Bitcoin Stabilizes in Tight Trading Range, Resistance at $33K

Bitcoin (BTC) held initial support near $29,300, which was where an upswing in price originated over the past weekend.

BTC was trading around $30,200 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours and up by 3% over the past week.

The cryptocurrency remains in a tight intraday range, with a midpoint at $30,100. That's where the most trading volume occurred over the past two weeks. For now, BTC's price could continue to revert to that midpoint level until a decisive breakout or breakdown is confirmed.

Upside appears to be limited between the $33,000-$35,000 resistance zone, especially as momentum signals remain negative on long-term charts.

Still, momentum remains positive on the daily chart, which could keep short-term buyers active. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) will need to return above the 50 neutral mark to sustain a recovery bounce in price.