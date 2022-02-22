Bitfury Launches New 28MW Canadian Mining Facility

Crypto tech firm Bitfury said operations have begun at its new Canadian mining site, with capacity seen at 16MW by the end of the month, and another 12MW to be completed by the end of May.

This facility joins other Bitfury mining locations in North America, Norway, and the Republic of Georgia. In Canada, the company has a partnership with crypto miner Hut 8 to mine digital assets in data centers located in the province of Alberta.

"North America continues to represent an attractive, strategic market for Bitfury and digital asset mining at large," said Bitfury's Oleg Blinkov.

Other recent Ontario mining deals include a 140MW project jointly managed by Compass Mining and Red Jar Digital. The agreement was announced in November, with the project hoped to be fully up and running early this year.

Bitfarms, one of the largest mining companies operating in Canada, currently has most of its facilities located in the province of Quebec.

