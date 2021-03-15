Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin consolidated around $60,000 on Monday, taking a breather from the weekend's record high as investors prepared for inflation worries and U.S. stimulus spending to propel it even higher.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency slipped as low as $58,956.90 early in the Asian session, falling from Saturday's record high of $61,781.83.

The rally may have been dampened by a Reuters report that India would pursue a ban on digital assets, a rain cloud for bitcoin following high-profile endorsements this year from the likes of Tesla's Elon Musk, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and investment giants Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

Bitcoin has more than doubled in 2021, after quadrupling last year.

"Investment by institutional investors and corporates is increasing. It's what I call the financialisation of bitcoin," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"It's becoming an asset that investors can no longer ignore."

Bitcoin's weekend surge was helped by an improvement in risk appetite in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations.

That momentum carried into thinner markets on the weekend, with technical factors magnifying the move higher, according to Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong.

"The crypto market is derivatives heavy," he noted.

"A small move up triggered many liquidations throughout Saturday and Sunday, thus becoming a not-so-small move."

Seth Melamed, the Tokyo-based chief operating officer of cryptocurrency exchange Liquid, said legislation of the sort India is proposing won't be an impediment to further gains for bitcoin.

"Because it's decentralised, government bans or acceptance is somewhat irrelevant," Melamed said. "Capital will find a way."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Alun John; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing

    Rakuten Inc's shares jumped as much as 24% on Monday after the Japanese e-commerce firm said it would raise $2.2 billion through a stake sale to companies including Japan Post and Tencent as it takes on Amazon. Rakuten shares were trading up 18% at 1,471 yen at 02:28 GMT - the biggest rise in 17 years - after earlier hitting a daily limit high of 1,545 yen. The deal is a funding injection for Rakuten's investments in logistics, where it is competing with Amazon and SoftBank's newly bulked-up internet business, and in mobile, where it is taking on the three incumbent carriers.

  • Grammys' in memoriam especially long, grim in pandemic year

    Brandi Carlile paid tribute to John Prine, Bruno Mars celebrated Little Richard and Lionel Richie honored Kenny Rogers during an in memoriam segment on Sunday night's Grammy Awards that featured an especially long list of names after a year of the coronavirus pandemic. In one of four performances interspersed between the names and faces in the montage of the past year's dead, Carlile sang “I Remember Everything” for Prine, one of the musical artists lost to the coronavirus, along with country singers Charley Pride and K.T. Oslin, musician and composer Adam Schlesinger, folk singer Trini Lopez and many others.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and Children

    U.S. Border Patrol/ReutersPresident Joe Biden has directed personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the U.S.-Mexico border to deal with a mounting influx of unaccompanied migrant teens and children. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described the plan as a “government-wide effort over the next 90 days to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the U.S. southwest border.”The agency will assist with alleviating overcrowding in detention facilities along the border, likely erecting temporary, so-called “soft-sided structures,” he said. Mayorkas said the agency is fielding “record numbers of individuals, including unaccompanied children, at the southwest border.” Currently, 4,000 minors are in DHS custody, and another 8,500 are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. Detention centers in southwest Texas and tent cities in Mexican border cities are filling up.In total, DHS agents arrested or detained more than 100,000 people in February 2021 and the agency is on track to take in even more this month. Customs and Border Patrol said it is “struggling” after taking more children into custody in February 2021 than any other month in nearly two years. Mayorkas said his agency is working with HHS because “a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,” adding, “Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible.”Facilities dedicated to sheltering children have reached capacity and continued filling in recent weeks, with one in Donna, Texas, hitting an eye-popping 729 percent of its capacity in early March. Many children there had remained long past the legal limit for detention of minors, 72 hours.The directive for FEMA to get involved comes a week after several Biden administration officials visited the border to see the situation for themselves, with the White House saying they discussed “capacity needs” and “ways to ensure the fair and humane treatment of immigrants” during a visit to Border Patrol and refugee resettlement facilities. Many of former President Donald Trump’s Republican surrogates have seized on the immigration surge to accuse Biden of failing to contain an influx of migrants spurred by an overly lenient approach. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), an ally of Trump, claimed during the Biden delegation’s visit to the border last week that the border was “breaking down,” predicting that immigration “in 2022 will be a bigger issue that it was in 2016.”And former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, the driving force behind the Trump administration’s devastating family-separation policy, seized on the situation recently to accuse Biden of “inhumane” immigration policies.The Trump administration had issued an emergency public health order in March 2020 allowing border officials to turn away children and force them to remain in Mexico as well as expelling those already the U.S. before they could request asylum. A Washington, D.C. federal judge ruled the approach unconstitutional in November.Former President Barack Obama gave a similar directive to FEMA in 2014, when then-record numbers of children were crossing the border as well. The agency erected temporary shelters for the migrants and processing centers on military bases.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar protests: Ousted speaker in hiding vows to continue 'revolution'

    Mahn Win Khaing Than leads a group of politicians seeking recognition as Myanmar's government.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Taylor Swift wore a semi-sheer minidress covered in flowers for the Grammys red carpet

    Taylor Swift's floral dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the look with strappy sandals and rosy makeup.

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.