Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

  • A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei,
1 / 2

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
Stanley White
·3 min read

By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other digital assets languished in Asia on Thursday, recovering marginally from four-month lows but weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over massive leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose slightly to $38,072 after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January.

Smaller rival ether fell more than 3% on Thursday to $2,368, extending a 28% tumble on Wednesday.

Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

The latest catalyst was a statement by Chinese financial industry groups on Tuesday banning institutions from offering cryptocurrency registration, trading, clearing, and settlement.

But bitcoin had been under pressure for almost a week after a series of tweets from carmaker Tesla's chief Elon Musk, a major cryptocurrency backer, chiefly his reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

While Beijing has taken steps before to block access domestically to cryptocurrency exchanges, Wednesday's directive was broader.

It bans the use of cryptocurrencies in payment and settlement, and prohibits institutions from providing crypto-related products or exchange services between cryptocurrencies and the yuan or foreign currencies.

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, pointed to how $9.13 billion of cryptocurrency positions has been liquidated across exchanges over 24 hours, and $532 billion in total volume transacted.

"It's too early to say if the rebound we’ve seen off the lows in crypto has legs, but as we roll into Asian trade, I question if we will get a chance to catch our breath or is there more volatility in store?" he said.

The slide forced some investors to close out leveraged positions in cryptocurrency derivatives, which caused prices to fall further and knocked digital assets down into a lower trading range, traders said.

Bitcoin may fall a little further but is likely to stabilise around $30,000, said Justin d'Anethan, head of exchange sales at Diginex, a Singapore-based digital asset market.

Digital assets have been on a wild ride this year as a growing number of retail and institutional investors bet that bitcoin and other crypto currencies will gain mainstream acceptance, but large price swings are common. Bitcoin is up 27% so far this year, and intra-day volatility has spiked to near 300% this week.

While some retail traders saw missed opportunities in the slide, others saw the rout as a chance to pick up digital assets on the cheap.

"Bitcoin broke down technically," said Michael Oliveri, an independent New York-based equity trader who was formerly a partner at First New York Securities.

"It was an easy short setup actually. I’m annoyed i didn’t short it. I wouldn’t chase it now."

Milko Markov, an independent London-based trader, said he had been buying ether.

"Those with a bit more experience in the crypto market know two cardinal rules: don't leverage and dollar cost average," he said.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Is Tanking: Here Are the Support Levels to Watch

    Bitcoin has been weak for a while now, but all week it's been struggling as China toughens its stance against the digital currency. Although he did tweet the equivalent of "Tesla has diamond hands" earlier on Wednesday, indicating the company would be holding onto the digital currency. At one point Wednesday, Bitcoin was down 29.3%.. Assuming it does in fact close lower on the day - after all, it's still down more than 13% - it will mark the cryptocurrency's fifth straight daily decline.

  • Exclusive-Ford Motor, SK Innovation to announce EV battery joint venture -sources

    DETROIT/SEOUL (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation are set to launch a battery joint venture in the United States to support the ramp-up of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout, two people familiar with the matter said. A memorandum of understanding about the joint venture will be announced on Thursday, the sources, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. The deal may eventually include a jointly owned plant to make battery cells for use in rechargeable EV batteries, the sources said.

  • China Bars Financial Companies From Cryptocurrency Services

    In a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrencies, China has banned financial services providers from certain offerings related to the popular but volatile asset class. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the country's Banking Association, the National Internet Finance Association, and the Payment and Clearing Association prohibited such companies from providing a raft of crypto-related services. The three agencies justified this by writing in their statement that "Recently, crypto currency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people's property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order."

  • Several people, 2 journalists arrested in Elizabeth City during Andrew Brown protests

    The two journalists from the USA Today network were detained while covering protests in Elizabeth City, where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed almost a month ago.

  • By the Numbers: Cryptocurrency crash

    A closer look at the falling value of cryptocurrency and what sparked the latest plunge.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks With 34% to 51% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts believe these high-growth stocks could deliver significant gains to investors over the next year.

  • Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks"

    Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign. "Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

  • Bitcoin Falls On New Crackdown But Musk Rallies Faithful; Coinbase Knocked Out Briefly

    Bitcoin plunged more than 30% in a 24-hour period to its lowest level since January, as China widens its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

  • Trump responds to criminal probe: ‘Desperate search of a crime’

    “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,” Trump said. Former President Donald Trump has responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James announcing on Tuesday that she is adding a criminal component to her civil probe into the financial practices of the Trump Organization. As theGRIO reported earlier, the investigation has been underway since 2019, looking into whether the Trump Organization — with Trump and his sons in leadership — misled banks and insurance companies by inflating property value to attain loans.

  • 2018 Tumbler Batmobile For Sale

    Vicari Auctions to sell the world's most screen accurate Batmobile ever made.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • 24 showstopping looks from the Miss Universe pageant over the years

    From daring, nearly-sheer gowns to two-piece ensembles, here are some of the best outfits contestants have worn.

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Tesla and Buying These 10 Stocks Instead

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 holdings of Michael Burry. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Michael Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Michael Burry is Shorting Tesla and Buying These 5 Stocks Instead. Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame […]

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

    India's government and its supporters want people to be positive in the Covid crisis. Will it work?

  • Study: Rates of new COVID-19 infections plummet at nursing homes after vaccinations

    COVID-19 vaccinations are making a major difference at nursing homes, even when not all of the residents are inoculated, new research published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests. People living in nursing homes have been vulnerable to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, due to advanced age and living in close quarters, and more than 132,000 residents have died of COVID-19, representing about a quarter of the entire U.S. death toll. The study looked at 20,000 people living at 280 nursing homes across 21 states. About 16,000 had received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, with 70 percent receiving both doses, and roughly 4,000 were unvaccinated. The researchers found that 4.5 percent of residents contracted COVID-19 after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, and 0.3 percent came down with the virus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose. Most of the cases were asymptomatic. Among their fellow residents who did not get vaccinated, the rate of infection dropped from 4.3 percent to 0.3 percent, The New York Times reports. A majority of their cases were also asymptomatic. "Robust vaccine coverage among residents and staff, together with the continued use of face masks and other infection-control measures, is likely to afford protection for a small number of unvaccinated residents," the researchers wrote. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyLawyers track down parents of 54 more migrant children separated during Trump administration

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

    (Reuters) -A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide. By comparison, Spain's tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles).

  • Nord Stream 2: US lifts sanctions on Russian pipeline

    The Biden administration has waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, a move that has angered critics in Washington. A State Department report sent to Congress concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity. But Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, immediately waived those sanctions, saying that it was in the US national interest. The decision came as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild ties with Germany, after relations deteriorated under former president Donald Trump. The waivers have no specific end date, but can be rescinded by the Secretary of State. The State Department imposed sanctions on four Russian ships, including the Akademik Cherskiy, which began pipe-laying for the project in Danish waters in April. It also imposed the measures on five other Russian entities, including the Russian Marine Rescue Service. "Today's actions demonstrate the administration’s commitment to energy security in Europe, consistent with the President’s pledge to rebuild relationships with our allies and partners in Europe," Mr Blinken said in a release, issued as he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Iceland for an Arctic Council conference. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has opposed the $11 billion project that would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, saying it is a bad deal for Europe.