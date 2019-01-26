Bitcoin Stays Over $3,600 as Most Top Cryptos See Slight Gains

Saturday, Jan. 26 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting slight gains on the day to press time. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering over $3,600 again, according to Coin360 data.

Market visualization from Coin360

At press time, Bitcoin is seeing no significant price change on the day, trading at around $3,607, according to CoinMarketCap. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $3,745, the price at which Bitcoin started the week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) has seen its value undergo little change in the 24 hours to press time, trading at around $0.316, gaining little over half a percent on the day. On its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.332, the price at which XRP started the week.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Second-largest altcoin Ethereum (ETH) has also seen its value increase by over half of a percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at $117, having started the day about one dollar lower. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is lower than $125, the price at which the coin started the week.