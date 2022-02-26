BitConnect’s Kumbhani Charged by U.S. in $2.4 Billion Ponzi Scam

David Voreacos
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges he orchestrated a global Ponzi scheme that raised $2.4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform, according to a Justice Department statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kumbhani, 36, was charged in San Diego with misleading investors about BitConnect’s purported propriety technology, which falsely promised returns based on phony “volatility software” that tracked cryptocurrency exchange markets, prosecutors said Friday. BitConnect used money from new investors to pay earlier ones and also operated as an unlicensed money transmitting business, the U.S. said.

Read More: SEC Sues Five BitConnect Promoters Over $2 Billion Scheme

BitConnect closed its exchange in January 2018 after getting cease-and-desist letters from state regulators in Texas and North Carolina. On Sept. 1, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Kumbhani for raising more than $2 billion in an unregistered offering. That day, BitConnect’s top promoter in North America, Glenn Arcaro, pleaded guilty.

“As cryptocurrency gains popularity and attracts investors worldwide, alleged fraudsters like Kumbhani are utilizing increasingly complex schemes to defraud investors,” said Ryan Korner, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s office in Los Angeles.

Kumbhani, of Hemal, India, couldn’t immediately be located for comment. His is charged with wire fraud, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, and three conspiracies: to commit wire fraud; commodity price manipulation; and international money laundering.

“The commodities price manipulation conspiracy is believed to be the first time any cryptocurrency has been alleged to function as a commodity,” according to a statement by prosecutors in the Southern District of California.

If convicted of all counts, Kumbhani could get 70 years in prison but would likely get far less time.

In November, prosecutors said they would sell about $57 million in cryptocurrency seized from Arcaro. This month, a judge approved an amended order for the sale.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • White House Vows to Avoid Future Sanctions on Russian Crude Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration won’t sanction Russian crude oil because that would harm U.S. consumers and not Vladimir Putin, a U.S. State Department official said Friday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian C

  • Gold Extends Drop as Traders Weigh Ukraine War, U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline amid a rebound in stock markets as investors remained on edge while assessing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian

  • Exceptions to U.S. curbs on Russia seen weakening impact

    U.S. curbs on exports to Russia for invading Ukraine look tough at first glance, but exemptions on everything from mobile phones to airplane parts coupled with the difficulty of policing shipments suggest a softer economic blow. The restrictions imposed on Thursday, and similar measures being adopted by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Canada and other countries, are meant to hurt Russia over time. But numerous exceptions weaken the new 86-page U.S. rule.

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Sec

  • Nvidia Breach Seen as Ransomware Attack Unconnected to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A cyber breach suffered by Nvidia Corp. in recent days appears to have been a ransomware attack that’s not connected to the crisis in Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the incident. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restr

  • Not so fast: EV owner says new fast-charging station in Sobu didn't live up to billing

    The owner of an EV who drove up to Vermont from Connecticut said the fast charging station in Sobu took even longer to charge than typical stations.

  • SOCIAL SHARE: Russia Invasion in Ukraine Continues

    Team Coverage on Fox 5 at 10 of the invasion in Ukraine. President Biden announces more sanctions on Russia today.

  • High Risk, High Inflation Leaves Traders With Few Good Choices

    (Bloomberg) -- The fastest inflation in decades and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left traders with few good options to navigate this market. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks plunged

  • UBS Triggers Margin Calls as Russia Bond Values Cut to Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG triggered margin calls on some wealth management clients that use Russian bonds as collateral for their portfolios after marking down the value of debt issued by the country and its corporations. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix

  • Judge greenlights J&J strategy to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy court

    (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson can use the bankruptcy system to resolve multibillion-dollar litigation claiming its talc products cause cancer, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, signing off on a legal maneuver that enables the company to avoid fighting more than 38,000 individual lawsuits. J&J used a strategy known as the "Texas two-step," which allows companies to split valuable assets from liabilities through a so-called divisive merger. In October, J&J, which maintains its talc products are safe, put the claims into a newly created entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy days later.

  • Police say driver accidentally shot himself while leaving scene of two-vehicle head-on crash

    Police suspended the chase of a subject before the collision occurred.

  • Ukrainian mother with family in NY living in terror with her children

    The mother said she is terrified because she has no idea what the night will bring, let alone the coming days.

  • U.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Global condemnation of Vladimir Putin quickened Friday with the U.S. sanctioning the Russian leader and several key aides as his troops pushed toward Ukraine’s capital.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian

  • Ukraine update: U.S. unveils more sanctions as Russia sends troops into Kyiv, Kharkiv

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Political science professor: Does deterrence work? Lessons for the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Professor John Tures and his students examine several historical examples of deterrence in the context of international relations.

  • Hagerstown Police looking for illegal off-road riders caught on camera in local streets

    Hagerstown Police are again seeking the public's help with ongoing efforts to prosecute those who ride off-road vehicles illegally on city streets.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukr

  • Thousands Gather in Georgia's Capital to Protest Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    Thousands of people protested in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, on February 25, calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Georgian service shows demonstrators outside parliament buildings on Friday.The crowd was also calling for the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said, after he announced on Friday he would not join international sanctions on Russia. Credit: RFE/RL’s Georgian Service via Storyful

  • Biden admin carefully examining legal issues around providing arms to Ukraine

    Amid widespread calls to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion, the Biden admin is carefully examining legal questions about providing military aid.

  • Explainer-Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

    "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces. The answer is geography: Chernobyl sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, Ukrainian's capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.