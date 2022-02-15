Bitcoin runs into Russian rules and regiments

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

(Reuters) - Bristling tensions and looming laws in Europe could offer clues to two questions: Can bitcoin be a safe-haven asset? And can Russia emerge as a crypto superpower?

The answer to the first, for now at least, is no; while fortress gold has risen 2.3% over the past week, as Western warnings about Russian aggression have intensified, bitcoin has lost 3%. That was worse than the 0.9% decline of the Nasdaq Composite index.

"I don't see any evidence of bitcoin being a safe haven," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone. "The Ukraine situation with Russia is a really hard one to price, so in that situation, you just buy crude futures."

Yet it's too early to dismiss the argument made by many bitcoin advocates who say the cryptocurrency, just into its teens, is destined to be a form of digital gold that should retain its value when riskier assets such as stocks tumble.

While bitcoin has slipped towards levels of around $42,000 in recent days, it hasn't surrendered all the gains made from lows of $32,950 hit on Jan. 24.

Some investors also point to how relatively calm trading has been, at a time of high geopolitical tension, with Russia having massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, though rejecting Western prophecies of invasion as "hysteria".

Bitcoin's average 30-day volatility has fallen to 3.48%, versus its 2021 average of 4.56%, according to BuyBitcoinWorldwide's volatility index.

Data platform Coinglass' bitcoin Fear & Greed index, which measures market sentiment - 0 indicates extreme fear and 100 is extreme greed - stands at 46, above the nervy 11-33 range where it had been trading since late November.

Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Singapore-based crypto platform Stack Funds, said he was bullish on crypto in the longer term as an alternative asset and a hedge to world events - "But not quite yet."

"We are beginning to see some discorrelation between bitcoin and the equities market, which is very nice," he added. "But while we're seeing some traditional safe havens pop off with the Ukraine and Russia situation, we haven't really seen that in crypto."

CRYPTO SUPERPOWERS

Meanwhile: A new law for crypto assets expected to be announced in Russia this week could potentially shape the global scene.

Russia's importance for cryptocurrencies has been growing over the past year after a ban on bitcoin mining in China, previously the world's dominant centre for the activity, sent miners scrambling for alternatives.

Russia had become the third-largest centre for bitcoin mining in the world as of last August, according to data from Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

The United States accounts for the largest share of mining, about 42.7% of the global "hashrate" - the computing power being used by computers connected to the bitcoin network - followed by Kazakhstan and Russia with 18.1% and 11.2% respectively.

Some industry watchers believe Russia might have since overtaken Kazakhstan, where miners have contended with government internet shutdowns during unrest this year.

It remains unclear, though, what the Russian regulations will hold.

Last week authorities said they were working on rules that would allow cryptocurrency purchases to take place, but only through locally registered and licensed companies. Industry players saw this as a positive development after the central bank had proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in January.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Monday that ensuring that money flows and crypto transactions could be traced was crucial, including being able to identify users. If included in the draft law, that may diminish one of cryptocurrencies' major selling points - their anonymity.

Moiseev also told reporters that banks and exchanges, required to comply with anti-money laundering laws, would be the only legal entry point for crypto into the Russian market.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

    Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict. Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border. “We would expect all nations, all governments around the world, to be denouncing what is taking place with the threats of violence against Ukraine,” Morrison told Parliament.

  • Police investigate deadly crash in Tacoma

    A driver was killed Monday after a crash in Tacoma.

  • Experts say UN’s next climate change warning will be ‘a nightmare painted in the dry language of science’

    The next update from the U.N. will offer a sobering warning about challenging, even uninhabitable, parts of the planet should global warming go unchecked.

  • What the U.S. learned from Afghanistan exit — and how it’s changing course for Ukraine

    Russia may be on the cusp of invading Ukraine, but it's the Taliban's advance on Kabul shaping much of the U.S. response.Why it matters: After being branded incompetent and seeing their popularity ratings plummet after the Afghanistan debacle, President Biden and his team have decided to overshare information, coordinate closely and publicly with allies and tell Americans to leave the embattled country — now.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."There will n

  • Ukraine president's ratings fall as crisis with Russia brews

    As a political novice making an unlikely run to be Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to reach out to Russia-backed rebels in the east who were fighting Ukrainian forces and make strides toward resolving the conflict. To make matters worse, the incumbent whom Zelenskyy defeated in 2019 has boldly returned to the country to face charges of treason and stir up opposition to him. Analysts, meanwhile, suggest that Moscow is seeking to bolster support among pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine and that the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border is aimed partly at destabilizing the country's politics.

  • The push for cryptocurrency in Lake County

    The push for cryptocurrency in Lake County

  • ‘Look at it like you’re a gambler walking into a casino.’ Here’s exactly how much of your nest egg financial pros say should be invested in crypto

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • S.Korean regulators to strengthen watch over NFTs and the metaverse

    A South Korean financial watchdog announced it will strengthen monitoring of new trade assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in its annual work plan released on Monday. Fast facts The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said it will prepare countermeasures against factors that cause damage to consumers in the rapidly growing digital assets market. Earlier this month, […]

  • Russia says it's ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

    The Kremlin and the West held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, even as Russia appeared to continue preparations for a potential invasion, including moving troops and military hardware closer to its neighbor. At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis. The comments seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position and offered some hope that war could be averted, even as Washington, London and other allies kept up their warnings that troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.

  • Season of change: NASCAR's Next Gen car arrives for 2022

    Kyle Larson balanced a car seat on a suitcase while the thick strap from another bag pulled tight around his neck. Both his kids were spinning on the metal stanchions outside LAX and Larson couldn't find the bus to the rental cars. NASCAR throws its version of the Super Bowl this Sunday to open its 2022 season.

  • Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

    The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however. On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany's chancellor said there are “no sensible reasons” for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue.

  • Crypto Firm BlockFi to Pay $100M to Settle SEC Registration Case

    In the first order of its kind, the SEC declared that what the Jersey City, N.J., firm called BlockFi interest accounts were securities and required registration.

  • Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday. The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The donation came as the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker in early November.

  • Two key Senate Democrats plan to vote for all of Biden's Fed nominees

    (Reuters) -Senate Democrats and Banking Committee members Jon Tester and Mark Warner on Monday said they will both vote to confirm President Joe Biden's slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve, including Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Fed's top bank regulator. The two moderate Democrats confirmed their intentions to Reuters ahead of a scheduled Banking Committee vote on the matter scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

  • Master P: Spotify has to 'have the right people represent them'

    Yahoo Finance catches up with musician and entrepreneur Master P.

  • Tory Burch mixes daywear and sportswear for luxury line

    Designer Tory Burch says she’s noticed women don’t want to have rules about what they can wear and when they can wear it. The first look on the runway set the tone of her Fall/Winter show at New York Fashion Week Monday, with a dark, tech-knit track jacket with sporty yellow stripe, paired with wool boucle pants. Pandemic living has spurred Burch to combine daywear with activewear to reflect a fresh approach to fashion and a desire for less structure and more comfort, without sacrificing style.

  • Coinbase Advises Public About its $15 Bitcoin Giveaway

    Several crypto-related companies like Coinbase, eToro, FTX dominated the Super Bowl match with their advertisements about the digital asset space.

  • Elon Musk’s Starlink To Accept Dogecoin after Tesla?

    After Tesla, the world’s richest man is looking into integrating the famous meme coin into his recently launched satellite internet service.

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

    Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) latest quarterly report may have left a bad taste in investors' mouths as its guidance wasn't as strong as Wall Street was looking for, but it would be a good idea to focus on the bigger picture, as the company is pulling the right strings to take advantage of hot trends such as the metaverse. Let's look at Take-Two's latest numbers and see why the company is a top metaverse stock you can buy right now.

  • Report: Colts likely to trade or release Carson Wentz

    The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]