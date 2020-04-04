Bitcoin SV 12-month Performance Surpasses Gold, Stocks & Other Digital Currencies

LONDON, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we close off the opening quarter of 2020, we review the results of the past 12 months in the financial markets across different asset classes ranging from stocks, precious metals and digital currencies.

All of these assets share a common goal to provide individuals with a means to have a store of value that can preserve and increase wealth.

What was the best return on investment over the past 12 months across the different assets?

By far the performing asset over the past 12 months was Bitcoin SV (BSV), which saw a +147.50% increase in its value—nearly three times the amount of BTC and seven times the return of a universal safe haven gold. Ethereum (ETH), which has the second largest market cap in the digital asset industry, actually regressed -7.8% in value.

The S&P 500 and DJIA who continued to ride the biggest bull run in stock market history in the recent month had a decline to experience negative yields overall. It didn't make a difference though as it still fell short against BSV overall by a very large margin of over +150%. This disproves the theory that all digital assets are correlated with traditional markets, however this may still ring true for digital currencies that are speculative in nature only and have no intrinsic value like BTC and ETH.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) has decoupled from all the other assets by a large percentage, it is a testament to its position of having a unique value proposition of focusing on providing utility ahead of being a speculative asset. As it is a means of exchange, it can now be considered an investment option that can now be seen as a legitimate store of value.

BSV has also had to contend with the colluding of digital asset exchanges who combined in a joint propaganda campaign attempting to discredit BSV by delisting from their bucket shops as it directly threatens their business model that is reliant on earning fees from trading multiple speculative coins that provide no value in the real world. Unfortunately, for these exchanges it has backfired and they will become obsolete sooner as their ideological stances have blinded them into making poor business decisions that will continue to cost them millions of dollars in revenue turning away customers who will use other services.