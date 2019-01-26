Bitcoin Troll Rips Crypto at Davos: ‘Overhyped’ Blockchain is ‘No Better Than Excel Spreadsheet’

By CCN.com: Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are the mother and father of all bubbles, and blockchain is nothing more than a “fancy database.” That’s what bitcoin-bashing New York University professor Nouriel Roubini said at the 2019 Blockchain Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking on a one-person panel (perhaps so no one can challenge his anti-crypto FUD?), Roubini gloated over the current bear market. He insists that he was proven right in his rabid, longstanding opposition to bitcoin.

Blockchain is Overhyped, ‘Fancy Database’

Moreover, Roubini says crypto and blockchain have no place in the upcoming fintech revolution because they’re merely flashes in the pan.

“I do believe there is going to be a revolution in financial services. That revolution is called fintech,” Roubini said. “But my reading of fintech is that it has nothing to do with blockchain, and nothing to do with crypto.”

