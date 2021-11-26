Bitcoin slumps as coronavirus variant shakes markets

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Tom Wilson
·1 min read

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled almost 8% on Friday after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 7.8% to $54,377, its lowest since Oct. 12.

It was on track for its biggest one-day drop since Sept. 20, and has slumped by more than a fifth since hitting a record high of almost $70,000 earlier this month.

Scientists said the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

"The spread of (the variant), especially to other countries, could wither investor appetite further," said Yuya Hasegawa at Tokyo-based exchange Bitbank. "BTC's upside will likely be limited and the market should brace for further loss."

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 earlier this month as more large investors embraced cryptocurrencies, with many drawn to its purported inflation-resistant qualities. Others have piled into the digital token on the promise of quick gains.

Yet it has remained highly volatile, drawing questions over its suitability as a stable store of value.

Smaller coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also fell.

Ether, the second biggest by market capitalisation, slumped as much as 11.6% to its lowest in a week. It was last at $4,070, down almost 18% from its record high hit on Nov. 10.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What investors are saying about the new virus variant

    Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months on Friday and oil prices tumbled after the detection of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. Little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, though scientists said it has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

  • Yen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets

    The discovery of a new coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, at the expense of the growth-sensitive Australian dollar and Norwegian crown. Thin overnight volumes due to U.S. Thanksgiving holidays made market moves more volatile as traders dumped long dollar positions and covered shorts in the yen. Little is known of the new COVID-19 variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

  • Exclusive-Dyson dumps Malaysian supplier ATA over labour concerns

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -High-tech home appliance maker Dyson Ltd told Reuters it had cut ties with supplier ATA IMS Bhd following an audit of the Malaysian company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower, sending ATA shares plunging. ATA, which is already being investigated by the United States over forced labour allegations, confirmed Dyson has terminated its contracts and that it has been in talks with its customer over the audit findings. It had previously denied allegations of labour abuse.

  • Crypto traders panic at India’s vague plan to ‘prohibit all private cryptocurrencies’

    The planned legislation comes after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month that he had “serious concerns” about cryptocurrencies impact on financial stability.

  • The strengthening dollar's impact on Bitcoin

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech describes what's been happening with Bitcoin price action as the digital asset hovers around $56,000.&nbsp;

  • Stocks, oil plummet as new virus variant sparks panic

    Asian and European markets and oil prices plunged while safe havens rallied on Friday over fears of a new coronavirus variant that scientists warn could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to vaccines, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global recovery.

  • Love Affair With Riskiest Assets Turns Turbulent on Fed Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in hyper-expensive tech stocks. Travails in crypto land. Snowballing weakness in small caps. And now a runup in the cost of equity insurance.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerD

  • Shiba Inu Keeps Moving Lower As Whale Transactions Fail To Provide Enough Support

    Shiba Inu is trading below the $0.000040 level.

  • Strongman Eddie Hall Challenged an Average Guy to Try His Workout and Diet

    Strongman and boxer Eddie Hall invited a journalist from LADbible to spend the day with him, including 3 intense training sessions and eating 5,000 calories.

  • Rittenhouse’s defense highlights inequality in Chrystul Kizer’s case

    As millions continue to express shock and disappointment over Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent acquittal, others are focusing on Chrystul Kizer. Kizer […] The post Rittenhouse’s defense highlights inequality in Chrystul Kizer’s case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Why AI needs input from Africans

    In December 2020 a computer scientist, Timnit Gebru, was fired from Google’s Ethical AI team. She had previously raised the alarm about the social effects of bias in AI technologies.

  • Just 15 Amazon Home Finds You Need Right Now

    From organizational must-haves to trendy decor pieces, add these Amazon finds to your cart and to your home. From the living room to the laundry room, we've got you covered with the 15 best home finds on Amazon.

  • Rivian and Lucid EV Envy? These 3 Growth Stocks Are the Cure

    From electric vehicles to the metaverse to machine vision, these businesses are ripe with upside potential.

  • This Is The Best Weight Loss Diet If You Have Diabetes, New Study Says

    If you or an adult you know wants to lose weight or stay at a current weight in order to help manage type 2 diabetes, incorporating a low energy diet might be the best option, according to a new study that was just published in Diabetologia, a journal from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.In an effort led by Professor Mike Lean, Dr. Chaitong Churuangsuk, and their colleagues at the Universities of Glasgow, the researchers took a look at 19 published meta-analyses and explained

  • Cathie Wood Worries ARKK Clients May Miss Out by Selling Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- While some of Cathie Wood’s biggest stock bets have taken a beating in recent months, the founder of Ark Investment Management LLC says she’s really concerned that her investors may be heading straight for the exits on the downward momentum.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year

  • Hovnanian Enterprises' (NYSE:HOV) investors will be pleased with their strong 186% return over the last three years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • ‘Extremely worrying’: UK urged to ‘act now’ and put multiple countries on red list over COVID super variant

    The new variant that has been detected in South Africa and Botswana has experts worried.

  • India to push for patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at WTO

    India will lead demands for an intellectual property rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and supplies at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting next week, two government officials said. A year after India and South Africa introduced a proposal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-wto/india-and-south-africa-ask-wto-to-waive-rules-to-aid-covid-19-drug-production-idUSKBN26P0H1 to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies at the WTO, negotiations are deadlocked in the face of opposition from some developed countries.

  • Former Dansville teacher arrested on federal child porn charges

    Former Dansville teacher Derek Hagen, 29, of Batavia, faces federal charges of producing, receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography.

  • Ripple CEO Believes SEC Case will be Concluded Next Year

    XRP has recovered from the dip that affected it after the SEC lawsuit began last year.