Bitcoin shrugs off UK crackdown on major crypto exchange Binance

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration
Tom Wilson
·1 min read

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin on Monday shrugged off a move by Britain's financial watchdog to target the major Binance exchange, in the latest sign of regulatory pressure on the emerging cryptocurrency sector.

In a notice dated Friday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance could not conduct any regulated activity in Britain and warned consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally.

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $34,085. It has fallen about 18% in the last 13 days, its losses sparked by China tightening curbs on the cryptocurrency sector.

The FCA's move came as regulators across the world bolster oversight of the crypto sector. Their concerns include its potential for use in money laundering and other illegal activities, as well as risks to consumers.

Binance, one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, last month withdrew an application to register with the FCA, which oversees anti-money laundering rules, a spokesperson at the watchdog said. He declined to say why.

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on its interactions with the FCA. He said Binance works closely with regulators and law enforcement "to further the security and sustainability in the industry while providing the best services and protection to our users".

Binance has been targeted by regulators across the world in recent months.

"The FCA is aligning with other major regulators, notably in the U.S. and Asia," said Alpay Soytürk, compliance head at Spectrum Markets, a securitised derivatives trading venue.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Investors Sit on Sidelines ‘Licking Their Wounds’ Despite 15% Bounce on Weekend

    The absence of strong trading volumes points to a lack of institutional and retail interest, according to one expert.

  • Bitcoin rises as UK financial watchdog bans Binance cryptocurrency exchange

    Binance is now required to make clear on its website, social media platforms, and all other communications that it is no longer permitted to operate in the UK.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • The Wealthy Actively Use This Roth IRA Strategy, and So Can You

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA are well documented, but they might not be as well known. Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- of dollars in these...

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • Nano-X Imaging Scanning for FDA Approval

    Within the realm of publicly traded healthcare companies, the price action of biotech firms somewhat mimics that of typical pharmaceuticals: both bounce up and down based off FDA filings and approval stages. This is true as well for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), an Israeli medical imaging technology company, which has seen its share price swing dramatically since its August 2020 IPO. (See Nano-X Imaging stock charts on TipRanks) Rahul Rakhit of LifeSci Capital covered recent updates in his report,

  • America's housing market is racist. Congress could easily help fix it if they wanted to.

    Structural inequality is keeping Black and Latino Americans poorer than white Americans. Congress can help fix that.

  • 7 ways to save money you've probably never tried

    Let this be the year you go beyond basic budgeting tips.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • A $27 Billion Pile of Debt Looms Over India’s New Bad Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad bank in India that’s expected to launch this month may help reduce one of the world’s worst bad-loan piles but market participants say it’s a long path ahead.The new institution, which is set to start operations by the end of June, is likely to handle stressed debt worth 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) over time, according to a BloombergQuint report. That would be about a quarter of the nation’s non-performing debt load. By housing bad loans of many lenders under one roof, t

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • IRS Announces it Will Automatically Correct Tax Returns for Unemployment Tax Breaks

    The IRS recently announced that it will start to automatically correct tax returns for those that filed for unemployment in 2020 and also qualify for the $10,200 tax break, Forbes reported. See: IRS...

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.