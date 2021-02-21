Bitcoin Scales $58K for First Time; YTD Gain Over 98%

Another day, another all-time high for the leading cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) on Sunday set a new high water mark of $58,332.36, bringing the leading cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gain to over 100% less than two months into the year. For all of 2020, BTC rose 305%.

  • At press time, the price settled back to $58,148.31, up 2.3% over the last 24 hours, and cutting the YTD gain to over 98%.

  • Some are attributing the eye-popping rise to tremendous demand from buyers looking to hedge against inflation as governments keep spending and central banks keep printing money in a desperate effort to keep their economies afloat during the pandemic. Yet despite all the printing and spending of fiat money, the key indicators aren’t reflecting inflation at all

  • “Through the insatiable buy-side pressure from exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers, closed-end funds and large public corporations adding bitcoin to their positions, demand is massively outstripping supply,” said John Willock, chief executive at digital asset exchange Blocktane.

  • The current ramp-up in the price of BTC was ignited earlier this month by Tesla, when the electric-automobile manufacturer said it had purchased $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency for its treasury. This sparked a round of playing “who’s next?” in terms of investing treasury funds in BTC and the resulting hype helped focus the attention of main street investors on the sector overall.

  • Some have speculated that the series of all-time highs reached over the last several days is at least partly due to BTC-hungry MicroStrategy, which on Friday morning said it had raised more than $1 billion of debt in order to fund even more purchases of the cryptocurrency. The price of BTC has risen more than $5,000 since the company’s announcement.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Crosses $57K, Setting Another All-Time High and Igniting a Crypto Rally

    Less than two months into 2021, the price of bitcoin has risen 95.4%.

  • Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

    Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

  • Asian Stocks Set for Muted Open; Currencies Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a muted start to the week as investors assess rising bond yields and signs that some vaccines reduce transmission of Covid-19. Currencies were mostly steady.Equity futures slipped in Australia and rose in Japan. Australian 10-year bond yield jumped almost 10 basis points. Bitcoin notched up another record high.U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday as benchmark Treasury yields climbed to the highest levels in a year. Oil traded below $60 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas after being hit by a big freeze.A global bond selloff on expectations of rising inflation as the world economy recovers from the pandemic has turned the spotlight back on stretched equity valuations. Investors are wondering how much higher the reflation trade will drive up yields, and will be monitoring this week’s testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs.“Any further significant upside is going to create increasing levels of concern,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank. “It’s driven by, on one side, stimulus expectations from Mr. Biden and also the expectation of that continued dovish rhetoric and more acceptance of early stages of inflation from the Fed before even thinking of moving to a tightening bias.”A U.S. stimulus package of around $1.9 trillion is heading for a House vote this week and the Biden administration could unveil a multitrillion-dollar recovery package in March that funds infrastructure and possibly an Obamacare expansion.Meanwhile, the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients in Israel from infection, providing the first real-world indication that the immunization will curb transmission of the coronavirus.Elsewhere, Bitcoin continued its stratospheric ascent to set another record above $58,000 on Sunday after reaching more than $1 trillion in market value for the first time.Some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Bank of Korea monetary policy decision is out Thursday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3% earlier.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 105.44 per dollar.The euro was at $1.2122.The pound traded at $1.4023.The Aussie was at 78.72 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.34% on Friday.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose as much as nine basis points to 1.53%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.1% to $59.84 a barrel.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,784.25 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CI Global Files to Issue North America’s Third Bitcoin ETF

    A subsidiary of a firm overseeing more than $230 billion in assets will work with Galaxy Digital on what could be the third bitcoin ETF in Canada.

  • Uber drivers are workers not self-employed, Supreme Court rules

    The decision could mean thousands of Uber drivers are set to receive minimum wage and holiday pay.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead - Rising U.S. bond yields pose new threat to sky-high stocks

    The U.S. stock market has so far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one year high of 1.36% this week, fueled by expectations that progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth. "When ... government bond yields rise, all asset prices should reprice lower -- that’s the theory," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that he does not believe yields have yet risen far enough to provide an competitive alternative to stocks.

  • UConn Post Game: Huskies hitting and 'passing' their stride

    Gary Apple and Kara Wolters wrap another big win for the UConn Huskies after they beat Xavier 83-32, and break down how Geno Auriemma's squad is earning their spot as the best team in the country with their exceptional passing skills.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

    The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash. Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..." Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

  • Canada’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $421.8M AUM in Two Days

    One analyst said the ETF could reach $1 billion in assets under management by the end of next week.

  • Bitcoin’s Rise Should Make Regulators Ask if the Fed’s Policies Have a Hand in It: WaPo

    "The best reason to focus on bitcoin’s rise is what it tells us about the risks that may be bubbling up amid the Federal Reserve’s commitment to zero interest rates," the Post said.

  • Just Four Days Till K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy K3 Capital Group PLC ( LON:K3C ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Which of These Long-Held Warren Buffett Stocks Are on Their Way Out?

    The latest quarterly report made some changes at the top of the list -- and could lead to other shifts in the future.

  • Your next stimulus check is expected to take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.