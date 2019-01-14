Bitcoin Sees New 2019 Lows as Crypto Markets Slide Down

Monday, Jan. 14 — crypto markets are still sliding down after a weekend in the red. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) has hit a new 2019 low, trading at $3,552 around press time as other major cryptocurrencies are facing moderate losses.

Bitcoin has lost another 2 percent in 24 hours, with its price barely reaching $3,600. Although some reports predicted major market movements due to the recent activation of long-dormant Bitcoin wallets, the major coin has spent a weekend mostly in the red.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin Price Index

Ripple (XRP), which is currently the top altcoin with a market capitalization around $13.3 billion, is facing slight losses of around 2.5 percent. As of press time, the coin is trading at around $0.324.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Ripple Price Index

Ethereum’s (ETH) market cap is almost $1 billion less than XRP, ranking in third on CoinMarketCap. The altcoin is now trading at around $118; its weekly chart has seen a significant drop in comparison to last Monday’s high of $154.