Bitcoin Valuable in a Dystopia, But Not Anywhere Else: JP Morgan Analyst

Josiah Wilmoth
bitcoin dystopia nuclear war jp morgan
bitcoin dystopia nuclear war jp morgan

By CCN.com: Contrary to statements from its cryptocurrency-bashing CEO Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan has finally admitted that bitcoin has value, albeit in the unlikely event that the world descends into a “Bird Box”-style dystopia.

If ‘Bird Box’ Comes True, JP Morgan Might Recommend Bitcoin

Writing in a note to clients distributed this week, JP Morgan managing director and analyst Jan Loeys said that bitcoin would only be a useful asset if investors worldwide suddenly lost faith in all major currencies and traditional stores of value, including precious metals.

Loeys wrote:

We have long been skeptical of cryptocurrencies’ value in most environments other than a dystopian one characterized by a loss of faith in all major reserve assets.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.