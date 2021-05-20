Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

  • A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei,
1 / 2

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
Stanley White
·3 min read

By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other digital assets languished in Asia on Thursday, recovering marginally from four-month lows but weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over massive leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose slightly to $38,072 after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January.

Smaller rival ether fell more than 3% on Thursday to $2,368, extending a 28% tumble on Wednesday.

Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

The latest catalyst was a statement by Chinese financial industry groups on Tuesday banning institutions from offering cryptocurrency registration, trading, clearing, and settlement.

But bitcoin had been under pressure for almost a week after a series of tweets from carmaker Tesla's chief Elon Musk, a major cryptocurrency backer, chiefly his reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

While Beijing has taken steps before to block access domestically to cryptocurrency exchanges, Wednesday's directive was broader.

It bans the use of cryptocurrencies in payment and settlement, and prohibits institutions from providing crypto-related products or exchange services between cryptocurrencies and the yuan or foreign currencies.

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, pointed to how $9.13 billion of cryptocurrency positions has been liquidated across exchanges over 24 hours, and $532 billion in total volume transacted.

"It's too early to say if the rebound we’ve seen off the lows in crypto has legs, but as we roll into Asian trade, I question if we will get a chance to catch our breath or is there more volatility in store?" he said.

The slide forced some investors to close out leveraged positions in cryptocurrency derivatives, which caused prices to fall further and knocked digital assets down into a lower trading range, traders said.

Bitcoin may fall a little further but is likely to stabilise around $30,000, said Justin d'Anethan, head of exchange sales at Diginex, a Singapore-based digital asset market.

Digital assets have been on a wild ride this year as a growing number of retail and institutional investors bet that bitcoin and other crypto currencies will gain mainstream acceptance, but large price swings are common. Bitcoin is up 27% so far this year, and intra-day volatility has spiked to near 300% this week.

While some retail traders saw missed opportunities in the slide, others saw the rout as a chance to pick up digital assets on the cheap.

"Bitcoin broke down technically," said Michael Oliveri, an independent New York-based equity trader who was formerly a partner at First New York Securities.

"It was an easy short setup actually. I’m annoyed i didn’t short it. I wouldn’t chase it now."

Milko Markov, an independent London-based trader, said he had been buying ether.

"Those with a bit more experience in the crypto market know two cardinal rules: don't leverage and dollar cost average," he said.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s carbon comments will be ‘changing point’ for bitcoin: Gryphon CEO

    Gryphon Digital Mining CEO Robert Chang believes Elon Musks call for carbon-free bitcoin mining will be good for crypto in the long run.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Slashes Losses, Bitcoin Keeps Moving Late; Target, Facebook, Google In Buy Zones

    The market rally rebounded from key levels while Bitcoin slashed huge losses. Target, Facebook, Google are flashing buy signs.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • Ford Unveils Electric F-150 Lightning, Starting At Less Than $40,000

    Ford revealed its first all-electric truck Wednesday night, showcasing a critical part of its shift to electrification.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Stocks struggle as taper talk, crypto crash put markets on edge

    Stock markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar. Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 0.8% to pull MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2%. U.S. stock futures wobbled just below flat.

  • Bitcoin Whipsaws Investors With Same-Day Plunge, Rally of 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- A 31% plunge in the morning. A 33% surge in the afternoon.Such was the wild ride Bitcoin took investors on Wednesday, lopping off billions in value before comments from some prominent proponents helped propel it on a torrid rebound.The extreme price swings in an asset known for its turbulence caused outages on major crypto exchanges and dominated chatter on Wall Street. The tumult elicited a tweet from Elon Musk that implied Tesla Inc. wasn’t among the sellers, while Cathie Wood said her monitors flashed a “capitulation” that put the digital token “on sale.” Justin Sun, a tech entrepreneur who founded the cryptocurrency platform Tron, tweeted that he bought $152 million in Bitcoin for around $37,000 a coin.Read More: World’s Top Crypto Platforms Disrupted as Bitcoin, Ether TumbleDown to within a whisker of $30,000 just after 9 a.m. in New York, the coin pared its loss to 7% and periodically topped $40,000 again in the afternoon. It resumed declines into the next session and was trading around $35,500 as of 8:57 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.Ether, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40% Wednesday before cutting that nearly in half, and ended down 26%. It was down as much as 15% on Thursday.“The history of these assets has been littered with aggressive rallies and sickening selloffs,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial.Rarely do they happen in a single session. The volatility dominated Wall Street on a day when stocks and commodities were also under pressure and the Federal Reserve was set to release minutes from its latest meeting. Frantic selling sparked outages on some of the biggest exchanges, from Coinbase Global Inc. to Binance. #Cryptotrading was trending on Twitter, where critics and fans alike were in a tither over the rout.Tesla CEO Musk touched off the wild moves last week. Bitcoin plunged when he announced the carmaker wouldn’t take it as a payment, but then reversed when he said the company had no plans to sell its corporate crypto holdings. He seemed to imply in a tweet Wednesday that Tesla is not selling into the rout.Volatility erupted in crypto-land last week when Musk retracted plans to accept Bitcoin for his company’s cars. Selling resumed over the weekend when the mercurial CEO seemed to suggest Tesla might want to sell its corporate holdings, but reversed after he tweeted that the carmaker had no plans to do so. A statement on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.While all were proximate causes for the rout, nothing could explain the frantic rout Wednesday morning, when the coin dropped thousands of dollars in price in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. The selling accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.Chart-watchers pointed to key technical indicators as the coin sold off. Bitcoin bounced off the $30,000 level and many are waiting to see if it can break back above its 200-day moving average line. If it doesn’t, it could potentially retest Wednesday’s lows.Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also dropped, with shares of Coinbase falling near 13% at one point and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slumping as much as 16%.Bitcoin had embarked on a multi-month rally following Tesla’s February announcement, soaring to its $64,870 peak, in large part due to the company’s embrace.Wiped OutAt the time, Tesla’s acceptance was hailed as a watershed moment for the coin, with many in the crypto world seeing it as yet another step in its evolution.All that’s been wiped out following Musk’s head-spinning tweets.“Realistically, it is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The revenge of the underpaid

    Democrats may have enacted a stealthy hike in wages. The question is whether it will last.

  • India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

    India's government and its supporters want people to be positive in the Covid crisis. Will it work?

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

    (Reuters) -A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide. By comparison, Spain's tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles).

  • North Texas wedding planner used COVID funds to buy Teslas and trucks, feds say

    The owner of a Texas wedding planning company could go to prison, officials say.

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

  • Trump fumes as New York inquiry now a criminal probe

    The New York attorney general's investigation of the Trump Organisation is "no longer purely civil".

  • Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?

    Donald Trump is facing a one-two punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney general’s office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter. The attorney general's office is conducting the probe, confirmed late Tuesday, in tandem with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been scrutinizing Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for about two years. The DA’s office has been scouring Trump’s tax records, hired a former mafia prosecutor to help run its investigation and has been interviewing witnesses including Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Key GOP senator suggests taking unused federal unemployment money and spending it on infrastructure

    As a growing number of GOP-led states cut off unemployment benefits, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito suggested allocating the unused aid for infrastructure.

  • AOC moves to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel, saying the US has a 'responsibility to protect human rights'

    "We should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.