Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

The Telegraph

A little-known fact about Mary O’Rourke, Dr Richard Freeman’s QC in the long-running medical hearing which has just blown the door wide open on possible doping at the highest levels of British cycling a decade ago, is that she trained at the same drama school as Liam Neeson in Belfast. It was certainly with a theatrical flourish that O’Rourke invited the tribunal panel to speculate on the role that Sir Dave Brailsford may have played in the drama that was going on in Manchester in her final summing up last month. “He [Brailsford] is the spectre missing from these proceedings,” O’Rourke declared. “He would have been able to answer a lot of questions about what was going on in British Cycling and Team Sky. He was never called.” She had a point. It was very strange that Brailsford was never called as a witness. It certainly would have been interesting to hear his views on some of the allegations brought up in the hearing. Of course, we already know the man who was performance director of British Cycling at that time, as well as team principal of Team Sky, denies any knowledge of the testosterone package Freeman ordered to the national velodrome in 2011, and which a tribunal has now ruled he did “knowing or believing” that it was to be used to dope a rider. Many have wondered aloud how that can be given Brailsford’s famously meticulous approach, although it must be said no one – not Freeman, not Shane Sutton, not the psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters, not the physio Phil Burt who first discovered the package – has ever claimed otherwise. But even if he was in the dark, that poses other troubling questions. Shouldn't he have been on top of this? Why did no one think to alert him to the existence of what amounted to a ticking time bomb on his premises? A time bomb which, if it ever went off, could lead to exactly the sort of backlash we are now seeing. So many questions. Why was Brailsford not briefed by Peters? British Cycling’s former head of medicine was told of the Testogel immediately upon its arrival. Why did Peters not a) alert UK Anti-Doping immediately and, b) not confiscate it or send the Testogel back himself? Peters’ explanation to the tribunal was that he did not feel the need to tell Brailsford about the package. Instead, he said he trusted Freeman to send it back, and asked him to get written proof that he had done. He then did not ask to see that proof until five months later. When Freeman did finally get written proof for Peters, of course, it was a lie; a cover-up. He “panicked” and “compromised” Trish Meats, his contact at Oldham-based medical suppliers Fit4Sport, asking her to send him an email stating that she had sent the package in error. It was that lie which eventually led to UK Anti-Doping finding out about the Testogel, and in turn the GMC investigation which is still rumbling on even after Friday’s ruling, with Freeman’s fitness-to-practise next up for review.