Bitcoin stays below US$20,000 Monday morning after Friday Fed shock

Reuters

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the Fed will raise borrowing costs high enough to start biting into growth, soften the labor market and bring down inflation, but said the size of September's rate hike would depend on the "totality" of the data before then. The U.S. Labor Department releases its estimate for September job gains next Friday, and for the consumer price index a week before the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting.