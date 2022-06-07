Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

Joanna Ossinger
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.1% to $29,209, a level not seen since May 30. Other tokens also declined, with Ether falling up to 7.3% to $1,725. Avalanche dropped as much as 9.3%.

The moves come a day after Bitcoin climbed back above $31,000, sparking expectations among some investors that it has more room to rise. But it faced “significant resistance” around $31,500 to $32,000, according to Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock.

“This market is languishing,” said Adam Farthing and Collin Howe of crypto liquidity provider B2C2 in a note. “Without a catalyst to the upside, current sentiment is likely to keep prices rangebound, with some clear and immediate risk of a break lower.”

The declines for crypto came as US stock futures stayed in the red and the dollar extended gains. A jump in Treasury yields on Monday fueled concerns that rising borrowing costs could induce a recession. Bitcoin has been strongly correlated with risk assets for much of the past couple years.

Markets will continue to watch for signals that the current ranges -- $28,000 to $32,750 for Bitcoin, and $1,700 to $2,100 for Ether -- may break, B2C2 said in the note.

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are investigating whether Binance Holdings Ltd. broke securities rules by selling digital tokens just as the crypto exchange was getting off the ground five years ago, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Market