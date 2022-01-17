Bitmain Adds Liquid Cooling Technology to Its Latest Bitcoin Mining Rigs

Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, has launched the Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd., marking the company’s first product to combine liquid cooling technology along with increased hashpower.

The mining machine will have a hashrate of 198 TH/s, power efficiency (@ 35°C) of 27.5 joules per terahash (J/TH) and will consume 5445 watts of power, according to a tweet.

In comparison, the previous top-of-the-line Antminer, S19 XP, has a hashrate of 140 TH/s, power efficiency (@ 25°C) of 21.5 J/TH and consumes about 3010 watts.

The new model will also incorporate the “latest liquid cooling technology” and is designed for use with Bitmain's Antspace HK3 mining container.

The adoption of liquid cooling has been increasing in recent years as an alternative to traditional air-cooling, which allows mining machines to be immersed in a synthetic hydrocarbon compound liquid that has no electrical conductivity and is fully biodegradable.

This specialized liquid can reduce heat, power consumption and noise stemming from the computers, as well as prolong the lifespan of the machines, allowing miners to maximize profit in an increasingly competitive market.