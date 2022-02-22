Bitcoin in Stasis Near $37K, Gold Extends Gains as Russia Starts Ukraine Invasion

Omkar Godbole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Bitcoin was directionless during the early European hours on Tuesday while traditional markets saw another wave of risk aversion as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to move into eastern Ukraine.

  • The top cryptocurrency traded largely unchanged on the day near $37,000 at 08:30 UTC, according to CoinDesk data.

  • Gold jumped to fresh eight-month highs of $1,914 per ounce, before trimming gains.

  • "In a tense situation, investors will prioritize commodities such as gold and crude oil rather than riskier stocks and cryptos," said Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto-asset management company Blofin.

  • The S&P 500 futures dropped over 1%, and the European stock markets nursed 1.2% to 1.5% losses. Oil prices surged with brent breaching the $98 per barrel mark for the first time since late 2014.

  • Putin's move drew criticism from the G7 countries and United Nations, with several nations, including U.K and Japan, threatening to impose sanctions on Russia.

  • Bitcoin has faced a double whammy of the Fed rate hike fears and lingering Russia-Ukraine tensions in recent weeks.

  • The cryptocurrency was down 3% for the month at press time, having failed to hold onto the rally to $45,000 seen earlier this month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia - PM Johnson says

    Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions," Johnson told reporters. The sanctions, he said, would be "targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself - targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can."

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Recognizes Two Breakaway Regions, Biden Responds With Sanctions

    The separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are both located in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Valley residents from Ukraine worry about family back home as tensions rise with Russia

    Valley residents from Ukraine continue to worry about their family back home as tensions rise with Russia.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit its highest since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel. The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. "The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Putin Recognizes Independence of Ukraine Breakaway Regions

    Debra Alfarone reports on Putin's recognition of breakaway Eastern Ukraine regions jeopardizing possibility of diplomatic solution (2-21-2022)

  • Euro volatility jumps as Russia orders troops to Ukraine regions

    The euro one-month volatility level jumped on Tuesday to its highest in 15 months, as the single currency was hit by rising risk aversion amid a gas price surge and escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine, sending the euro one-month volatility to its highest level since November 2020, as the West vowed sanctions in response to Putin's troops in Ukraine. "The surge in European gas prices and the rise in concerns over Russian supplies to the region poses a risk to growth in Europe and therefore has the potential to significantly impact the timing of ECB (European Central Bank) policy tightening going forward, which is a EUR negative factor," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy, at Rabobank in London.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Suicide is a 'public health crisis,' experts say. Kansas' rate increased 60% in 20 years.

    Suicides in Kansas went up more than 60% over 20 years, state statistics show. Mental health experts share ways people can help each other.

  • FTX Crypto Exchange Launching Gaming Unit to Encourage NFT Adoption

    Leading cryptocurrency exchange FTX is expanding beyond derivatives and digital assets with the launch of its own gaming division.

  • Ukraine war fears pummel stocks, lift oil to 7-year high

    Stocks slumped and oil surged to its highest in seven years on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the cusp of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. German stocks - seen as more vulnerable due to the country's heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies - dropped more than 2%. The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

  • Canada's OSC Warns Crypto Exchanges Not to Promote Self-Custodial Wallets: Report

    Ontario Securities Commission sent the tweets from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Kraken CEO Jesse Powell to RCMP.

  • UN: Russia in 'violation' of Ukraine's sovereignty

    The United Nations Secretary-General Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize certain areas of eastern Ukraine as independent is a violation of the "sovereignty of Ukraine." (Feb. 21)

  • Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged Monday the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. “Today is not the day we can declare victory over COVID, because this virus is not going away,” Johnson said at a televised news conference.

  • Colombia decriminalizes abortion for up to 24 weeks

    Colombia decriminalizes abortion for up to 24 weeks

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.