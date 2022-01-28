Bitcoin Worth $670M Leaves Centralized Exchanges After Hawkish Fed Comments

Omkar Godbole
·1 min read

Crypto investors seem to have stepped up bitcoin accumulation, shrugging of prospects of faster interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).

Blockchain data provided by Glassnode shows that more than 18,000 bitcoin worth $670 million left centralized exchanges on Thursday, registering the biggest single-day net outflow in over a month. Crypto exchange BitMEX alone saw net outflow of over 9,500 bitcoins.

Most investors prefer to have direct custody of coins when they intend to hold them for a longer term. Thus, net outflows are widely taken to represent bullish sentiment.

Outflows do not necessarily imply passive investing and investors often tokenize coins drained from centralized exchanges on the Ethereum blockchain to earn extra yield. The number of wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) has increased by 13,000 this year, extending the year-long rising trend. WBTC is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with bitcoin and represents the top cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network.

Whatever the case, increased outflows mean fewer coins available for sale on exchanges and a better chance of the market going up.

On Wednesday, the Fed set the stage for a more aggressive withdrawal of liquidity to tame high inflation. The Fed fund futures have now priced in five rate hikes of 0.25% each for 2022, up from four ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Bitcoin and other risk assets with fortunes tied to centralized liquidity are likely to remain under pressure with the Fed focused on fighting inflation; analysts told CoinDesk.

At press time, bitcoin was trading unchanged on the day near $37,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeFi Protocol Qubit Finance Exploited For $80M

    The attack is the seventh-largest DeFi exploit by the amount of funds stolen, data showed.

  • What Are the Legal Risks to Cryptocurrency Investors?

    Cryptocurrency regulation is still spotty or nonexistent but there are some potential pitfalls that investors should watch out for.

  • DeFi Users Fret ‘Contagion’ Risk Amid Possible Stablecoin Depegging

    Can the collapse of one stablecoin bring down a string of others?

  • Crypto Winter Rumors Are Abound, but Experts Say Increased Adoption May Temper Outcomes

    Cryptos have been crashing down since the beginning of the year, re-igniting noises about a potential crypto winter. However, several experts don't agree with this premise and point to differences...

  • A newly minted cryptocurrency called Grimacecoin surged 285,000% after a McDonald's joke in response to Elon Musk's tweet

    Multiple versions of grimacecoin have started up following McDonald's tweet to Tesla boss Elon Musk.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.