BitFlyer founder eyes CEO comeback, share sale amid boardroom conflicts: Bloomberg

Motley Fool

Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.