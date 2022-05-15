Bitcoin Trades Near $30,000 as Markets Digest TerraUSD Fallout

Tanzeel Akhtar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin staged a modest recovery to trade at around $30,000, extending a period of relative market calm after the collapse of a closely watched stablecoin roiled digital assets in the past week.

The largest cryptocurrency advanced 3.2% n Sunday to $30,300 as of 9:15 a.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest token, rose 4.2% while coins like Avalanche and Cardano posted even larger gains.

Bitcoin dipped to a low of $25,425 on Thursday after the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin unraveled, throwing the entire ecoystem that supports it into disarray. At its height, the market panic engulfed the $76 billion stablecoin Tether, a key cog in cryptoassets that briefly dipped from its dollar peg.

“We have witnessed the rapid decline of a major project, which sent ripples across the industry, but also a new found resiliency in the market that did not exist during the last market downswing,” Changpeng Zhao, chief executive officer of crypto exchange Binance Holdings Ltd., tweeted on Sunday.

Even after Sunday’s recovery, the total market value of cryptocurrencies has dropped by about $350 billion in the past week to roughly $1.38 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is almost 60% off its November all-time high.

“I remain long term bullish, especially on Bitcoin,” said Vasja Zupan, president of cryptocurrency exchange Matrix. “But I do foresee high volatility for some time followed by a period of much lower volumes at lower prices before we can expect trending to new all-time highs.”

