Bitcoin Springs Past $46.5K to Hit 3-Month High

James Rubin
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A Bitcoin spring was in the air on Sunday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization shot past $46,500, rising more than 4% over a two-hour period to reach a three-month high. Bitcoin has gained over 12% since last Sunday after climbing six consecutive days, although it remains off its $47,740 starting point in 2022.

Ether and most other major cryptos were also blooming. The second largest crypto by market cap followed a similar pattern to bitcoin on Sunday and was changing hands at over $3,250, its highest level since early February. Solana, Cardano and Avalanche, among other altcoins were well into the green. Popular meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were up about 6% and 3% respectively.

Trading was accelerating after weeks of low volumes.

"Trading volumes are. up as buyers try to turn this resistance line into support and take further steps up in pricing," Joe DiPasquale, the CEO of fund manager BitBull Capital, wrote to CoinDesk, but added: "If we don't remain above this line, we will consolidate lower than here."

DiPasquale said that Bitcoin had had "a strong week, especially given the quarterly options expiry" on Friday and noted that Bitcoin had "shown resilience" following the Federal Reserve's decision last week to raise interest rates and the continued escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with its economic fallout.

But he was also cautious in his appraisal of the coming days. "While market participants are starting to get bullish and the fear and greed index is at neutral, BTC bulls will want to see the price consolidating above $46,000 for further continuation," he said. "The coming week is also important as it marks the end of the quarter, and we could see increased volatility after that."

UPDATE (March 27, 2022, 22:36 UTC): Updates headline to $46.5K.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    The past few months haven't been the best for cryptocurrencies, as the market value of the asset class has dropped by roughly a third since November and now sits at about $2 trillion. Investors are taking a risk-off approach to their portfolios, something we've generally seen in the stock market as well. Within the realm of digital assets, popular meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has experienced a dramatic price crash after it hit an all-time high of just under $0.74 last May. The dog-inspired token is now trading hands at about $0.13, which could be an attractive entry point for speculators who think it could skyrocket.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What's the Difference?

    It almost sounds like a wrestling match: bitcoin vs. ethereum. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, while ethereum is a global computing platform powered by its native cryptocurrency, ether, which is the second most popular. Egor Volotkovich, executive director of cross-chain solutions EVODeFi, said the two cryptocurrencies "occupy different positions in the crypto ecosystem with marked uniqueness to both."

  • Coinbase Said Near Deal to Buy Owner of Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange: Report

    A transaction could be announced by the end of April, according to local newspaper Estadão.

  • Can Bill Murray's NFT Art Help Launch Coinbase's NFT Marketplace?

    If you're a person who doesn't understand why NFTs are such big deal right now you can actually buy them from vending machines, you are not alone. Non fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a way of owning a piece of digital content, be that a photo or a gif. Take Bill Murray, who has always had just the right sense of humor about everything from otherworldly deities to groundhogs.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • UK Set to Disclose Plans for Regulating Crypto in Coming Weeks: CNBC

    Although details are still being finalized, the regulatory regime will focus heavily on stablecoins which are cryptocurrencies fixed to the value of other assets, CNBC reported Sunday citing unnamed sources. The U.K. Treasury Department has discussed the upcoming regulatory package with multiple crypto firms including Gemini, the issuer of stablecoin Gemini dollar (GUSD), which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the report. The European Union’s landmark regulatory framework for crypto assets, currently moving through the bloc’s complex legislative process, also has a heavy emphasis on oversight into stablecoins.

  • Dividend Stocks Don’t Yield Ballast for Your Portfolio. That’s Why You Need Bonds.

    High-yielding dividend stocks got crushed during the 2007-09 recession, a reality that points up why well-balanced portfolios still need bonds.

  • Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test. Kim was meeting with officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state news agency KCNA reported. "Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said, according to the report.

  • Why Bitcoin Sailed Higher on Sunday

    What happened All in all, cryptocurrencies had a good weekend, headed by the No. 1 crypto bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In mid-afternoon trading on Sunday, the token that launched thousands of other cryptos was up by nearly 5% across the previous 24 hours.

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • When Investing for the Long Term Still Isn’t Long Enough

    The 1970s provide an unfortunate lesson for today's market turmoil: In some cases investing for 10 or 15 years is not long-term enough, writes Rick Bookstaber.

  • Chinese foreign minister visits Nepal to shore up ties

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met top Nepalese officials during a three-day trip over the weekend, which comes just weeks after Nepal's parliament approved a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States. Wang arrived in Nepal on Friday and held talks with his counterpart, Narayan Khadga, and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday. China has been pushing its Belt and Road Initiative to invest in development projects in Nepal.

  • How to Educate Yourself on DeFi

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about Bitcoin. But Ethereum is a different form of cryptocurrency nipping at Bitcoin’s heels. It’s based on a decentralized finance model, or DeFi, which has implications far broader than just crypto. Here’s a primer on DeFi, and a bevy of sources for in-depth learning.

  • USMNT vs. Panama lineups in CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: Christian Pulisic makes 2nd straight start

    The USMNT has tinkered with its starting lineup heading into Sunday's pivotal CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama in Orlando.

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • The Stock Market Got a Big Boost From the Bond Selloff. The Fed Could Change That.

    Don’t go looking for the “good news” that was responsible for the week’s gains—there wasn’t any, at least not the traditional kind.

  • Kraken Hits Key Milestone in Quest to Gain Fed Account, Equal Treatment With Traditional Banks

    Wyoming-based digital asset bank Kraken Bank moved a step closer toward being granted a Federal Reserve Master Account and gaining the same access to the global payments system as traditional banks. Crypto companies have traditionally had difficulty accessing banking services. Kraken, should it be granted this access, would be well positioned to serve this market by effectively being treated as a traditional bank.

  • Inslee guts legislation to look at how wind, solar projects would change Eastern WA

    “It opens the flood gates for big out-of-state energy corporations to swoop into these small, rural, economically disadvantaged communities ...”

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.