Bitcoin sits on 'powder keg of volatility' as bulls, bears tussle over next moves

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

Are Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) best days behind it? It depends on who's asked.

For most of January, the digital coin has floated within a narrow range of $40,000 to $48,000, and well below last year's record highs after a brutal late year sell-off. Investors think the relatively stable trading band masks the risk of more wild swings triggered by a short squeeze, but the jury is still out on whether Bitcoin has set a base at current levels. 

Cryptocurrencies have been highly correlated with risk-sensitive assets, falling in sympathy with volatile Wall Street stocks: in Wednesday's session, the Nasdaq Composite hit correction territory and dragged digital tokens lower, with Bitcoin pinned below $42,000. 

However, bulls remain convinced that the currency has more upside than down. 

“This is now a very resilient asset class,” LMAX Group CEO David Mercer told Yahoo Finance Live last week. “This sell off is to be expected in what is still quite a thinly traded and small asset class within wider capital market."

Even if Bitcoin trades back toward $30,000, however, "just the sheer weight of institutional money that's coming, and if you speak to anyone, every banker, every asset manager has a strategy for crypto. Medium to long-term, you should just see the price pop from here."

The Federal Reserve's widely telegraphed plans to hike interest rates to ward off inflation haven't helped. With the central bank aiming to withdraw the vast sums of liquidity injected by its crisis-era policies — which have fed inflation and undermined fiat currency purchasing power — the near-term “macro backdrop” looks less certain for Bitcoin, according to Chris Gatta, president of 3iQ Digital Assets US.

“There is this possibility for a short squeeze but there could always be further pain," Gatta told Yahoo Finance, referencing the temporary bounce an asset can get when bearish investors are forced to cover short positions during whipsaw price action. 

"Generally, when Bitcoin gets into these really tight trading windows like right now, the breakout is pretty violent whether it's to the upside or not,” he added.

'Powder keg'

In the cryptocurrency markets, which Bitcoin still leads, such a move is almost always exaggerated by speculative efforts in the derivatives. On Monday, blockchain analytics platform Glassnode called this current dynamic “a powder keg of short term volatility.”

According to Glassnode, funding rates for BTC perpetual futures contracts — a derivatives swap with no expiration date — have trended into negative territory in recent weeks. Negative funding rates signal that the majority of trading momentum is biased towards short-sellers.

Funding is starting to turn bullish on some exchanges like Binance, yet open interest for perpetual futures contracts now sits above 250 BTC. That level that has occurred four other times in the last year, and has culminated with a major whipsaw in Bitcoin’s market value.

From May to July (the last time funding rates for BTC perpetual futures trended into negative territory) Bitcoin surged from $30,000 to $47,000. Of course, other factors were at play during that time, and may not boost the token this time around.

“We’re still waiting to see [those] manifest in today’s market,” said Will McEvoy, a digital asset researcher with Fundstrat.

The upswing over the past summer came after weeks of negative funding by short sellers. Yet according to McEvoy, another key ingredient proved to be increased buying of BTC on exchanges in the spot market, pushing momentum toward the bulls. 

BTC Funding Rates V. Realized Price
Credit: Will McEvoy via Glassnode

To see a similar dynamic, McEvoy told Yahoo Finance that the BTC price must “continue to grind lower” in a reflection of general market sentiment, while funding rates need to remain negative for longer. 

In this scenario, a sharp change in buyer demand — whether from sentiment or larger institutional players such as accumulation by crypto exchanges — could catch short sellers off-guard, forcing them to cover their positions.

“This may be something to watch in particular for ethereum which is nearing multi month high short positions on Bitfinex,” McEvoy added. After a small bounce, ether (ETH-USD) is still shaking off a more than 7% loss over the last seven days.  

On the other hand, Phillip Swift, a Bitcoin trader and founder of the Bitcoin data dashboard Lookintobitcoin.com, said the short squeeze perspective might have already “become too mainstream.. which naturally makes it less likely to play out.”

He cited the number of BTC active addresses, or wallets, relative to its 28-day price change — as well has Bitcoin’s skittish 24 score on the Fear and Greed Index. Swift expects a price “bounce” over the next week, arguing that "Bitcoin is at or close to a bottom."

If that thesis proves correct, the currency may test $49,000 this week, according to Yuya Hasegawa a market analyst with Japan-based exchange, Bitbank. However, he insisted "it will likely be another anti-climatic week."

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after Nasdaq enters correction territory

    U.S. stock futures traded sideways Wednesday evening after a turbulent day in markets that saw the Nasdaq close in correction territory – or at least 10% down from its peak – as rising bond yields and concerns around tighter monetary policy continued to plague investors.

  • Biden says 'not there yet' on possible easing of tariffs on Chinese goods

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was too soon to make commitments on lifting U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, but his chief trade negotiator Katherine Tai was working on the issue. "I'd like to be able to be in a position where I could say they're meeting their commitments, or more of their commitments, and be able to lift some of them, but we're not there yet," Biden told a news conference at the White House. He was referring to China's commitments under a Phase 1 trade deal signed by his predecessor Donald Trump.

  • Why Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal could be bad for gamers

    Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard and that could mean fewer choices for gamers.

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

    Today's been a very volatile one for meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). In Asian trading hours, Dogecoin fell off a cliff, dropping nearly 5% in the span of just more than an hour, around 3 a.m. ET. Dogecoin has once again gained speculative momentum over the past week, surging on news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, once again, about Dogecoin.

  • Biden: 'I don't believe the polls'

    President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the public opinion polls indicating his waning approval rating among moderates and Independents.Asked by McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers how he plans to win back moderates and independents who voted for him in 2020 but, according to polls, are now unhappy with his job performance, Biden responded "I don't believe the polls."Biden's approval rating among...

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient

  • China ready to offer digital yuan payment services to Olympics visitors

    China is ready to provide digital yuan payment services to the Beijing Winter Olympics visitors, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. The world's second largest economy is going to globally showcase its digital currency, dubbed e-CNY, for the first time during the Olympics game next month. At present, payment services related to the Winter Olympics, such as accounts, bank cards, mobile payments, cash and digital yuan are all prepared, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

  • China's digital yuan wallet now has 260 million individual users

    One of the fastest-growing apps in China right now, by installs, is the central bank's digital yuan wallet: 261 million individual users (as opposed to enterprises), about one-fifth of the population, have set up e-CNY wallets so far, and 87.5 billion yuan ($13.78 billion) worth of transactions has been made using the digital fiat currency, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a press event on Tuesday. Over the past two years, China has been piloting the use of digital yuan in a number of major cities, including Shenzhen. Then at the start of 2022, in a clear sign of accelerating the trial, the PBOC made the e-CNY wallet available on the iOS and Android stores in China.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks Near 30% Discount in Crypto Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest casualties of the cryptocurrency selloff is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe $27 billion fund (ticker GBTC) has plunged n

  • SoFi joins the meme-stock party — does that mean the parents have come home?

    A fintech lending platform run by a Goldman Sachs alum is not typical meme fodder, but the way the OGs are trending...why not?

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Will Sen. Mark Kelly's half-stand on the fillibuster cost him the election?

    How much will Sen. Mark Kelly's support for limited filibuster rule changes hurt him with voters? Even a small loss in a close race could add up.

  • Novak Djokovic owns biotechnology company developing treatment for Covid

    The world number one made the 80 per cent purchase of QuantBioRes in June 2020

  • ADA Loses Its Momentum and Is Down 10% in the Last 24h

    Even with recent good news in Cardano’s ecosystem, its native token ADA could not keep with the uptrend. So what’s next for ADA?

  • NFTs are a 'fantastic gateway' for women to break into crypto: Zuckerberg Media CEO

    The price of bitcoin, the grand-daddy of digital currency, is off to its worst yearly start since the dawn of crypto, down roughly 40% from its all time high, and analysts are bracing for more volatility ahead.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.