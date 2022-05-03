Bitcoin Stalls Below $40K Resistance, Support at $30K-$32K

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to hold support above $37,500, but could face higher volatility over the next few days.

The cryptocurrency was trading at about $38,000 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours and over the past week. That indicates indecision among traders – a common theme so far this year.

Momentum signals have weakened on daily, weekly and monthly charts, which increases the chance of a breakdown in price. Lower support is seen at around $30,000-$32,000, which could stabilize pullbacks over the short term.

Still, other technical indicators are neutral, which means intraday buying could be short-lived. There is strong resistance at $46,700 that could cap upside moves, similar to what occurred in late March.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart has remained below 50 (a neutral reading) over the past month. The last time the RSI sustained low readings was last November and December, which preceded a price drop below $46,000.

For now, buyers have failed to maintain consecutive weekly closes above $40,000, which is the midpoint of a three-month price range.



