Bitcoin's uncertain status as a safe haven investment





A report from crypto insights and analysis company SFOX has claimed that Bitcoin is a leading global hedge at a time where the US-China trade war seems to be stepping up.

By collecting price, volume, and volatility data from eight major exchanges and liquidity providers, SOFOX has reached a number of conclusions about the current state of Bitcoin. Its biggest takeaway being that people are investing in to hedge against such global financial uncertainty.

However, SFOX’s conclusion are partly based on claims that the S&P 500 is currently negatively correlated with Bitcoin and all leading cryptocurrencies. According to its data, Bitcoin showed a -0.4 correlation (on a scale between 1 and -1) to the S&P 500. In contrast, Bitcoin showed a strong, positive correlation with other cryptocurrencies—which is hardly suprising since they tend to move together.

However, senior market analyst for eToro, Mati Greenspan, disagres with the conclusion. In his daily market update, he posted a graph which indicates that there is little or no correlation.

His concerns were matched by goldbug and Bitcoin skeptic, Peter Schiff, who believes it may be pure speculation. He tweeted, “The Chinese aren't buying Bitcoin as a safe haven. Speculators are buying, betting that the Chinese will buy it as a safe haven!”



