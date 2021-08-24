Bitcoin touches $50K for first time in months in summer bounce back

Zachary Halaschak
·4 min read

Bitcoin hit $50,000 for the first time since May after dropping to $29,608 last month.

The $50,000 level was reached on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the price of a bitcoin was resting at about $48,100. The flagship cryptocurrency is not the only one that has seen gains. Ethereum was up more than $3,300 after plunging to less than $1,800 in July, and Ripple has more than doubled in value since late last month.

While the summer rebound in prices is notable, it is still not quite the surge that was seen earlier this year when Bitcoin charged upward from $30,000 at the beginning of the year to being worth more than $63,000, the highest price in its history.

After peaking in April, the following months saw a downward slide in the prices of all the major cryptocurrencies. Much of those losses were tied to regulatory concerns out of China, where a lot of the world’s bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are mined. Discussions of increased U.S. oversight also contributed to investor jitters.

GREENER CRYPTOCURRENCIES IN FOCUS AS BITCOIN FACES ENVIRONMENTAL CRITICISM

To mine for bitcoin, high-powered computers are used to create rigs that verify virtual coin transactions, and many of those rigs are located in China. Prices tumbled in May after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He called for the “crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading behavior and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.” China's central bank also said it asked banks and payment institutions to crack down harder on the trading of digital assets.

Recent gains are coming close to erasing the losses, which Peter St. Onge, a research fellow for economic policy at the Heritage Foundation, attributes to the current state of the U.S. economy, which has seen high inflation and uncertainty related to the delta variant of COVID-19.

“Bitcoin, in many ways, has picked up the investing function that gold used to have,” he told the Washington Examiner. “Gold is traditionally the alternative. When the stuff hits the fan, you move your money over to gold because it’s protected from inflation.”

St. Onge tied the price of Bitcoin to inflation and said that since June of last year, when inflation began to increase, the price of gold sat at $1,800, and the price of Bitcoin was about $10,000. He pointed out that despite the higher-than-anticipated inflation of the past several months, the price of gold has remained in the $1,800 range, while Bitcoin has lurched to $50,000.

The economist asserted that Bitcoin is largely serving the role that gold used to serve, a notion that he said was particularly true for younger investors. St. Onge said that people might be flocking to Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset more now because they have a better understanding of how it functions as it grows in popularity.

The upward pressure on Bitcoin this week was also being amplified by news that PayPal will let its customers in the United Kingdom trade in cryptocurrencies, which it has allowed those in the U.S. to do since late last year.

Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares, told Yahoo Finance on Monday that the PayPal decision is “a sign that every company will eventually be a crypto company — they just don’t know it yet” and that the trend is “just getting started.”

“Crypto’s not a fad. There are elements of this, certainly, that feel a little speculative and bubbly… but if we zoom out and look at the secular 10-, 20-year trend… we view crypto as a fundamental enabling component of this new digital world,” Demirors added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

St. Onge is also bullish on cryptocurrency. He said that early in the days of Bitcoin, investors had more regulatory fears than they have now, including worries that it might be banned. Although, he said the type of regulations being discussed now are “much less threatening” than in the past.

He also is confident that Bitcoin will become more commonplace going into the future and pointed out that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced in June that the country would become the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Investment, Technology, Currency, Inflation

Original Author: Zachary Halaschak

Original Location: Bitcoin touches $50K for first time in months in summer bounce back

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stalls Near $50K Ahead of Options Expiration Date

    Bitcoin slipped below $50K and will likely consolidate this week, analysts say.

  • Chainalysis Exec on Why Emerging Markets Are Top of the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Ranking

    Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis has released its 2021 global crypto adoption index, an ​annual report on bitcoin adoption by country worldwide. Kimberly Grauer, Chainalysis Director of Research, breaks down this year's findings and what they suggest about the global state of crypto and emerging markets.

  • Blockstream Raises $210M, Acquires Mining Chip Manufacturer Spondoolies

    Canadian bitcoin technology company Blockstream is valued at $3.2 billion following a $210 million Series B raise, which will fund an expansion into manufacturing specialized mining chips (ASICs). The firm has also acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies. "The Hash" panel discusses why this is a "huge deal" for Blockstream's growth and whether more crypto companies are likely to follow suit in broadening their expertise.

  • What Drove Bitcoin Over $50K?, 'Golden Rules' for Financial Advisors

    Onramp Invest CEO Tyrone Ross dives into crypto markets, sharing his thoughts on what drove bitcoin through the psychological $50K barrier. An investment advisor focused on digital assets, Ross also has advice for other financial advisors whose clients are interested in cryptocurrencies.

  • Citigroup Gearing Up to Trade CME Bitcoin Futures: Sources

    Citi will begin trading CME bitcoin futures first and then bitcoin exchange-traded notes, one of the sources said.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Of course, not every dividend stock that sinks will bounce back. Here are three beaten-down dividend stocks to buy right now that should deliver solid growth over the long term. There are two renewable energy stocks that I believe are ready to rebound that are joined at the hip.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...