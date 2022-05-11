Cryptocurrencies Crater as Terra Collapse Triggers DeFi Exodus

Vildana Hajric and Olga Kharif
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cryptocurrencies underpinning some of the most popular decentralized finance protocols tumbled as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a stampede out of many of the digital-asset market’s most popular tokens.

DeFi favorite Avalanche plunged about 30%, while Solana slumped more than 20% and Aave fell 24%. Bitcoin fared better, and was down about 3.7% after tumbling to an almost 11-month low of less than $30,000. The TerraUSD stablecoin continued its downward spiral.

“UST’s collapse undercuts confidence in all liquidity protocols,” said Aaron Brown, a crypto investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “If UST can fail, maybe Aave can too. Sort of like when Bear Stearns failed, it focused people’s attention on whether Lehman would fail.”

The TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin continued to spiral lower, bouncing between 20 and 90 cents. Backers of the coin are trying to raise about $1.5 billion to shore up the token after it crashed from its dollar peg, according to the founder of a firm that was approached about the deal.

“Is the market getting spooked by what’s happening with Terra? The answer is yes,” Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said by phone. “Money-market funds are important to investors and right now we’re questioning the third-largest money-market fund in crypto land. People did not think we were going to break the buck on that and that’s clearly happened.”

Terra’s troubles have been the dominant story in finance all week. “The breaking of an inadequately robust or collateralized protocol is destroying value,” said Hugo Rogers, chief investment officer at Deltec Bank & Trust. “And this is having knock-on effects.”

Sentiment was also crushed after data showed US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer. The data point also suggests the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of aggressive interest-rate hikes, creating an unfavorable environment for cryptos and other risk assets.

“There is extreme fear across the crypto market,” said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital-asset broker GlobalBlock.

Cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets have been under pressure all year. The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates to fight red-hot inflation, creating an unfavorable environment for risk assets.

Bitcoin on Wednesday afternoon in New York was trading around $29,700. The area around $30,000 had been an “especially sensitive zone,” for Bitcoin, wrote James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange and crypto research at UBS. That’s where mining economics turn negative, “ which could potentially lead to increased coin sales by this key cohort,” he said. He added that long-term accumulators like MicroStrategy Inc. begin to fall below historical breakevens.

“Below this there is little technical support until the low-20ks, where margin calls kick in,” Malcolm wrote.

Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index is now at 22, showing that it’s at its most oversold since January. The coin now needs to hold $28,000. A break below that level could start a new wave of selling.

Meanwhile, Coinbase Global Inc. shares and bonds fell to new lows Wednesday, signaling investor skepticism about the prospects of the crypto exchange in a bear-market. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues yesterday, and warned trading volume and monthly transacting users in the second quarter is expected to be lower than in the first.

Piper Sandler‘s Johnson says that’s another concern for crypto investors right now. “It’s the largest exchange here in the United States and they just turned a loss,” he said, adding that Terra’s troubles are all “snowballing in crypto land.”

Read more: Coinbase Tumbles to Record Lows as Crypto Meltdown Deepens

Still, a lot of crypto investors, cognizant of the fact that Bitcoin has gone through a boom-and-bust cycle before only to recoup losses over and over again, are preaching patience.

“Ultimately every investor needs to size positions based on their risk level and time horizon,” said Alex Tapscott, managing director of the digital asset group at Ninepoint Partners. “We believe Bitcoin will recover and that we’re still in the early stages of this new internet of value. Keep calm and HODL.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider crypto markets

    TerraUSD, one of the world's largest stablecoins, lost a third of its value on Tuesday, spooking cryptocurrency investors and partly contributing to bitcoin's tumble below $30,000 for the first time in 10 months. Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD, also known as 'UST', is a so-called algorithmic stablecoin, one of the largest by market capitalisation.

  • Coinbase Says Users’ Crypto Assets Lack Bankruptcy Protections

    The cryptocurrency trading firm is warning that its customers could be viewed as general unsecured creditors during bankruptcy proceedings.

  • Bitcoin Struggles Near $27K-$30K Support Zone

    Bitcoin (BTC) is deeply oversold on the daily chart, but upside appears limited as long-term momentum deteriorates. Initial support is between $27K-$30K.

  • Dogecoin leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post decreases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, plunging 11.40% to 10 cents. Six additional currencies posted drops Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000 As UST Plummets, Interest Rate Leap on Inflation Data

    "I understand the last 72 hours have been extremely tough on all of you - know that I am resolved to work with every one of you to weather this crisis," said UST backer Do Kwon.

  • Bitcoin Falls. Cryptos Pressured as Stablecoin Terra’s Meltdown Intensifies.

    TerraUSD was one of the largest cryptocurrencies, meant to be pegged to the U.S. dollar. It has all come undone in recent days, pressuring digital assets.

  • Bitcoin Is Down, but You Don't Have to Be

    Bitcoin has been in a five-day rout that has brought its price, which is maybe what we care about most, to its lowest level since last July. The trend for bitcoin and other digital assets to fall alongside stocks is one that has become more pronounced in recent years, investors say, as traditional money managers such as hedge funds and family offices have entered the space. Public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are open markets.

  • Terra’s Luna cryptocurrency is down 87% in one day, but at least it’s not down 95% anymore. Its sister stablecoin was at 29 cents when it should have been $1

    Terra’s UST stablecoin keeps on not living up to its name, crashing far below $1. But its creator, Do Kwon, believes he has a solution.

  • Tech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped amid intense volatility after data showed that US inflation will remain high for quite some time -- a challenge for the Federal Reserve’s task of taming price pressures without causing a recession.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingMega

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain 'Leans Toward' Designing Custom Miners With Intel Chips

    Custom bitcoin mining rigs will allow miners to design their own machines, instead of having to settle for ready-made ones from a duopoly of manufacturers.

  • How Yankees' improved defense has helped rotation take huge leap forward

    The narrative that the Yankees had no starting pitching was always silly, but no one expected this type of dominance.

  • Wall St sells off, led by growth shares

    STORY: The stock market selloff deepened on Monday with all three major indexes ending sharply lower, as investors grew more concerned about how much more aggressive the Federal Reserve will need to get to tame inflation.The Dow finished 2% lower. The S&P 500 ended more than 3% lower - falling below 4,000 level for the first time since ​March of last year - while the Nasdaq ended down more than 4%, plunging deeper into bear market territory.Robert Cantwell is a portfolio manager at Upholdings."A lot of investors out there, frankly, are scared because you had not only the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points, you had other Fed governors suggesting that a 75 basis point raise is still on the table in future meetings. And we're now coming up on the end of earnings season and just about every single company disappointed in their numbers. And there are very few places where you're seeing positive improvements in fundamentals right now for companies."Among the hardest hit in the recent selloff have been technology and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on future cash flows.Monday's downturn was led by mega-cap growth stocks including Apple, which weighed heavily on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq…Even the energy sector tumbled Monday as oil prices dropped.In a sign of market pain, Goldman Sachs said U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds saw $37 billion in outflows over the past four weeks, the biggest four-week total since late 2018.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest makes first bet on General Motors after criticizing automaker

    Famed stock picker Cathie Wood has had a sudden change of heart on General Motors as it revs up its electric-vehicle efforts.

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • 4 Predictions of What Will Happen With Cryptocurrency in the Future

    The history of Cryptocurrency is quite fascinating. Some quarters felt that the rigid currency control by governments was not necessary. In the 1980s, cyber currencies began to make an appearance.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Stocks will need to see a 'violent' plunge of up to 6% in a single day before a bottom is reached and a recovery can begin, says market veteran Dennis Gartman

    "We'll have one day when we'll be down 5% or 6%, and that'll be the final selling pressure," Dennis Gartman told Bloomberg Radio.

  • Republican lawmakers push bill to dismantle new DHS disinformation board

    House Republican leaders are calling on Congress to pass a bill to shut down a new Department of Homeland Security board tasked with combatting disinformation.

  • MARA Stock: Is Marathon Digital Holdings A Buy After Posting Mixed Earnings?

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Senate Bill Would Give Washington Huge Powers Over Crypto

    A draft of the bipartisan bill would grant authority to the SEC and CFTC to regulate cryptocurrencies and digital assets. It faces long odds in Congress.