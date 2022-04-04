Bitcoin Weighed Down by $48K Resistance; Support at $43K

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $46,000 on Monday, indicating a loss of upside momentum.

Price action was choppy over the weekend after buyers failed to approach the $48,000 resistance level. That points to continued price weakness, especially as momentum signals on the daily chart turned negative, similar to what occurred during the first week of February and March.

Support at $43,000 could stabilize the pullback, which is near the March 25 breakout level. Still, BTC will need to break above the 200-day moving average, currently at $48,286, in order to yield upside targets beyond the $50,966 resistance level.

For now, momentum signals remain positive on the weekly chart, which means downside could be limited.

BTC was trading around $45,200 at press time and is down 2% over the past 24 hours.