.0). We have high inflation, and so everyone piled into bitcoin and its price shot up, right? Not quite…

(12-Month Percentage Change, Consumer Price Index / Bureau of Labor Statistics)
(12-Month Percentage Change, Consumer Price Index / Bureau of Labor Statistics)


What gives? This is sound money, right? This is a store of value with a known current supply and emissions schedule, right? Isn’t bitcoin provably scarce? I thought the emissions schedule of bitcoin didn’t change as demand for the asset increased?

That’s all true: Bitcoin has a known monetary policy with a hard cap and a predetermined minting schedule; anyone with a full node (a basic computer with some software) can tell you how many bitcoins are in circulation and if the price of bitcoin went to $1 million tomorrow, the coins wouldn’t be mined any faster than they are today.

But there’s one thing missing.

Narrative.

(60-Day Bitcoin correlation to NASDAQ / CoinDesk Research)
(60-Day Bitcoin correlation to NASDAQ / CoinDesk Research)
(CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, Bureau of Labor Statistics)
(CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

On a 60-day lookback, bitcoin’s price has been somewhat correlated (> 0.20 correlation coefficient) with the technology stocks in the Nasdaq for about 50% of trading days in 2022. I think the reason for that is quite simple. While bitcoin’s hard money properties make it a risk-off asset for its supporters, investors see a risk-on asset because of its volatility and technology-like asymmetric price upside. When investors want to cut risk, they sell stocks alongside bitcoin. So bitcoin isn’t a risk-off or risk-on asset yet. Instead, I think it’s better to call it “risk everything.”

As such, it is probably more accurate to refer to bitcoin as an aspirational store of value. Yes, a borderless, permissionless, uncensorable, sound monetary system-of-value transfer with a predictable monetary policy is theoretically a great store of value, but until that narrative penetrates more than 100 million people, the other 7.8 billion people won’t view that system as a store of value, and that narrative will prevail. For now.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Risk-Reward Calculation is Being Upended by Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- A funny thing happened to Bitcoin as interest rates started to rise: trading volumes went way down. Now market-watchers are grappling with the implications and what a world of less-loose monetary policy means for digital assets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead

  • Halliburton Earnings Due As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings are on tap, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase...

  • The total return for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Do traditional work clothes really make you more productive?

    As Americans return to the office, they are sad to say goodbye to their sweatpants.

  • Taxpayers Get Crypto Jolt in Otherwise Shockingly Normal Season

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2022 tax season, predicted by some to be a perfect storm, is coming to a close with barely a stiff wind.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItFor the first time in three years, the schedule

  • Infinite Realty to buy ReKTGlobal, Jackie Robinson now an NFT (and other NYC tech news)

    Infinite Realty Inc. has agreed to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal Inc. in a $470 million all-stock deal, based on an equity valuation for iR of $2 billion, for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion. Infinite Realty is a Los Angels-based metaverse entertainment company born out of the merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, production company Thunder Studios, and Infinite Metaverse, Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Dave Bialek and Amish Shah, ReKTGlobal is focused on helping brands participate in the gaming and esports industries through services including content creation, paid media, marketing, influencer activation, fan relationship building and monetization. The company is based in New York and has offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Charlotte, London, and Berlin.

  • Treasuries Have Been Volatile. Your Portfolio Could Be Part of the Reason.

    One type of investment product aimed at individual investors could be exacerbating the moves in the yield curve, says market veteran Harley Bassman.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Bond Rout Promises More Pain for Investors

    Rising yields are largely a good sign for the economy, but bondholders are paying for robust growth and some investors suspect the Fed’s rate message hasn’t sunk in.

  • DiDi Plans Shareholder Meeting in May to Vote on U.S. Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- DiDi Global Inc. will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, a sign the ride-hailing giant is heeding Beijing’s call to address concerns about how its data is handled abroad. Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks W

  • Ukraine War Deepens Debt Woes Across Developing World

    Several heavily indebted governments are struggling to service loans amid climbing inflation and interest rates.

  • U.S. Bond Market Gives Notice It’s No Longer a One-Way Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of U.S. government debt were dealt a stern reminder last week not to sleep on a market that’s been headed in one direction for a long time.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItYields h

  • Wyckoff Upthrust And The Volume Pattern Signal More Weakness Ahead In S&P 500

    Wyckoff upthrust pattern and increasing supply as reflected in the volume suggest weakness ahead in S&P 500.

  • If Democrats Are Going to Lose, They Need to Fight for the Future

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAmerica has seven months until the midterm elections. Seven months until Democrats slowly walk toward certain electoral annihilation at the hands of Republicans who want to upend abortion rights, addressing climate change, sensible gun regulations, LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, voting rights, etc.And if the recent rumblings from the Jan. 6 Select House Committee are an indication, Democrats are completely out of touch with the urgency of

  • Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

    A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndElon Musk Also Threatened to B

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

    The billionaire has launched a hostile $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but is met with resistance from the board.

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Setback in a Fierce Battle

    Tesla CEO is sued by shareholders of the electric vehicle maker who claim to have been penalized by some of his actions.

  • Peter Thiel called out Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, and Larry Fink as bitcoin's enemies. Here's how 6 crypto experts reacted.

    The world needs a "Crypto Buffet" that can plainly explain how investing in crypto is a solid long-term value strategy, one exec said.