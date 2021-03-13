Bitcoin Spikes to New Record High Over $60K

Daniel Palmer
·2 min read

After a period of drops and consolidation since Mid-February, Bitcoin has found its mojo again and soared to new all-time highs.

  • In a sudden move starting just after 10:00 UTC Saturday, the top cryptocurrency by market cap rose to $60,065.15, according to the CoinDesk 20.

  • “Bitcoin is testing the sound barrier at $60k, and institutional investment continues to build momentum with Chinese internet firm Meitu the latest to execute a Bitcoin treasury strategy, ” according to Jehan Chu, co-founder and managing partner of Kenetic, a Hong Kong-based trading firm.

  • “Further, Beeple’s $69 milllion NFT record demonstrates the true power of crypto, adding curiosity and fuel to the retail fire. Expect volatility but a landing of $100k levels by Q3,” he said.

  • The move passes the previous all-time record of around $58,330 set on Feb. 21.

  • Since then bitcoin had seen a retreat to as low as $43,000, amid uncertainty in the traditional markets over stimulus expectations and their positive affects on U.S. bond yields.

  • Both stocks and cryptocurrencies across the board saw losses and sideways trading in the last several weeks, before rising again in the last 8 days.

  • The new high comes two days after President Joe Biden signed a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus program into law that will send checks for $1,400 to U.S. citizens.

  • U.S. Treasury yields have climbed back to over 12-month highs in the wake of Biden’s fresh stimulus. This time, however, bitcoin is showing resilience – contrary to last week of February when prices fell by 20% amid rising yields.

  • The move to $60,000 brings bitcoin’s market cap to $1.12 trillion.

UPDATE (11:47 UTC, March 13, 2021): Added latest price after move over $60,000.

See also: Why Bitcoin Is More Like a $100 Bill Than Gold

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 13th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the crypto majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $57,000 levels would provide support.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks ended mixed on Friday as technology stocks came under renewed pressure. Treasury yields resumed their march higher.

  • Bitcoin nears record highs in yet another surge

    Cryptocurrency was up 4% trading at $56,940 on Friday morning.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 13th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greg Abbott, the Texas governor accused of being a Neanderthal for reopening state

    Nation’s second most populous state has previously been spring-board to White House, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Several other countries have also temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the EMA said on Thursday the shots should continue to be administered, saying the benefits outweighed any risks. "Until all doubts are dispelled... we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

  • In Kid 90, a Former Child Star Draws on Her Hollywood Past to Understand the Present

    'Punky Brewster' star Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere as a kid. That footage is the basis of hew new documentary

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • These 5 countries have all suspended AstraZeneca's vaccine over possible side effects - while 6 others have banned a specific batch of shots

    Denmark, Norway, and Thailand are among the countries that have paused use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution.

  • 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US

    Nation reaches milestone in public health crisis

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Pfizer to exceed vaccine production target by 20%: CEO

    One year after the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, the vaccine rollout is gathering pace and beginning to bear fruit.But one of the lingering questions about the vaccine deployment: can vaccine developers pump out enough vials to keep up with demand?Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Reuters in a TV interview Thursday that his company is doing its part and is likely to exceed its vaccine production targets by as much as 20 percent this year."We announced that we felt that we would be able to do two billion does by the end of this year, I reviewed a couple of days ago, our situation and the readiness, and we are going to be able to do way more than that. We will exceed clearly, this year, the 2 billion doses. And our steady state, on an annual, two year we will be able to make 3 billion doses."Bourla's production optimism comes amid new real-world data from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, which suggest its vaccine is largely effective in preventing virus spread by those without symptoms."The most impressive is that this is the first time that we got data about asymptomatic infections. And, the data reveals so far, 94 percent effectiveness against asymptomatic infections. This is very very important for society. Not for the individuals because they do not have any symptoms. But they are the ones that clearly replicate the virus into society because they don't know that they have it, and they don't take the measures of isolation that those that know that they have it, take, and they of course spread the virus."The data show Pfizer's current vaccine is effective on the original COVID-19 strain and on the emerging and highly-contagious UK variant. More tests need to be done on a variant discovered in South AfricaPfizer is ready to tweak the vaccine, if need be."If we discover that this one, after some tests, creates concerns and we need to go ahead and produce a new vaccine, we will be able to produce it within a hundred days."

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

    Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility. Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line, uttered by Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, during his second term as president, the GOP mantra for decades to come was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be a life-saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump-lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act—the first relief bill—was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day; as of last week more than 20 million Americans are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to health care. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of health care, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010s to the mid-50s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.