Bitcoin Options Signal Risk of Another Drop in Largest Token

Joanna Ossinger and Akshay Chinchalkar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin may be poised for another downward move if a slew of technical insights are on the mark.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest cryptocurrency by market value has retreated more than 50% this year and recently has been sitting in a range of about $19,000 to $25,000, contained by tightening monetary settings. It was little changed at about $21,566 as of 6:51 a.m. in London on Thursday.

Options data show some investors are paying a premium for protection against a possible fall below the lower bound of the trading range. Seasonal patterns, meanwhile, peg September as a testing month for the digital token.

Here are four charts that bode ill for the original cryptocurrency:

Option Demand

Traders are paying a lot more for protection below $18,000. Implied volatility skew shows that traders are willing to pay elevated premiums for deep out-of-the-money puts -- the jump is particularly steep closer to the $15,000 strike, which has the second-highest concentration of puts for the September expiry.

Seasonality

September tends to be the worst month for Bitcoin, seeing an average price drop of about about 10% over the last five years.

Open Interest

Data for options contracts expiring at the end of September show that $20,000 is the strike price with the maximum open interest, so a sustained break below there may force put sellers to hedge their positions, pressuring prices further and bringing the June lows back into focus.

Underperforming

Bitcoin has been lagging behind No. 2 token Ether, which recently got a lift from a coming software upgrade of the Ethereum network to make it more efficient. A ratio of the virtual coins’ prices is testing a zone of support, and a break below would suggest further Bitcoin underperformance.

(Updates prices from the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Thai lender SCBX scraps $500 million acquisition of crypto exchange Bitkub

    Thailand's oldest lender, SCBX Pcl said on Thursday it was pulling out of a $500 million deal to buy crypto exchange Bitkub, saying the startup needed time to fix regulatory issues. "Bitkub is currently in the process of resolving various issues as per the recommendations and orders of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand, which are uncertain in terms of time frame in resolving those issues," SCBX said in a statement. SCBX said it had been conducting due diligence on the company and did not find any abnormal issues.

  • Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app

    Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. See related article: Tencent gets patent nod to use blockchain for missing persons’ notices Fast facts Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of […]

  • Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation

    Other investors in the $24 million Series A round included Coinbase Ventures and Shopify.

  • Tether says didn’t freeze sanctioned Tornado Cash addresses so as to not interfere in investigations

    Tether Holdings Ltd.,the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalisation, Wednesday said freezing the sanctioned addresses might interfere with ongoing investigations despite no clear instruction to do so by law enforcement. See related article: Bad actors in North Korea, Russia send record-high funds to crypto mixers Fast facts The U.S. Treasury Department’s […]

  • US implements new rule to close loophole on untraceable ‘ghost guns’

    Rule requires companies that sell unassembled firearm kits to add serial numbers to parts and conduct background checks

  • Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news

    Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates […]

  • It’s Time to Leave Failed Crypto Companies Behind

    The only way to avoid another market-upending crisis is to move forward without saving the actors fundamentally at fault, writes Lennix Lai.

  • China Fights Back Against Yuan Weakness With Stronger FX Fixing

    (Bloomberg) -- China took steps to support the weakening yuan Thursday, setting its currency reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level, as the widening monetary policy gap with the US continued to weigh.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incub

  • First Mover Asia: Bear Market? Taxes? Crypto’s Allure in India Grows, KuCoin Survey Finds; Bitcoin Continues Holding Pattern Over $21K

    A study by crypto exchange’s KuCoin found that 15% of the country’s population aged 18-60 held or had traded crypto in the past six months; ether trades sideways.

  • This Crypto Exchange Could Be Worth $15-$20 Billion in an IPO. We Did The Math.

    FTX, run by Sam Bankman-Fried, could be worth more than Robinhood and Coinbase if it went public, the numbers show.

  • China Adds 1 Trillion Yuan More of Stimulus to Rescue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending, support that likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and a property market slump.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil

  • You have a lump on your arm weeks after monkeypox vaccine. Why it's a 'super common' side effect.

    One common complaint of monkeypox vaccination is a hard red bump at the injection site. But there's no need to worry about it, experts say.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Stock ratings: What analysts are saying about Nvidia, Tesla, New York Times shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down recent analyst ratings on Nvidia, Tesla, and New York Times stocks.

  • Bitcoin Prices Dip as Crypto Markets Anticipate Fed’s Powell Could Be Next Catalyst

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech this Friday is looming over the cryptocurrency space.

  • Stocks End Higher. They’re Waiting for Jackson Hole.

    Investors are looking forward to a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.

  • Europe’s Utilities Seek Fresh Debt As Tough Winter Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Utilities are leading a return of companies to Europe’s debt market as the region braces for a winter energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsGen Z Shows TikTok What Life's Like on Wall Street, Where Confidentiality Is KeyGermany’s

  • Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?

    While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...

  • Traders Boost ECB, BOE Rate-Hike Bets as Energy Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will have to take bolder action to tame surging prices exacerbated by the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. For the first time Wednesday, money markets fully priced in a percentage-point of tightening by the ECB’s October meeting, according to swaps tied to the decision date. That would take the key rate to 1%, a level last seen more than a decade ago.They also amped up rate-hike wagers for the Bank of England

  • Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt. The move comes as automakers roll out their electric-vehicle expansion strategies globally in a bid to challenge sector leader Tesla. "The supply of battery raw materials and the production of precursor and cathode materials with a low carbon footprint will allow for a fast and sustainable ramp-up of battery capacity - a key lever for our growth strategy in North America," outgoing Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.