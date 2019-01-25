Bitcoin Valuable in a Dystopia, But Not Anywhere Else: JP Morgan Analyst

bitcoin dystopia nuclear war jp morgan More

By CCN.com: Contrary to statements from its cryptocurrency-bashing CEO Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan has finally admitted that bitcoin has value, albeit in the unlikely event that the world descends into a “Bird Box”-style dystopia.

If ‘Bird Box’ Comes True, JP Morgan Might Recommend Bitcoin

Writing in a note to clients distributed this week, JP Morgan managing director and analyst Jan Loeys said that bitcoin would only be a useful asset if investors worldwide suddenly lost faith in all major currencies and traditional stores of value, including precious metals.

Loeys wrote: