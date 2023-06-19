‘Should we bite the bullet and lock into a 5 per cent mortgage?’

Alan Blackie - Asadour Guzelian

Alan Blackie, 33, was on holiday in Greece when former prime minister Liz Truss and her left hand, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled a sweep of tax cuts that sent markets spiralling.

Mr Blackie and his partner had secured a mortgage offer back in June on a £300,000 property in Whitley Bay, Newcastle.

Living in a small flat he owned with a mortgage, the two were keen to move into a bigger place with a garden. But their rate expired just as the mini-Budget happened, after which rates climbed rapidly.

The rate they had secured in June was 1.5pc, but by the end of September this had jumped to 3pc. The two of them were suddenly facing £1,700 monthly payments, instead of £1,000.

Mr Blackie said: “Suddenly upsizing didn’t seem worth it. We pulled out of selling the flat. Now, we’re feeling optimistic, with house prices falling.”

Since their peak, house prices have fallen just over 4pc in the UK. Predictions for how much further they might fall vary from 2pc up to 12pc.

“We’re trying to save for a 10pc deposit. We were looking at something more realistic like £250,000 to £300,000,” said Mr Blackie.

“We’re happy to bite the bullet at a 5pc interest rate on a two-year fix, then hope and pray it will come down.

“The perfect storm is that prices come down further, we get a steal, and go through some initial interest rate pain but end up with less debt once rates come down.”

Mr Blackie is currently a higher rate taxpayer and has accumulated around £20,000 in his pension pot to date.

He is currently trying to save between 15pc and 20pc of his salary into a savings account paying tax-free interest of 0.95pc.

Between him and his partner, savings for a deposit total around £18,000.

His mortgage repayment at present is lower than the £400 repayment on his car, which he says he does not use much because he works from home.

Meanwhile, around £11,950 in equity has built up in his flat since he bought it back in 2016.

Mr Blackie is keen to continue saving into towards his deposit. But he also wants to understand longer term investing, having dabbled in cryptocurrency trading before selling his position a year after he bought the flat.

“I’m more interested in longer term, safer investments. So the Dow Jones, the FTSE – indices versus betting on individual stocks. I’m also interested in tech stocks, as well as IPOs, and how to safely invest in those.”

Natalie Kempster, client proposition head at Argentis Wealth Management

Mr Blackie is in a good position to save for a deposit on a bigger house, but he is right to be worried about interest rates, and the potential for house prices to fall. Since his flat was on the market last summer, property prices in his area have fallen by 4.39pc. He and his partner could wait until house prices stabilise, and interest rates come down, but timing the market is notoriously tricky.

The interest rate Mr Blackie will be paying will be lower the higher the deposit he can commit, so it is sensible to boost this as much as possible. Alan also needs to budget for the costs associated with moving, such as solicitors, removals, broker fees potentially, and of course stamp duty. On a purchase price of £300,000, the stamp duty bill would be £2,500.

I cannot overstate the need for an emergency fund, which should be a minimum of three months’ income, or £10,000. If he and his partner decide to wait no longer, their equity and savings mean that they could secure a mortgage with a 15pc loan-to-value ratio now.

Current rates would mean repayments in the region of £1,526 per month on a two-year fixed rate deal over 25 years. However, the couple may be able to port their current two-year deal, which would mean only the additional sum borrowed is charged at the higher rate. They could also consider extending the mortgage term to 30 years. That would reduce costs now but will increase the total amount of interest they pay.

Mr Blackie’s other goal is to start saving for the long term. With £20,000 already in his pension. If this is a workplace scheme and he has opted into auto-enrolment, then this would mean he will be contributing a minimum of 5pc, and his employer 3pc of qualifying earnings. Qualifying earnings are anything he earns over £6,240, up to a limit of £50,240.

The increase in Mr Blackie’s mortgage payments may have an impact on his ability to save at the rate he is, although he might consider selling the car, which he says he doesn’t really use. I would recommend Mr Blackie reviews the investment options available to him in his workplace pension. He is likely to be invested in a default fund, which might not match his attitude to risk.

As he has a long time until his retirement, I would suggest a growth strategy, which will likely produce better returns over the long term. These investments will involve a higher level of risk and exposure to market volatility. I would look for an actively managed fund, which will be well diversified and include UK and US equities, including some tech stocks, where the day-to-day management is looked after for you.

Matt Sheach, financial consultant at Lumin Wealth

If Mr Blackie and his partner have around £18,000 in cash savings between them, it would be advisable not to touch this money. This is because it’s important to maintain a buffer to cover at least six months of expenditure in the event of an emergency, such as a job loss. It is certainly worth ‘shopping around’ to find a much better deal for an easy-access account.

To meet his deposit needs and ancillary costs for a planned property purchase, Mr Blackie will need to build up additional savings – assuming a chunk of the deposit would come from house sale proceeds. He currently has around £1,000–£1,500 of ‘excess’ income each month. Whilst this could be invested, the investment timeline for these monies is so short that doing so would bring a high level of risk.

Available interest rates are high at the moment, so Mr Blackie could contribute excess income to a tax-free cash ISA. He would be able to vary the amount paid in each month, as long as he remains within the £20,000 annual ISA allowance (£40,000 if his partner also contributes to a cash ISA). This will result in the deposit funds being ring fenced, enabling him to plan the house purchase with more certainty.

In terms of saving for the long term, Mr Blackie currently has a pension worth £20,000. As a higher rate taxpayer, continuing to make contributions into this seems sensible. It is important that he claims higher rate tax relief on his contributions, if he is not already doing so.

Unlike his deposit needs, this pension money will be invested for the long term and cannot be accessed until age 57. The level of contributions can also be varied, and attract 40pc tax relief in this case. If this is a workplace pension scheme, it’s worth checking whether the employer offers matching contributions, which would further boost the appeal of pension investing.

