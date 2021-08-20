Bitcoin’s Technical Challenges Pile Up After 63% Jump

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally of about 63% from a July trough now faces a rare confluence of technical obstacles. An April low of about $47,000 is now acting as something of a barrier, as is a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000, while the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April to June downtrend -- at $51,000 -- could be an obstacle too. Edward Moya, senior market analyst for North America at Oanda Corp., expects Bitcoin to consolidate between $45,000 and $48,000.

