Bitkraft Ventures Launches $75M Fund for Blockchain Gaming Projects

Bitkraft Ventures’ new fund will invest in both tokens and equity within the blockchain gaming sector. Projects at all stages are eligible for investment: from pre-seed to later stage.

VentureBeat reports that Bitkraft Ventures has launched a token fund in the USA valued at $75 million, which will be used for investments in “blockchain gaming and digital entertainment”. The fund is led by Crypto Lead, Piers Kicks (also a ‘Venture Partner’ at Delphi Digital) who joined the company in March this year.

Additionally, the source reports that Bitkraft has become a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move which a representative from the company claims has “ensured a robust regulatory setup”

